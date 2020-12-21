Business
Continuous increase in inflation rate may weaken economy – CBN report
A majority of respondents in a CBN survey believe a continuous inflation rate may weaken the economy.
The Inflation Attitudes Survey report for Q4 2020, conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that a majority of respondents believe a continuous inflation rate may weaken the economy.
Respondents were asked what would become of the Nigerian economy if prices started to rise faster than they do now. The survey result showed that:
- 60.1.8% of the respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker.
- 8.4% stated that it would be stronger.
- 12.8% of the respondents believed it would make a little difference.
- 7.9% did not know.
When asked how prices have changed over the past 12 months, respondents gave a median answer of 6.2%. Of the total respondents:
- 1.7% thought prices had gone down or not changed.
- 79.1% felt that prices had risen by at least 3.0%.
- 18.3% felt that prices inched up by more than 1.0% but less than 3.0 per cent.
- 0.9% had no idea.
The survey results is consistent with the notion that inflation constrains economic growth.
Key highlights from the report
- Respondents believe that the economy will end up weaker if prices start to rise faster than they do now.
- Given a trade-off between inflation and interest rates, more respondents prefer interest rates to fall than inflation rate.
- Majority of the respondents have no idea as to who influences the direction of interest rates in Nigeria.
Why this matters
- Inflation expectations and public understanding of what influences them are important parameters for effective monetary policy formulation. Taking people’s opinions into consideration when formulating policies increases the likelihood of formulating sustainable policies, compared with when policies are formulated without recourse to people’s opinions.
What you should know
- The conduct of the Inflation Attitudes Survey (IAS) by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria commenced in June 2009.
- The Statistics Department collects on a quarterly basis, the views of households on changes in prices of goods and services in the last twelve months, and their expectations of price changes over the next twelve months.
- Respondents’ opinions were used to further explore the general public’s understanding of the country’s monetary policy framework.
- The 2020 Q4 Inflation Attitudes Survey was conducted during the period of 16-25 November 2020, with a sample size of 2070 Households randomly selected from 207 Enumeration Areas (EAs) across the country. The Q42020 survey had a response rate of 98.7per cent.
- Nairametrics recently reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November as food inflation spikes.
Business
Minister of Transportation inaugurates new port terminal in Apapa
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has launched a new port terminal in Apapa.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has launched a new operation command centre built by terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa, to boost efficiency and service delivery.
While performing the inauguration of the terminal, Amaechi said that the completion of ongoing rail line projects would ease the movement of containers out of Apapa Port, thereby reducing massive pressure on the road infrastructure.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Country Manager of APM Terminals, Mr Klaus Laursen, in Lagos on Monday, December 21, 2020.
What the APM Terminals Country Manager is saying
Laursen pointed out that the new operation command centre will improve operational efficiency, provide a better working environment, strengthen the exchange of information and coordination in the movement of containers out of the port, as well as other benefits. The APM boss said,
- “The centre is the brain of the business. It is about day-to-day execution where information is exchanged. This is where we decide which box to put where at which time and the equipment to pick so that everything works together.
- “It will help locate containers whether to go on a truck or barge at the right time. It will also help to know where a container is and allocate a piece of equipment to lift the container. That is what the centre will help do.
- “With the type of terminal of this size and with this equipment, we should be able to put around 40 to 45 moves per hour across the quay. It will improve productivity. We are targeting about 700 deliveries per day and we will like to double that so we need stronger delivery capabilities, so the importers and the exporters in Nigeria can get faster access to their cargo and possibly at a cheaper rate.”
In addition, Laursen expressed the company’s support for the Federal Government’s effort to develop a rail transportation system for the movement of goods out of the port in order to reduce road traffic.
What you should know
- The concessioning of the major ports in the country to private terminal operators by the Obasanjo administration in 2006 was done to improve efficiency and productivity in the Nigerian Ports Sector.
- There have been some massive improvements in ports operations as evidenced in the huge investments by the terminal operators and high-level efficiency in the ports.
- However, with most of the country’s importation coming through the Lagos ports with the attendant traffic and pressure on the road infrastructure, the commissioning of the rail line projects in and out of the ports will massively relieve this pressure and further improve on efficiency.
Business
Breaking: FG extends deadline for Telcos to block SIMs without NIN to February 2021
The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the deadline for registration of SIMs with National Identification Number.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the extension of the period of the registration of SIMs with National Identification Number (NIN), as well as the cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees.
This announcement was made in a press statement issued and signed by Engr. Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), after the meeting held by the National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration.
It is important to note that the information conveyed in the press statement include resolutions made at the meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.
