CEO, CFO purchase additional 1.28 million units of United Capital Plc shares

The Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Mr Peter Ashade, alongside the Chief Finance Officer, Mr Shedrack Onakpoma have jointly purchased an additional 1.28 million units of the firm’s shares.

This is according to two separate disclosures (Ashade and Onakpoma), both signed by the firm’s secretary, Leo Okafor, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform and seen by Nairametrics.

From the disclosures, Nairametrics gathered that both transactions are worth a combined total of N6.81 million and were effected on 19th of January 2021.

Key highlights

The breakdown of the recent transactions showed that;

The CEO, Mr Peter Ashade purchased an additional 1,054,295 units (84% of the total units purchased) at N5.29 per share, totalling N5,577,220.55

In the same vein, Mr Shedrack Onakpoma (CFO) purchased an additional 230,000 units (18% of the total units purchased) at N5.35 per unit, totalling N1,230,500.

A combined N6, 807,720.55 was spent by both the CEO and CFO in the recent deal, for the purchase of an additional 1,284,295 units.

What you should know

The CEO of United Capital Plc had purchased 1,000,000 units of the firm’s share 2 days ago, as reported by Nairametrics.

In lieu of this, the recent deal raises the total number of shares purchased by the CEO in the last three months to 3,154,295 units.

In addition, Nairametrics learnt that the CEO has spent a combined total of N19, 296,020.55 in all transactions for the period under review.

As at the time of writing this, the shares of United Capital Plc currently trades at N5.40, up by 0.93%.

The transactions might be a pointer to the fact that the management anticipates an optimistic outlook and strong believe in the firm potentials.

