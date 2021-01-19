Nigeria fully committed to promoting good governance practices in Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the Nigerian government is fully committed to democracy and good governance in Africa.

He disclosed this at the Virtual Support Mission and Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee of Heads of State and Government participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism in Abuja.

The President said,

“As you are aware, the Government of Nigeria has consistently supported the strengthening of democracy and good governance throughout the African continent, including under the umbrella of the African Peer Review Mechanism. We remain fully committed to promoting the good governance practice enshrined in the ideals and vision of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, which gave birth to this review mechanism.

“Nigeria will continue to support Africa’s renewal and rebirth evident in the collective commitment to this review in order to consolidate Africa’s path to healthy democracy and sustainable growth.”

He added that his administration has supported democratic ideals including Economic Diversification and Anti-Corruption as the main thrust of national change agenda, adding that “the totality of this strategy is premised on the promotion of democracy, respect for the Rule of Law and Human Rights, gender equality and by far the largest investment in social change in Nigeria’s post-independence history.”

On the peer review exercise, Buhari said that Nigeria learnt valuable lessons since the return of Democracy in 1999 and Nigeria’s participation in the review is “a firm demonstration of our belief in the dividends of democracy through this unique peer review system. We must stay the course and continue on this pathway to a peaceful, secure and more democratic Nigeria.”