At the meeting, after reviewing the recent developments at hand and the mounting issues, which unravelled today owing to logistics and infrastructural hiccups experienced at the NIMC offices today,
- The National Task Force made a resolution that three (3) weeks extension should be granted for subscribers with NIN, from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021.
- The National Task Force also granted six (6) weeks extension to subscribers without NIN, starting from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.
What you should know
Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the National Task Force disclosed that:
- NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens to attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.
- The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their identities; while he thanked all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.
- Mr. President also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.
- USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.
Why this matters
This development, however, is a welcome improvement as it will provide adequate time for Nigerians to plan on when to register and enrol for the NIN.
This will help to reduce pressure on NIMC officials as well as other operators at the NIN enrolment centres, and make way for a seamless NIN registration and enrolment exercise.
Business
TechnoServe designs self-regulatory system to ensure improved standards of food processors
An NGO has set up a self-regulatory system to address staple foods low fortification compliance in Nigeria.
TechnoServe disclosed that it has designed a self-regulatory system under its Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme, to ensure that food processors meet government standards on fortifying their products with essential vitamins and minerals.
This move, however, will enable the government to curb the issues of low fortification of products with essential vitamins and minerals, as Nigeria grapples with increasing food insecurity and the highest malnutrition burden in Africa.
The disclosure was made in an exclusive statement issued to Nairametrics by Tobi Durotoye, the Regional Program Manager, Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme, an international non-profit organisation under TechnoServe.
Mr. Durotoye revealed that the new innovation will help to improve the population’s nutrition through increased food fortification and that the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI), a self-regulatory system created by the agency, was designed to ensure that food processors meet up with government standards for fortifying their products with essential vitamins and minerals.
He revealed that the MFI will continue to work to drive increased participation, refining the tool to accommodate smaller processors.
In addition to signing more processors, the MFI will implement an integral strategy to increase consumer awareness about the importance of food fortification and industry compliance, as well as deepen partnerships with government and regulatory bodies.
In 2002, the Nigerian government mandated the fortification of main staples including flour, oil, maize, semolina and sugar. Despite this, figures from the National Demographic Health Survey conducted in 2018 shows that Nigeria is lagging behind compared to its peers with an unacceptable proportion of its population malnourished or undernourished.
- For example, anaemia prevalence was reported at about two-thirds of children under-5 (68%) versus a global average of 41.7%.
- Stunting prevalence among children under-5 is at 37% compared to a global prevalence of 21.3% and 32.7% in sub-Saharan Africa.
- The rate of underweight children in Nigeria is 22% versus a global average of 13%.
Hence, as a response to this, the process to develop the MFI was triggered by an industry request made during the inaugural Nigerian Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum in June 2018 to conceptualize a cost-effective strategy that provides commercial incentives for processors to comply with established national standards.
Why this matters
- Participating in the MFI contributes to efforts aimed at establishing a level playing field for compliant and non-compliant processors.
- The index’s ultimate objective is to provide a quality mark for an increasingly discerning consumer base, as the index will play a key role in helping to continue key advancements, which are critical in light of Nigeria’s nutrition challenges.
- With the MFI, companies will be scored against a set of criteria with a focus on personnel, production, public engagement, procurement and partnership, as well as governance.
- The MFI will also source feedback from stakeholders including consumers and sector experts to validate scores, while coordinating independent testing of brands to validate results.
- This exercise culminates in the final output of a ranked list of participating companies.
What they are saying
At the recently concluded Third Annual Food Processing and Nutritional Leadership Forum, convened virtually by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Bill Gates, keynote speaker, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said:
- “The Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI) is an interesting innovation that will motivate industries to self-regulate in meeting government standards for food fortification. The use of this tool should be adopted by all companies involved in fortification and I believe it should be made available to stakeholders and shareholders alike. We should be able to hold them accountable as they strive to meet industry benchmarks, including compliance with Nigerian Fortification Standards. Government regulatory agencies will definitely find the tool useful in support of industry regulation efforts and consumer expectations.”
What you should know
- The MFI is an industry-led and owned self-assessment tool that allows companies to evaluate existing procedures and practices against national and global fortification standards.
- The development of this new tool is playing a role in recent improvements TechnoServe has reported in Nigerian food fortification rates.
- In the three years since the SAPFF program began, the country’s supply of fortified wheat flour and sugar has increased by 68% and 200% respectively, enabling over 90% of Nigeria’s population to access this more nutritious food.
- So far, twelve processors, including Flour Mills of Nigeria plc, PZ Wilmar Limited, Olam (which now encompasses Dangote Flour Mills) and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, have signed up to the index, with keen interest from other participants to join the process in 2021 when the index will scale up to capture all players operating in the wheat flour, sugar, salt, and edible oil sectors.