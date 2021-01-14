Corporate Press Releases
Range Developments: Citizenship-by-Investment in Grenada
Citizenship by Investment is the process of obtaining a second citizenship and passport by investing in the economy of the host country. Located in the West Indies in the Caribbean Sea is Grenada – a country which offers Citizenship by Investment to willing investors. This program was restructured and relaunched by Grenada in 2013 and it offers a low cost entry for a second passport for willing Investors. Grenada as a country is enriched with exquisite cuisine, excellent healthcare and education systems. In addition, it is one of the safest nations in the Caribbean and its citizenship by investment programs is one of the most sought-after citizenship programs in the world due to many advantages Grenadian citizenship entails
Range Developments is the largest and most successful hospitality developer in the Eastern Caribbean engaged in the Citizenship by Investment sphere. With years of expertise under its belt, Range Developments offers the most desirable process for acquisition of Citizenship by Investment in Grenada. All you need as an Investor and prospective Grenadian citizen is $220,000 (two hundred and twenty thousand US Dollars) in addition to applicable fees. Through this process, an Investor gets their Grenadian passport in 90-120 days without the need to reside in or even visit Grenada. Further, no interview, education or management experience is required for an Investor.
By participating in the Citizenship-by-Investment project in Grenada, Investors will enjoy global benefits and a secure investment in one of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands. Some other perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments include:
- Visa-free travel and visa-on-arrival to over 140 countries worldwide including Schengen member States, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, China, Russia and many more;
- Access to the USA Investor E-2 Visa (which allows citizens of Grenada to operate a substantial business and also reside in the USA);
- Eligibility of family members (siblings, children and parents) for Grenadian citizenship;
- Right to hold dual citizenship;
- Citizenship for life in Grenada with the right to live and work in the country;
- Enjoying political and social security;
- Tax benefits and incentives (such as no foreign income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax, etc).
For more information, Range Developments may be contacted at +97143253447. You may also reach out on Whatsapp at +971527324097 or via email at [email protected]
Appointments
Pfizer appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East
Patrick’s Pfizer experience spans more than 20 years in leadership roles with multiple successes across geographies.
Pfizer (www.Pfizer.com) announced today the appointment of Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East (AfME) region. Patrick’s Pfizer experience spans more than 20 years in leadership roles with multiple successes across geographies. In his new role as Regional President for AfME, Patrick will lead commercial operations to bring scientific breakthroughs in vaccines, oncology, rare diseases, internal medicine, hospitals, and inflammation & immunology, to serve patients.
Commenting on his appointment, Patrick said: “This year has made me even more grateful and proud to be part of Pfizer. The global pandemic has accentuated our purpose as a company and reinforced our commitment to patients and communities worldwide. AfME is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets with increasing demand for innovative health treatments and services. Overall, the region has shown remarkable resilience due to strong leadership and sound policies.”
He added: “Pfizer has been operating for over 60 years in AfME. I look forward to continuing this journey and bringing our breakthroughs to address unmet patient needs. My top priority will remain to work with our teams to ensure greater access to our medicines across our strategic therapeutic areas. We will seek even stronger collaboration with healthcare professionals, communities, and governments to change the lives of millions of people and protect them from tomorrow’s health threats.”
Patrick has been passionate about the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry from the start of his career. He has managed some of Pfizer’s largest therapeutic areas in cardiovascular and neuroscience globally and led the commercial development efforts of a 500+ molecule business.
In his previous role, Patrick served as the Developed Asia Cluster Lead and General Manager for Pfizer’s Hospital Business Unit, responsible for leading and executing Pfizer’s commercial and cultural strategy in Japan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Before this role, Patrick worked as the Emerging Asia Cluster Lead for the Pfizer Essential Health business.
Appointments
9mobile announces appointment of new Chief Technical Officer, Deputy CTO, and Director of Strategy
Juergen Peschel has been appointed as the New CTO, Baqi Salihu, Deputy CTO, and Karn Gulati as Director of Strategy.
