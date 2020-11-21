Around the World
Trump International Hotel sale stalled
The planned sale of the Trump International Hotel has been put on hold indefinitely.
The spirited efforts made by the Trump Organization to dispose of its Trump International Hotel in Washington DC was truncated, as the sale has been put on hold indefinitely.
This is even as the organization had already engaged Mr. Jones Lang LaSalle to look for buyers.
According to CNBC News, the asking price for the property is about $500m but none of the bids was close, with several bids less than $250m.
In consideration of the subsisting lease terms, industry executives and advisors are of the opinion that any realistic bid to purchase the hotel would have to be around $150 million to $175 million which is even less than the Trump Org.’s $200 million investment.
This scenario leaves the organization with the inevitable option of selling at a loss and as well default on the loans from Deutsche Bank loan and turn over the keys, or try to keep the property and return to profitability, at the end of the day.
What they are saying
According to Brian Friedman, CEO of Friedman Capital, who owns chains of hotels and properties in the DC area and as well bided for the property, “At this point, they could either just turn over the keys, or keep it and make it part of whatever media company the President decides to create. I just don’t think they’re going to get the price they expected.”
According to industry executives, “Faced with a $100 million loan from Deutsche Bank on the property and continued losses, the Trump Organization may end up either having to subsidize the business for years to come, or default on the loan and hand back the property.”
In response to the insinuations by the industry executives, the Spokesman for the organization said, “There are absolutely no plans to default on the loan, nor have we ever missed a payment. As for the stalled sales effort, we have had offers north of $350M, which would have been the most expensive price ever paid for a hotel in Washington D.C. and we have rejected those offers in full. Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C. is one of the finest hotels in the country as rated by Conde Nast and so many others.”
According to President Trump, he admitted to have overpaid for the property and said, “I mean, we are paying too much for the Old post office. But we will make that so amazing that at some point in the future it’ll be very nice.”
What you should know
- The Trump International Hotel is the flagship company of Donald Trump’s diversified business empire and was officially opened for business in October, 2016.
- In 2019, the hotel achieved a total sum of $40.5m in revenue.
- The Trump Organization is expected to pay $3 million annually over 60 years lease period and the sum of $200m was invested to renovate the property, out of which $100m was a loan from Deutsche Bank.
- Importantly, potential buyers/bidders are averse and finding it difficult to agreeing to keeping the Trump name on the hotel which is one of the conditions of the offer.
Around the World
Trump retracts earlier election loss statement, says he didn’t concede defeat
The US President showed no sign of conceding to the Democratic candidate where he claimed not to have lost the election.
The United States President, Donald Trump, appears to have recanted his earlier statement through a tweet post where he somewhat acknowledged that the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, won the presidential election, but said it was rigged.
While disclosing in his new tweet post that Joe Biden only won in the eyes of fake news media, Donald Trump said that he was not going to concede and called the election rigged.
In the earlier tweet post which was flagged by Twitter for making false claims, Trump said, ‘’He won because the election was rigged, no vote watchers or observers allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation and bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot), the fake and silent media, and more.’’
However, in a later tweet post, the US President showed no sign of conceding to the Democratic candidate where he claimed not to have lost the election and once again made some unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and rigging.
In the tweet post which was also flagged by Twitter, Donald Trump said, ‘’He only won in the eyes of the Fake News Media. I concede nothing. We have a long way to go. This was a rigged election.’’
He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
The US President has refused to concede defeat of the November 3 election to the Democratic candidate despite the clear projections of the results of the media which gave victory to Joe Biden.
Donald Trump had instituted several lawsuits in about 5 key states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, with an uphill task to upturn the results which give Joe Biden a clear lead.
He has earlier suggested that the former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, is going to lead the legal effort of his campaign organization, together with other team members, to defend their rights to free and fair elections.
Around the World
Trump hints at losing US elections but still falls short of conceding to Joe Biden
Donald Trump may have just given an indication that he might not have secured another term.
The United States President, Donald Trump, has suggested for the first time since the outcome of the US presidential election was announced that he might not have secured another term, but he is still adamant about conceding the race to the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.
President Trump gave this indication during a rare address to the press at the White House Rose Garden on Friday, November 13, 2020, about the coronavirus vaccines after the presidential election.
Trump, who has always been critical of Democrat’s suggestions on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, insisted that his administration would not embark on any lockdown of the country again.
The US President said, “This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully … whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”
The press briefing at the White House by President Trump was his first public comment since November 5, when he alleged rigging and voter fraud. He has been out of the public space since various news media had predicted that the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, would be the winner of the election despite his unsubstantiated claims.
Trump has instituted various lawsuits to challenge his election defeat by Joe Biden as top Republicans in the US Congress refused to recognize the Democratic candidate as President-elect.
The Trump campaign has filed more than a dozen lawsuits across the 5 key battle states namely Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona, since the election day in an attempt to reverse the outcome.
That interaction will not be allowed to take place until the administrator of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, makes an ascertainment that Biden is the president-elect.
During the briefing, Trump refused to take questions from reporters, who asked why he had not conceded defeat to Joe Biden.
After Trump’s event, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that the legal challenges over balloting would continue. But he allowed that he and Trump might not prevail. “Whatever the outcome: We Will Never Stop Fighting to Make America Great Again!” Pence wrote.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the President suffered a series of serious setbacks on Friday in his bid to overturn Biden’s victory as media had announced that the Democratic candidate was going to win Georgia with any of favourable outcome of its legal challenges for Trump fading away in 3 other key states.
The President’s lawyers moved toward dropping an Arizona lawsuit after Biden’s lead in the state became too wide to be upturned.
Around the World
World’s Biggest IPO halted by Chinese President
Ant Group’s world’s biggest IPO was reportedly halted by the President of China.
Ant Group’s $34 billion IPO was halted by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a week after the mega IPO was unexpectedly stopped by Chinese regulatory authorities.
“Chinese President Xi Jinping personally made the decision to halt the initial public offering of Ant Group, which would have been the world’s biggest, after controlling shareholder Jack Ma infuriated government leaders, according to Chinese officials with knowledge of the matter.
“The rebuke was the culmination of years of tense relations between China’s most celebrated entrepreneur and a government uneasy about his influence and the rapid growth of the digital-payments behemoth he controlled,” WSJ reported.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that Ant Group was hoping to raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering (IPO) after setting the price for its shares today, making it the biggest listing of all in modern history.
Last week, Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO, scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai, was suspended.
Ant Group’s controller, Jack Ma, Executive Chairman, Eric Jing, and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
A spokesperson for Ant Group apologised for the delay of its initial public offering and further disclosed that the Group was working through regulatory concerns with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
Nairametrics also reported that experts noted that Ant Group which was planning for the world’s biggest IPO, could see its valuation drop by $150 billion after its public listing was postponed.