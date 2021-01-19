Exclusives
Analysts predict higher inflation rate for Nigeria in 2021
Nigeria’s inflation climbed to its highest in 3 years and analysts have predicted higher inflationary pressure in 2021.
The National Bureau of Statistics released Nigeria’s inflation figures for the month of December 2020, which puts headline inflation rate at 15.75%, a big leap from the 14.89% recorded in the previous month.
It is evident that Nigerians have continued to grapple with the effect of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, sustained border closure (until December 2020), insecurity, amongst others, that has plummeted the economy into recession.
Nigeria’s inflation climbed to its highest in 3 years, which is a cause for worry as analysts predicts higher inflationary pressure for the year 2021.
Wale Okurinboye, CFA, Head Investment Research, Sigma Pensions
In a chat with Wale Okurinboye, he addressed the factors that would determine the direction of Nigeria’s inflation in 2021.
“I expect lingering impact of the main shocks to 2020 inflation i.e. fuel price increments (+25-30%), electricity price hikes (55-65%), currency weakness and food price pressure to drive headline inflation towards 16-18% levels in the first half of 2021.
“However, strong base effects from 2020 will help contain upside over H2 2021. In all, I expect inflation to remain elevated over the year reflecting the shocks to key input prices.”
While commenting on actions to mitigate the current trends, he added that in order to lower inflation, Nigeria needs to address cost issues: supply chain around food (tackle insecurity issues in key crop producing areas), ensure exchange rate stability and hope no major increase in international oil prices.
He however stated that, “given the impact of Covid-19 on Nigeria’s external and fiscal accounts, this might be too much to ask.”
Victor Aluyi, Head, Portfolio Management, Commercio Partners
“I believe we are going to see the headline figures continue to spike over the next couple of months, although not as much because the December spike was quite expected as we saw pent up spending, which basically characterises that period whilst putting pressure on food inflation.”
This added to the factors we have been experiencing before now, the currency weakness, supply chain disruption amongst others.
“We could also see that the border closure has also played a significant role in exerting that upward pressure on headline inflation. However, we are likely to see the pressure ease due to the presidential directive to open up land borders in December 2020.”
“Nigeria’s inflation is likely to top 16% and probably closer to 18% in 2021. Although, the recent inflationary pressure is due to structural issues but monetary policies can also play its part in trickling down the numbers.”
Wale Olusi, Head of Research, United Capital
According to Wale Olusi, there are a number of factors that will determine inflation rate in 2021, but posits that the inflation figure is likely to top 16% or go as high as 19% if nothing is done about it.
“We at United Capital expect the headline inflation rate to peak at around 16% before pulling back, if no further policy adjustment is made.”
He, however, suggests that inflation could ease due to the reopening of the land borders as food prices are already trickling down in some regions of the country. He also mentioned that other factors such as oil prices, monetary policy and structural issues could drive the headline inflation higher if adequate measures are not put in place.
On tightening monetary stance
Wale Okurinboye opines that he expects the Apex bank to raise the MPR at some point in the year, possibly by 100 – 200 basis points. He, however, projects that Nigeria will exit recession by the second quarter of the year assuming there is no re-introduction of lockdown measures.
Okurinboye explained that, “this is an epidemic induced recession not a structural one, so as business activities return to normal on the non-oil side and as OPEC lifts output curbs on oil production, I expect Nigeria to exit recession in Q2 2021.”
In the words of Victor Aluyi, “the response of the Monetary committee has been that of an output growth, which is why we see reduction in the benchmark rate. They are trying to starve off the complete impact of the Covid-19 challenge and also reflate the economy.
“Meanwhile, I don’t see any adjustment in the coming months in terms of tightening, but it remains to be seen what the impact of the loosened rate has been, whether it has spurred growth in helping the economy recover quicker.”
Wale Olusi expects the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Apex bank to tighten its monetary policy stance at some point in the second and third quarter of the year.
He also expects the economy to rebound by about 1.7% to 2% buoyed by increased economic activity and improvement in the global oil market.
What you should know
- Nigeria’s inflation rose to 15.75% in December 2020, which is the highest rate recorded since December 2017.
- Inflation has been on a persistent upward trend since September 2019, around the time the federal government ordered the closure of land borders.
- The 2021 budget projects that Nigeria’s inflation will close at 11.95% in 2021 and a projected GDP growth of 3%.
- Nigeria’s food inflation also rose to its highest in 3 years. The last time Nigeria recorded a rise in the food index as high as 19.56% was November 2017.
Bottom line
The Nigeria economy has been ravaged by the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, global oil prices, and border closure, which exerted inflationary pressure, thereby eroding the purchasing power of consumers in the country.
Meanwhile, analysts have predicted more doom in the short term but expects a positive spin as we go to the second half of the year.
Analysis: Japaul, Ardova, Champion Breweries; What is behind the deals?
This week we provide insight into why Champions Breweries, Ardova Petroleum and Japaul Gold & Ventures all made positive gains in the market last week.
The market closed the second trading week of the year on a positive note with the All-Share Index gaining 2.63% bringing the YTD returns to 2.25%. Except for the “growth index”, all the major indexes also posted positive gains last week.
Interesting to note that the Insurance Index, Oil, and Gas Index are already up double digits YTD barely just two weeks into the year. Investors seem to have picked up from where they stopped last year and just like we had mentioned in last week’s newsletter, the stock market will be driven by several factors.
Nairametrics identified three external factors such as Naira Devaluation, Oil prices, and CBN Monetary Policies as major factors that will affect the stock market in 2021. In addition, internal factors such as company results and the need to raise capital, and other driving forces. The performance of stocks last week is perhaps an inkling of what is to come in the coming weeks and months.
A week of Deals
During the week, investors got a taste of what is to come following the announcement of several deals that drove the index northwards. The first was Champion Breweries which gained 10% after it was revealed that Raysun Nigeria Limited purchased 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares on 7 January 2021 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, at a price of N2.60 per share.
Another major announcement received was Ardova Plc (formerly Forte Oil) announcing that it had reached a deal to acquire downstream player Enyo. The third major deal announced during the week was an agreement reached between Heirs Holdings and Shell to acquire OML 17 from the latter. These were all positive news for the market as evidenced in the 2.25% gain recorded at the end of the week.
We received messages during the week explaining that we comment on some of these deals and any potential for any of the stocks being included as a stock pick in SSN. It is early days, and we are typically skeptical of jumping into stocks soon after a deal has been announced.
Let’s have a look at some of the deals
Champion Breweries
This is one stock we have covered in detail on Nairametrics, firstly because we own the stock and secondly because it ranks as one of our greatest loss of value in any stock in over a decade.
The losses incurred in that stock is a reminder to never to buy any stock based on inertia or fear of missing out.
That is also why we still own it and refused to average down when it fell below N1 from when I bought it as N7 per share. Yes, this stock was bought at N7.48 per share sometime in 2014 and it has only slid on since then.
The reason why the stock was purchased back then is still the reason why it is now appreciating. Champion Breweries has a majority shareholder named Raysun a Special Purpose Vehicle owned by Heineken (the majority shareholders of Nigeria Breweries) and used to own a stake in Champions Breweries.
In late 2014, after Nigeria Breweries acquired its then subsidiary, Consolidated Breweries, the next plausible move was Champion Breweries. This pumped up the stock to as high as N14 per share before it came tumbling down to as low as 69 kobo per share just last year.
So, is it different this year?
FG receives N144 billion in dividends from NLNG in 2020
NLNG, paid the Federal Government a dividend of N188 billion in the fiscal year ended December 2020.
Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Company, NLNG, paid the Federal Government a dividend of N144 billion in the fiscal year ended December 2020.
This is according to the information contained in the Ministry of Finance Budget implementation report for the period of January 2020 to December 2020 and presented by the Minister for Finance Dr. Zainab Ahmed.
During the year, the Federal Government budgeted a sum of N80.3 billion as its share of dividends from NLNG, however, the actual sum received as its share was N144 billion, N63.2 billion more or 79% higher than projected.
The year 2020 was a difficult year for the government as the fall in crude oil prices and the economic shutdown that was triggered by the Covid-19 Pandemic dented projections and ravaged revenues.
READ: NLNG says Train 7 project will surge production capacity to 30 million MPTA
NLNG Dividend Bliss
The dividend received from NLNG was a major bright spot in the government’s revenue performance for the year.
- During the year, the government projected revenue of N5.36 trillion but only received N3.9 trillion in revenues representing a shortfall of N1.4 trillion or 27% for the year.
- The huge dividend windfall received in 2020 is a stark contrast from 2017 when Nigeria just exited a recession triggered by falling oil prices and a sharp exchange rate devaluation.
- In that year, the Federal Government’s share of dividends from Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dropped by as much as $687 million, from $1.04 billion in 2015 to $365 million in 2016, a 65% drop.
- The N144 billion received in 2020 topped the amount received from signature bonuses only N78.2 billion and complimented the N192 billion received by VAT.
- It is the most effective form of revenue generation for the government.
READ: NLNG signs 10 year sales deal with Eni
NLNG Controversies
Back in July Nairametrics reported that the House of Representatives planned to investigate the alleged illegal withdrawal of $1.05 billion from the NLNG account by NNPC without its knowledge and appropriation.