Nigeria’s most innovative and customer-centric telecommunications company, 9mobile, has announced a new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Deputy Chief Technical Officer, and Director of Strategy within its Senior Management team.
Juergen Peschel has been appointed as the New CTO, Baqi Salihu, Deputy CTO, and Karn Gulati as Director of Strategy.
As CTO, Peschel, an experienced professional with an international executive track record within the IT, Managed Services & Telecommunications Industry, including expertise in a wide variety of industry verticals and markets, will oversee the evolution and integration of the company’s technical functions.
Peschel has over 25 years of extensive international and operational experience as a technology and business leader. Over the years, he has led Information Technology teams, built VAS Services, IP, and transport networks for Vodafone across all European markets, and engaged with emerging markets across the world for subsea, carrier, and satellite services. He successfully launched the mobile payment service Mpesa in Kenya.
As Deputy CTO, Salihu will support the CTO to drive technology decisions in line with current trends and align the technical and transformation initiatives of 9mobile.
He is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of Mobile Telecoms Engineering, Operations, RF Planning & Optimization and Digital Services experience. He led the Network QOS and Support Department of 9mobile as the Director Network Quality of Service since June 2018.
Salihu executed the LTE re-farm solution using 1800MHz spectrum, achieving wider mobile broadband coverage, slashing the number of sites, and reducing carbon emissions while ensuring high-quality data service. This project significantly reduced TCO, enhanced users’ mobile broadband quality of experience, increased brand value for 9mobile while saving about $152m in spectrum fees. He joined 9mobile in December 2008.
The new Director of Strategy, Gulati, will be responsible for developing strategic, tactical, and operational initiatives.
He is a long-serving Management Consultant with over 12 years of experience in the telecom and technology sector. He has led Advisory services teams focusing on Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) industry and has worked across India, Africa, and South East Asia for various telecom clients. He also took a break and founded a tech & food start-up during his entrepreneurial stint for three years. His accomplishments include programme management of large-scale projects, achieving operational excellence with digitization and process engineering, customer strategy, and greenfield launches.
In their roles, the trio will lead decisions in line with current trends and strategic vision within their respective areas. They will provide hands-on leadership in ensuring that the 9mobile plans are fully aligned and structured to deliver its business goals.
Commenting on their appointments, Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Alan Sinfield said: “9mobile remains fully committed to executing its business strategies with the help of a high-performing team of dedicated, hardworking employees. The collective knowledge, expertise, and experience that Juergen, Baqi, and Karn bring to the Organisation further strengthen our business. It reinforces our position at the forefront of delivering excellent products and services to our over 13 million customers. These promotions continue to consolidate the leadership of our Organisation and are evidence of the great career opportunities that employment with 9mobile offers.”
Corporate Press Releases
GAGE Digital Awards open nominations, announces panelists
The call for nominations is opened to 20 categories in 5 areas which include; Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment and Business.
Africa’s most comprehensive Digital Awards, the GAGE Awards recently opened its portals for nominations. The much-anticipated call for nominations of the GAGE Awards 2021 opened December 1st 2020, to enable Nigerians nominate their favorite innovators and brands who have leveraged on digital to make their lives simpler and better.
2020 was indeed an interesting year, we witnessed novel digital innovations. We also warmed up to the possibilities of many things we never imagined such as Zoom meetings, E-concerts, homeschooling due to the pandemic etc.
The call for nominations is opened to 20 categories in 5 areas which includes; Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment and Business. Nigeria’s most innovative brands and entreprenuers took home Awards in key categories at the maiden edition held February 22nd 2020.
Some of the categories open for nominations include; Banking App of the Year, Breakout App of the Year, Best Digital Financial Platform, Online Comedian of the Year, Tech Entrepreneur of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, Website of the Year, Influencer of the Year, Social Movement of the Year, Influencer of the Year and more. The GAGE Awards 2021 comes with the introduction of a new category – GAGE STAR OF THE YEAR. This category celebrates the individual or group who took the Internet by storm in the year under review.
