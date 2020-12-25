Around the World
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire, Ron Burkle for $22 million
American billionaire Businessman, Ron Burkle has purchased late Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch for $22 million.
The famous Neverland Ranch owned by late popstar, Michael Jackson has been finally sold to popular American billionaire and onetime associate, Ron Burkle for $22 million.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the property was first listed for $100 million in 2015 and subsequently underwent severe price cuts, settling for $31 million last year.
Nairametrics gathered that Mr. Jackson made Neverland famous by installing eccentric features like a railroad and an amusement park, which included a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round. He also kept orangutans and an elephant there.
However, since the death of Jackson in 2009, the Neverland ranch has undergone various renovations, including the removal of its famous amusement park.
What you should Know:
- Mr Jackson originally paid about $19.5 million for the ranch in 1987.
- Amid financial struggles and the inability of Mr Jackson to meet up with his loan obligations backed up by the ranch, a 2008 agreement was reached with Colony Capital- a real-estate investment trust to co-manage the property under a joint venture.
- The famous ranch which spans about 2,700 acres has 22 buildings, including a 12,000-square-foot mansion. It also has several guesthouses, a swimming pool with a cabana, a basketball court, a tennis court and a 50-seat movie theatre.
- Findings by Nairametrics reveal that the new buyer, Ron Burkle, an American billionaire is a co-founder and managing partner of Yucaipa Companies, LLC. According to Wikipedia, his net worth is currently estimated at $2 billion.
Around the World
UK and EU to finally strike Brexit trade deal after nine months
Both the EU and Britain have announced finalizing a trade deal after many months of negotiations.
Negotiators from the European Union (EU) and Britain announced they worked over the night till this morning to finalize a trade deal and avoid an economic breakdown between the two sides on January 1, 2021.
Sources on both sides said the long and difficult negotiations were on the cusp of being wrapped up as negotiators holed up at EU headquarters in Brussels.
While resolving the remaining fair-competition and fisheries issues on Wednesday, negotiators combed through hundreds of pages of legal text that should become the provisional deal for a post-Brexit relationship after nine months of talks.
Everyone awaited early morning appearances by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to announce the deal. The agreement then goes to the 27 EU capitals seeking unanimous approval, as well as the blessing of the EU and British parliaments.
Compromise was finally reached on those ‘level playing field’ issues, leaving the economically minor but hugely symbolic issue of fish come to be the final sticking point. Maritime EU nations are seeking to retain access to U.K. waters where they have long fished, and Britain insisted it must exercise control as an ‘independent coastal state.’
The Conservative party’s Euroskeptic European Research Group said it would carefully scrutinize any deal “to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom, after we exit the transition period at the end of this year.”
What you should know
- Britain withdrew from the EU on January 31, and an economic transition period expires on Dec. 31.
- Despite the breakthrough, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remains uncertain. But it leaves the mutually dependent but often fractious U.K-EU relationship on a much more solid footing than a disruptive no-deal split.
- Even with the deal, trade between Britain and the EU will face customs checks and some other barriers on January 1, when the U.K. leaves the bloc’s single market and customs union.
- The trade deal would avert the imposition of tariffs and duties that could cost both sides billions in trade and hundreds of thousands of jobs.
- The European Parliament has warned it’s now too late for it to approve the deal before January 1, but an agreement could provisionally be put in place and approved by EU legislators in January.
Around the World
US Elections: Attorney General to resign as Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
William Barr, the Attorney General of the US, will resign his post before his official term expires next year.
The Attorney General of the United States of America, William Barr, will resign his post before his official term expires next year.
This was disclosed by US President, Donald Trump, in a tweet on Monday evening.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Trump said:
- “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”
The news of his resignation also comes after the Electoral College confirmed the news of Joe Biden’s victory. 55 votes from California electors put Biden over the 270 needed to win.
What you should know
- Mr. Barr famously disagreed with Trump that there was no proof of fraud during the elections.
- During his time as Attorney General, he also played a part during Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, by defusing tensions due to giving an advanced summary of the independent counsel’s full report in a four-page memo that downplayed many of its more serious allegations.
Around the World
US Supreme court dismisses Texas bid to overturn presidential election results
The US Supreme court has dismissed a bid by the State of Texas to overturn the result of the Presidential election won by Joe Biden.
The US Supreme court on Friday, December 11, 2020, dismissed the bid by the State of Texas to overturn the result of the Presidential election which was won by the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg.
This new setback appears to be the final blow in the effort by President Donald Trump to hang on to power, thereby obstructing the path of Joe Biden being inaugurated as the 46th President of the US.
In a judgement to the lawsuit which was filed on Tuesday against 4 states namely, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the judges in an effectively unanimous order late Friday, barred Texas from filing suit directly at the high court to challenge Joe Biden’s victories in those states. The order ensures those states can cast their votes for Biden in the Electoral College on Monday.
The court said, “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
None of the 9 Supreme court justices including the 3 appointed by Donald Trump, publicly dissented from that conclusion or said he or she would block the states from casting their votes. Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, gave no suggestion they disagreed with the unsigned order.
What they are saying
Before the ruling on Friday, Trump had called on the nation’s supreme court to show great Wisdom and Courage. However, in a late-night tweet after the court’s decision he wrote, “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”
He followed with another tweet calling the lack of legal relief an embarrassment to the USA.
- Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel tweeted that the court’s decision is an important reminder that the US is a nation of laws and that though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not.
- Also, Michael Gwin, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said in a statement that the court “Decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process.”
- While appearing on Fox News Friday night, White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, made efforts to describe the court’s dismissal of the lawsuit as a procedural move.
- McEnany said, “There’s no way to say it other than they dodged. They hid behind the procedure, and they refused to use their authority to enforce the Constitution.”
What you should know
- President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge the victory of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the November 3 presidential election, describing the election as riddled with fraud and rigging without any evidence.
- He had spent months before the election, trying to shake the nation’s faith in the integrity of its voting systems and had repeatedly predicted that the election would be rigged because of the expanded use of mail-in ballots.
- Trump and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in several key states and has had almost all of them thrown out by the courts. Members of the Trump administration, including Attorney General William Barr, have said they haven’t found any instances of widespread fraud.
What this means: The Supreme court’s decision puts an end to Trump’s expectation of vindication at the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority due to his appointments. Barrett’s nomination was rushed through the Senate confirmation process, with Trump saying her vote would be needed to resolve any election disputes.