- They had accused the NNPC of illegally tampering with the funds at the NLNG dividends account to the tune of 1.05 billion dollars thereby violating the nation’s appropriation law.
- NLNG is a company jointly owned by Nigerian owned NNPC(49%), Shell (25.6%), Total (15%), and ENI (10.4%).
- The company is located in Bonny Island and has six trains with a total capacity to process 22 million tonnes of LNG a year and as much as 5 million tonnes of natural gas liquids.
- NLNG currently accounts for about 7% of the total LNG supply in the world. Nigeria is ranked as the 4th exporter of Natural Gas in the world.
READ: NLNG signs supply agreement with Galp Trading SA
Upshots: The FG is targeting a revenue of N208 billion from NLNG as dividends in 2021. If this materializes, it will be a significant payout in dividend (in naira terms) competing with the N238.4 billion expected from VAT.
- Important to note that the recent devaluation of the naira will increase the naira value of dividends and other government revenue, as it did in 2020.
- The government also targets N6.6 trillion in revenue for the period under review.
Updated: An earlier version of this article captured the dividend as N188 billion instead of N144 billion. It has now been corrected.
Prices of local rice, onions, tomatoes, others crash as foreign rice continues to ease off
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
It appears Nigerians are in for good times in the new year, as the price of bags of local and foreign rice, onions, pepper, tomatoes, amongst others recorded a significant drop in price.
This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics.
The survey revealed that the price of a 50kg bag of locally produced rice dipped by 6.4% from an average of N25,375 recorded in December to an average of N23,750 while a bag of foreign rice of the same size now sells for an average of N24,500 as against an initial average of N26,125.
READ: Quality of local rice improves as food prices drop across major markets
Also, the price of a bag of dry onions dropped by 77.5% to sell for an average of N21,500 compared to an initial average of N95,500 while the price of new onions crashed by 74.6% to sell for an average of 16,500.
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
READ: Inflation rate jumps to 12.13%, highest in 21 months
Items that witnessed price increase
- A big bag of melon that was sold for an average of N43,500 in December now sells for an average of N45,000. This represents an increase of 3.45% in three weeks.
- A nylon of crayfish now sells for an average of N14,250, representing an increase of 9.6% compared to an initial average of N13,000.
- The price of a big tuber of yam spiked by 31.2% to sell for an average of N1,000 as against an initial average of N763.
- Also, a medium-sized tuber of yam now sells for an average of N588, indicating an increase of 11.9% compared to an initial average of N525.
- A big basket of sweet potatoes that was sold for an initial average of N5,500, witnessed an increase of 9.1% to sell for an average of N6,000.
- The price of a small-sized basket increased by 3.6% to sell for an average of N727 from an initial average of N700.
- Also, a big basket of Irish potatoes now sells for an average of 25,000 as against an initial average of N20,000. This represents an increase of 25% in three weeks.
READ: FG warns local rice dealers to desist from price hike
Items that witnessed price decrease
- A big basket of round shaped tomatoes that was sold for an average of N15,000 in December, now sells for an average of N6,500. This represents a price decrease of 56.7% in three weeks.
- Also, the price of a medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes reduced by 64.7% to sell for an average of N3,000 as against an initial average of N8,500.
- A big bag of pepper now sells for an average of N7,750. This is 61.3% lower than an average of N20,000 recorded in December while a medium-sized bag currently sells for an average of N3,750 as opposed to an initial average of N10,000.
- A 50kg bag of brown beans currently sells for an average of N30,000, representing a 27.7% decline in price compared to an initial average of N41,500.
- The price of a 10kg bag of Mama Gold rice dipped by 8.3% to sell for an average of N4,400 compared to an initial average of N4,800.
- Also, a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice that was initially sold for an average of N26,125 now sells for an average of N24,500 while Mama Gold rice of the same size sells for an average of N24,875 as against an initial average of 26,125.
- The price of a carton of full chicken recorded a marginal decrease of 0.29% to sell for an average of N14,125 compared to an initial average of N14,167.
- A big bag of Bush mango seeds (Ogbono) that was sold for an average of N115,000 during Christmas festivity, now sells for an average of N105,000. This represents a price decrease of 8.7%.
READ: Why onion has become the “new gold” in Nigeria
Items that maintained initial prices
- A crate of eggs continues to sell for an average of N1,200, the same as recorded in December.
- A big bag of yellow maize is still sold for an average of N20,167, while a bag of white maize costs an average of N20,000.
- A bag of yellow maize sells for an average of N23,333, the same as recorded in December, while white maize of the same size still sells for an average of N23,167.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively, while a bag of Dangote flour sells for an average of N13,750.