Nominations will be done strictly on the GAGE Awards website, www.gageawards/nominations. All information about the categories, nominations and guidelines can be found on the website.
Industry experts have expressed excitement at the second edition based on the credibility of the process and the dire need to encourage outstanding digital innovations in the Nigerian digital eco-system. They believe this will bring the needed standard, facilitate innovation and growth in the African digital space.
Also, in a recent release by the organizers in Lagos, the convener of the GAGE Awards announced the names of the academy of judges who made the list for the 2021 edition, they include; Dr Adebola Akindele, GMD Courteville Business Solutions, a provider of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. They are the brain behind Autoreg, a digital solution that automates vehicular registration. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC). She has over two decades of professional experience leading strategic and transformational projects in the financial sector.
Moritz Boullenger, CEO Pulse Nigeria, has spent 5 years contributing to the growth of Pulse as the leading digital company in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO Future Software Limited, Committee Chair, Funding Framework for the Nigerian Technology Sector and Non- Executive Director Stanbic IBTC, she is a seasoned Information Technology professional with over 15 years’ experience. Lanre Adisa, CEO Noah’s Ark, is a creative with over 25 years’ experience in marketing communications. He is the brain behind several successful traditional and digital campaigns in Nigeria. Mai Atafo, CEO Mai Atafo Inspired, is an inspirational Fashion designer who left the corporate world to chase a dream in the fashion industry and created a niche for bespoke fashion services in Nigeria.
Also on the list are Gil Kemami, MD/CEO BBDO MediaEdge Kenya, Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Managing Director, The Education Partnership Centre. Mr Uzoma Dozie, Founder/CEO Sparkle, a mobile-first platform for Nigeria’s retail Banking industry, using technology to power financial inclusion. He was also the erstwhile GMD of Diamond bank. Banke Alawaye, CTO aCubed Limited and digital transformation specialist, she has over 20years of work experience with many businesses and helping many brands make the best of digital tools. Dr. Adeola Olubamiji, Founder STEMHub Foundation, is a Nigerian-Canadian Advanced Manufacturing Technical Advisor with Cummins Inc, Indiana. Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Founder/CEO Zapphaire Events, is a serial entrepreneur and is regarded as Nigeria’s pioneering event planner. Kelechi Mbah, Founding MD/CEO ServiceDesk, she is a seasoned growth strategist with 15 years of working experience in technology, telecoms, and media industries.
Mr Jason Cumming has traversed the African continent for 19 years providing local solutions with global insights to brands operating in Africa. He has worked with many blue-chip companies mainly in management roles for international brand communications networks such as IPG, WPP, Omnicom and M&C Saatchi. He currently works as an international Business Consultant, specializing in the African region.
According to the Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh, who expressed his delight said ‘ we have gone through great length to get this collection of individuals to help select the best of some of the most technical categories in this year’s GAGE Awards. 2020 was a very interesting year in the tech space, especially now that the world has learnt to depend on digital technology due to the pandemic. The GAGE Awards ‘21 is meant to set standard for digital not just in Nigeria but in Africa”.
He continued “We understand the importance of bringing on board distinguished men and woman who are not just technocrats but also passionate men and women who love the growth of the digital space in Africa. Their passion for this growth was one huge factor in their selection. We are very confident about the value of their involvement with the GAGE Awards brand and can’t wait for how the nominations and voting will play out. I think we are in for some excitement in the next few months’.
It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the GAGE Awards took place in February 2020 at the EKO CONVENTION CENTRE. It attracted support and partnership from corporate organizations and Government bodies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission, Lagos State Government and a host of other organizations.
Big winners on the night were GTBank, Airtel, E-Tranzact, Jumia Food, Kiki Mordi, Onyeka Akumah, Taaooma etc.
The GAGE Awards is an initiative of TOMATO DIGITALS; it is aimed at fast-tracking the pace of technological growth in Nigeria. By introducing the much-needed standard, GAGE Awards is facilitating growth, innovation and attracting new talents to the digital space.
The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place in April 2021.
