AfCFTA: President Buhari, 9 others receive award for contribution to agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari was awarded for his contributions to the start of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), alongside 9 other African leaders including Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB).

The awards were presented by the African Union in a virtual event held at the Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday.

The African leaders that received awards include Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Felix Tshekedi of Congo, Ahmed Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Chairperson of the AU, and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

King Mswati III, Ngwenyama of Eswatini and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia were also awarded alongside Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The awards were received by ambassadors on behalf of the leaders for their contributions to the African free trade deal.

Mrs Saratu Aliyu, President, Federation of West Africa Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (FEWACCI) thanked African leaders and private stakeholders for making the AfCFTA implementation possible and expressed hopes that the agreement would boost e-commerce and e-business infrastructure, and develop a roadmap for the development of a digital economy to support the growth in member states.

