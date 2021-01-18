United Capital Plc CEO purchases 1 million additional shares worth N5.17 million

The CEO of United Capital Plc, Peter Oladele Ashade, has purchased an additional one million units of the company’s shares, worth N5.17 million.

The information is contained in a notification sent to the NSE and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Leo Okafor.

The breakdown of the transaction which occurred on 14th of January 2021, showed that the shares were sold at N5.17 per unit of shares.

What you should know

Mr Peter Ashade, on 3 November 2020, purchased 2,100,000 units of the firm’s shares worth N8.55 million, spread across two deals.

He has spent a combined sum of N13,718,800 on the purchase of additional 3,100,000 units of United Capital Shares in the last three months.

United Capital Plc shares currently trade at N5.20, down by N0.09k, from its opening price of N5.29, indicating a decline of 1.7%.

The announcement of the recent insider dealing is part of the corporate governance mechanisms instituted by the NSE to ensure transparency and accountability. Institutions quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other exchanges are required to notify the general public of such transactions.

