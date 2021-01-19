Breaking: Ethereum within striking distance of $1,400

The world’s utility crypto is fired up on all cylinders on the basis it just ascended to a new yearly high after breaking its previous high seen in early January.

The leading altcoin was trading at $1,377 thus within striking distance of $1,400.

At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum traded at $1,377.06 with a daily trading volume of $35.3 billion. Ethereum is up 13.13% for the day.

What you should know: Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.

Ethereum 2.0 is an upgrade to the Ethereum network that helps in improving the network’s scalability.

Through the implementation of several, efficiency, enhancements, scalability, and speed the Ethereum network becomes better without compromising its decentralization and security.

What this means: Key reasons attributed to the remarkable rise of Ethereum include the rise of many #DeFi projects running on the #Ethereum network as seen in 2020, #Ethereum flipped Bitcoin in terms of network fees.

Users spent almost $600M in fees on the Ethereum network last year – 83% more than on Bitcoin.