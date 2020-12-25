Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire, Ron Burkle for $22 million

The famous Neverland Ranch owned by late popstar, Michael Jackson has been finally sold to popular American billionaire and onetime associate, Ron Burkle for $22 million.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the property was first listed for $100 million in 2015 and subsequently underwent severe price cuts, settling for $31 million last year.

Nairametrics gathered that Mr. Jackson made Neverland famous by installing eccentric features like a railroad and an amusement park, which included a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round. He also kept orangutans and an elephant there.

However, since the death of Jackson in 2009, the Neverland ranch has undergone various renovations, including the removal of its famous amusement park.

What you should Know: