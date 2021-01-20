Stock Market
CEO, CFO purchase additional 1.28 million units of United Capital Plc shares
The CEO of United Capital Plc has purchased additional 3,154,295 units of the firm’s shares in the last three months.
The Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Mr Peter Ashade, alongside the Chief Finance Officer, Mr Shedrack Onakpoma have jointly purchased an additional 1.28 million units of the firm’s shares.
This is according to two separate disclosures (Ashade and Onakpoma), both signed by the firm’s secretary, Leo Okafor, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform and seen by Nairametrics.
From the disclosures, Nairametrics gathered that both transactions are worth a combined total of N6.81 million and were effected on 19th of January 2021.
Key highlights
The breakdown of the recent transactions showed that;
- The CEO, Mr Peter Ashade purchased an additional 1,054,295 units (84% of the total units purchased) at N5.29 per share, totalling N5,577,220.55
- In the same vein, Mr Shedrack Onakpoma (CFO) purchased an additional 230,000 units (18% of the total units purchased) at N5.35 per unit, totalling N1,230,500.
- A combined N6, 807,720.55 was spent by both the CEO and CFO in the recent deal, for the purchase of an additional 1,284,295 units.
What you should know
The CEO of United Capital Plc had purchased 1,000,000 units of the firm’s share 2 days ago, as reported by Nairametrics.
- In lieu of this, the recent deal raises the total number of shares purchased by the CEO in the last three months to 3,154,295 units.
- In addition, Nairametrics learnt that the CEO has spent a combined total of N19, 296,020.55 in all transactions for the period under review.
- As at the time of writing this, the shares of United Capital Plc currently trades at N5.40, up by 0.93%.
- The transactions might be a pointer to the fact that the management anticipates an optimistic outlook and strong believe in the firm potentials.
Bargain hunters propel Nigerian stocks up, investors gain N50 billion
The market breadth closed positive as NNFM led 55 Gainers as against 14 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index gained by 0.23% to close at 41,051.63 index points as against the -0.07% drop recorded on Tuesday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value now stands at N21.5 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +2.18%. Investors gained N50.3 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover ended positively as volume ticked up by 23.74% as against the 28.91% plunge recorded on Tuesday. MBENEFIT, TRANSCORP, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as NNFM led 55 Gainers as against 14 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NNFM up 10.00% to close at N8.8
- BOCGAS up 9.80% to close at N15.12
- ARDOVA up 9.72% to close at N19.75
- WAPCO up 8.16% to close at N26.5
- FLOURMILL up 1.56% to close at N32.5
Top losers
- MANSARD down 10.00% to close at N1.53
- JAPAULGOLD down 9.38% to close at N1.16
- CUTIX down 5.50% to close at N2.06
- GUARANTY down 2.07% to close at N33.05
- AFRIPRUD down 1.41% to close at N7
Outlook
Nigerian stocks recorded gains at the third trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially buying from dips across the market spectrum.
- Nigerian’s crude, at the time of writing, sold at $56/barrel and helped in boosting the Nigerian central bank dollar cash inflows taking to account that crude oil remains Nigeria’s major cash cow.
- However, Nairametrics, envisages cautious buying, amid stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could trigger lower Foreign Portfolio participation in the long term.
Cutix Plc’s founder splashes N2.15 million to acquire additional shares of the company
The founder of Cutix Plc has increased his stakes in the company with the purchase of 1 million additional shares.
Dr. Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike, the founder of Cutix Plc has increased his stakes in the cable manufacturer with the purchase of 1 million additional shares of the company.
This is according to a “Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider” signed by the Company Secretary, Nwokporo Chinwendu and published on the NSE website.
It is important to note that the notification is compliant with The Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.
The statement revealed that the founder of Cutix Plc increased his stakes in the company with the acquisition of 1 million additional shares, in a single transaction, at an average share price of N2.15 per share.
This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by Dr. Uzodike at N2,150,000.00.
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company, this is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of Cutix Plc further cements the founder’s position as a substantial shareholder of the company.
What you should know: It is important to note that Cutix Plc made a forecast that in the fourth quarter of its financial year 2021 (i.e January 1st to March 31st, 2021), the company’s revenue will double, while profit is expected to increase by 9% to N148 million.
NSE Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) market capitalization hits N24.51 billion
The NSE stated that the NEWGOLD ETF emerged the best ETF for the second consecutive year, posting returns of 66.03%.
The assets under listing of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ETF market increased to N24.51 billion, as at the end of 2020, indicating an increase of 272%, compared to what was obtainable in similar period in 2019.
This is according to a statement made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Oscar Onyema, during the recently concluded webinar organized by the NSE, and themed; ‘’NSE 2020 Market Recap and 2021 outlook.’’
Key highlights:
The following are the key highlights of the NSE-ETF market;
- Trading volume increased to 13.02 million units as at the end of 2020, up by +218.23% Year-on-Year.
- Market turnover skyrocketed to N56.66 billion, indicating a massive increase of 51,831% Year-on-Year. This signifies increased interest in Nigeria’s ETF market.
Mr Onyema emphasized that the impressive performance is attributable to a number of factors, such as;
- The unattractive yield in the fixed income market which led investors to seek alternative asset classes.
- The launch of two new ETFs, which are Meristem Growth ETF and Meristem Value ETF.
- The growing adoption of the asset class by investors and asset managers on the back of a strong Year-on-Year growth.
In the same vein, the NSE also announced that one of its subsidiaries – NG Clearing has received approval in principle from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to launch clearing and settlement of its first Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) as Nigeria’s premier central counterparty clearinghouse.
What you should know:
- According to Investopedia, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a type of security that involves a collection of securities—such as stocks—that often tracks an underlying index, although they can invest in any number of industry sectors or use various strategies.
- Unlike mutual funds, ETF trades like a stock on the exchange, with a relatively higher daily liquidity and lower fees.
- Based on the 2020 review, the NEWGOLD ETF emerged as the best performing ETF for the second consecutive year posting a return of 66.03%.