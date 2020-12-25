Business
CBN report projects greater employment prospects in 2021
According to a CBN survey for December 2020, many businesses would start employing in January and February 2021 and up till June 2021.
The Business Expectations Survey report for December 2020 released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, indicates that businesses hope to employ in January and February 2021, with positive indices of 18.5 and 21.5 index points respectively and that of the next six months looking good.
According to the report, the opinion of the respondent firms is that the volume of business activities indicated a favourable business outlook for January and February 2021 with indices of 47.7 and 55.0 respectively.
The Agric/services sector presents the highest employment prospects with (20.5 points) in the next month, followed by construction sector with an index of 17.9 points, manufacturing sector (16.7 points), and wholesale/retail trade (13.4 points).
Other Key highlights of the report
- Agric/services sector and construction sector have the highest disposition to expand with 52.9 index points each, followed by Manufacturing and Wholesale/retail sectors, which had indexes of 46.6 and 41.2 respectively.
- Respondents from agric./services, manufacturing and construction sectors expressed optimism on own operations in the review month with confidence index of 3.2, 2.5, and 0.2 respectively. However, wholesale/retail trade sector was pessimistic at -0.3 index points.
- Insufficient power supply (68.3), unfavourable economic climate (65.7), competition(64.8), high interest rates ( 64.5), unclear economic laws (62.7), financial problems (61.9), unfavourable political climate (59.4), access to credit (53.1), insufficient demand (49.3), lack of equipment (41.5), lack of materials input (41.1) and labour problems (27.87) were identified as the key factors constraining business activities in the current month.
- Respondent firms expect the naira to depreciate in the current month and next month but appreciate in the next 2 months and next 6 months, as their confidence indices stood at -24.1, -3.8, 9.9 and 30.5 index points respectively.
- Businesses are expecting that borrowing rates would rise in the current month, next month, next 2 months and the next 6 months with indices of 19.2, 14.9, 14.7 and 14.3 points respectively.
- The expectation of most firms is that the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months would stand at 13.24 and 14.51 points respectively.
- In regards to the control of inflation by the government, respondent firms expressed dissatisfaction with the management of inflation rate by the Government, with a negative net satisfaction index of -33.5 in December 2020.
What you should know
- The survey was conducted online by the Statistics Department of CBN from December 7-11, 2020.
- A random sample size of 1,050 businesses were taken nationwide, with a response rate of 91.3%
- The sample covered the agric./services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade and construction sectors.
- The respondent firms were made up of small, medium and large corporations covering both import-oriented and export-oriented businesses.
Why this matters
COVID-19 pandemic dealt a big blow on the fragile labour market with many people laid off from their jobs, as most businesses could no longer cope with the harsh economic realities.
Hence, this is good news and big relief as many Nigerians that were laid off from their jobs can now pick up new jobs that would bring the required succour to their homes and families in the new year.
Agro processors appeal to CBN to provide easy Forex access for SMEs
AFAP has appealed to the country’s apex bank to assist SMEs to easily access foreign exchange.
Duro Kuteyi, the National President, Association of Food and Agro Processors (AFAP), has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to easily access foreign exchange for procurement of machinery.
According to a news report by NAN, he made this appeal while speaking at the Award and End-of-Year ceremony of Spectra Industries Ltd. in Lagos on Thursday.
While speaking at the ceremony, Kuteyi noted that having access to machines will enable SMEs to play an active role in the economy, which will help to deepen economic growth, and go a long way to improve the country’s foreign exchange earnings, job creation, and productivity.
Kuteyi, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Industries Ltd, revealed that SMEs face major regulatory challenges, especially when they want to convert funds to dollars at the CBN official exchange rate to import the machines.
He said this issue is a major hindrance to one of the AFAP’s mandate, which includes advocating for an opportunity to increase food processing for local and export markets to ensure food security for the nation.
In his words, he disclosed that some members of the association had secured funding under CBN’s financial intervention.
What the AFAP President is saying
- “Most machines required for production are not available in Nigeria, and purchasing foreign exchange at the black market rate to buy the machines will be too costly. We know that many SMEs can export quality goods to other countries, particularly African countries, if we have durable and functional equipment to aid our production.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on 25th August 2020, that in a circular issued by the apex bank to all authorized dealers and the general public on August 24, 2020, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange, Dr. O. S. Nnaji, restricted buying agents/companies or any third parties from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases.
- The restrictions hold means that any company in Nigeria looking to import a manufactured item from an Original Equipment Manufacturer into the country would need to go through the local agent of the Manufacturer in Nigeria, as FORM M will only be opened for the Original Equipment Manufacturer directly and not the local agent or any third party.
- Hence the company in Nigeria seeking to purchase an item will have to pay directly to the Original Equipment Manufacturer and not through the local agent which is a third party in the transaction.
- Reacting to this development, Director-General of Lagos Chambers for Commerce and Industry, Dr Muda Yusuf, during an interview said the implementation of the policy would translate to the disruption and dislocation of over 80% supply chain of the business community. Yusuf explained that SMEs and other small businesses are incapacitated to have a direct transaction with producers of machines and equipment manufacturers abroad due to their size and the small size of their purchases, the only option they have is to buy from intermediaries.
- He emphasized that the policy would affect intermediaries, and the lack of intermediation would lead to supply chains disruption, and this would aggravate the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the economy as a whole, as many of these businesses would be completely cut-off.
FG launches National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition
A National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition has been launched by the Federal Government.
The Federal Government has announced the launch of a National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition to address issues of malnutrition in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, on Thursday, after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo set up a technical advisory group to support the policy implementation. Bashir tweeted,
- “In the FG’s resolve to frontally address the problems of hunger and malnutrition in the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has set up an ad-hoc Technical Advisory Group to support the implementation of the 5-year National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition (NMPAN).”
What you should know
- UNICEF reports that Nigeria has the second-highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 percent of children under five.
- An estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of every 10 children affected are currently reached with treatment.
Nigerian Air Force announces acquisition of Mi-171E helicopter
The Presidency stated that the helicopter would be the 23rd new aircraft acquired by the administration.
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the acquisition of an Mi-171E helicopter, making it the 23rd new aircraft acquired since President Buhari’s administration started.
This was disclosed by the FG in a statement on Thursday after a launching ceremony was held in Kaduna.
- “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inducted additional combat helicopter into operation, the newly-acquired Mi-171E helicopter at a ceremony held today in Kaduna and virtually presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari from Abuja,” the Presidency said.
The Presidency also stated that the helicopter would be the 23rd new aircraft acquired by the administration, including:
- 10 x Super Mushshak aircraft
- 5 x Mi-35M Helicopter Gunship
- 2 x Bell 412 Helicopter
- 4 x Agusta 109 Power Attack Helicopter
- 2 x Mi-171E Helicopter
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Air Force announced that an A-29 Super Tucano fighter jet would be delivered to Nigeria in 2021. The Air Force said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been produced and were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots, who were in the USA.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that the Nigerian Air Force had joined China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 Wing Loong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).