- Horse fish (Kote) and Titus fish still sell for an average of N613 and 638 respectively across markets in Lagos.
- A 50kg bag of garri (Ijebu) still sells for an average of N14,375, while white and yellow garri sell for an average of N10,750 and N11,125 respectively.
- Amongst the list of food items that maintained their initial prices include: noodles, beverages, cocoa drinks, sugar, water, and juice.
- A 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas is filled for an average of N3,975, while a 5kg cylinder is filled for an average of N1,750.
READ: Betting on Bitcoin is better than investing in PayPal, Google, Facebook, Amazon
Special markets/items
- Several customers were sighted at Mile-12 market negotiating and transacting with traders at different units of the market as the prices of most food items recorded a significant decline in price compared to the just-concluded year.
- In an interview with a tomato seller at Mushin market, Mr. Bala, explained that the decline in the price of tomatoes is due to seasonal fluctuations and increased supply of the food item.
- He stated that there has been a huge amount of harvest during this period, which has caused an increased supply of tomatoes coming from the north, and as a result driving the price of the commodity downwards. He however mentioned that oval-shaped tomatoes are not currently in the market, only round-shaped tomatoes were harvested and supplied to the market.
- The price of foreign rice has continued to witness a significant decrease in the past four weeks, largely due to the reopening of some land borders across the country. Also, the price of locally produced rice trickled down last week due to the new influx of foreign rice.
- According to our correspondent at Daleko market, Mrs. Oladayo, she explained that foreign-made rice is of two types for each of the brands, long and short. A 50kg of the long grain of rice sells for an average of N24,000 in the market, while the bag of short grains sells for an average of N24,000.
- Although, a 50kg bag of Big Bull rice sells for an of N24,000 some Nigerian made rice are now selling for as low as N18,000 and N17,000. She however warned that some of these brands are quite stony. For example, Zainab rice sells for an average of N17,000 at Daleko market.
READ: No giving up, Bitcoin gains $5,000
Market insights
- In an interactive session with an Onion seller at Mile-12 market, it was revealed that the reason for the significant nosedive in the price of onions was due to bountiful harvest towards the end of December.
- According to Muhammed, he said this is a period for onion harvest and it is only normal for the price to decline, although it seemed like a significant decline due to the irregular hike witnessed in the price of onions last year as a result of some string of events, such as insecurity, lack of harvest, etc.
- He further mentioned that the reduction in the price of onions is a very positive development for the year, considering the hardship experienced by many Nigerians during the past year.
- “We are happy that the price of onions and other food items have dropped in recent times and we hope it continues this way, because the lesser the price, the more customers are likely to buy,” He added.
- In a bid to understand the cause of the increase in the price of potatoes, Mr. Audu explained to Nairalytics that the price of potatoes increased due to the effect of seasonal fluctuations.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (7/1/2021)
|DALEKO (7/1/2021)
|OYINGBO (7/1/2021)
|MILE 12 (7/1/2021)
|Average
|MUSHIN (17/12/2020)
|DALEKO (17/12/2020)
|OYINGBO (17/12/2020)
|MILE 12 (17/12/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4400
|4200
|4500
|4500
|4400
|4600
|4800
|4800
|5000
|4800
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|25000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|24500
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|NA
|4300
|4300
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|25000
|24000
|24500
|26000
|24875
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|25000
|22000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|23000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|23750
|25500
|25000
|25000
|26000
|25375
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|21000
|20000
|20333.333333333
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|40000
|45000
|43000
|42666.666666667
|40000
|43000
|45000
|43000
|42750
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|32000
|30000
|30000
|28000
|30000
|43000
|38000
|42000
|43000
|41500
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|1000
|900
|1100
|1000
|1000
|800
|750
|700
|800
|762.5
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|600
|550
|650
|587.5
|550
|500
|550
|500
|525
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|6000
|6000
|5500
|5500
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|750
|725
|700
|700
|700
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|300
|350
|400
|250
|325
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|25000
|25000
|25000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2600
|2600
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1700
|1600
|1650
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|6500
|6500
|15000
|15000
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|3000
|3000
|8500
|8500
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|2500
|2500
|5500
|5500
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|10000
|10000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|6000
|6000
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|8000
|7500
|7750
|20000
|20000
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|4000
|3500
|3750
|10000
|10000
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|Maize
|White
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|Melon
|Big bag
|45000
|45000
|45000
|43500
|43500
|43500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|26000
|17000
|21500
|94000
|97000
|95500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|20000
|13000
|16500
|65000
|65000
|65000
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|105000
|105000
|115000
|115000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|14000
|14500
|14250
|12500
|13500
|13000
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.