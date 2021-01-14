Range Developments: Citizenship-by-Investment in Grenada

Africa’s most comprehensive Digital Awards, the GAGE Awards recently opened its portals for nominations. The much-anticipated call for nominations of the GAGE Awards 2021 opened December 1st 2020, to enable Nigerians nominate their favorite innovators and brands who have leveraged on digital to make their lives simpler and better.

2020 was indeed an interesting year, we witnessed novel digital innovations. We also warmed up to the possibilities of many things we never imagined such as Zoom meetings, E-concerts, homeschooling due to the pandemic etc.

The call for nominations is opened to 20 categories in 5 areas which includes; Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment and Business. Nigeria’s most innovative brands and entreprenuers took home Awards in key categories at the maiden edition held February 22nd 2020.

Some of the categories open for nominations include; Banking App of the Year, Breakout App of the Year, Best Digital Financial Platform, Online Comedian of the Year, Tech Entrepreneur of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, Website of the Year, Influencer of the Year, Social Movement of the Year, Influencer of the Year and more. The GAGE Awards 2021 comes with the introduction of a new category – GAGE STAR OF THE YEAR. This category celebrates the individual or group who took the Internet by storm in the year under review.

Nominations will be done strictly on the GAGE Awards website, www.gageawards/nominations. All information about the categories, nominations and guidelines can be found on the website.

Industry experts have expressed excitement at the second edition based on the credibility of the process and the dire need to encourage outstanding digital innovations in the Nigerian digital eco-system. They believe this will bring the needed standard, facilitate innovation and growth in the African digital space.

Also, in a recent release by the organizers in Lagos, the convener of the GAGE Awards announced the names of the academy of judges who made the list for the 2021 edition, they include; Dr Adebola Akindele, GMD Courteville Business Solutions, a provider of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. They are the brain behind Autoreg, a digital solution that automates vehicular registration. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC). She has over two decades of professional experience leading strategic and transformational projects in the financial sector.

Moritz Boullenger, CEO Pulse Nigeria, has spent 5 years contributing to the growth of Pulse as the leading digital company in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO Future Software Limited, Committee Chair, Funding Framework for the Nigerian Technology Sector and Non- Executive Director Stanbic IBTC, she is a seasoned Information Technology professional with over 15 years’ experience. Lanre Adisa, CEO Noah’s Ark, is a creative with over 25 years’ experience in marketing communications. He is the brain behind several successful traditional and digital campaigns in Nigeria. Mai Atafo, CEO Mai Atafo Inspired, is an inspirational Fashion designer who left the corporate world to chase a dream in the fashion industry and created a niche for bespoke fashion services in Nigeria.

Also on the list are Gil Kemami, MD/CEO BBDO MediaEdge Kenya, Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Managing Director, The Education Partnership Centre. Mr Uzoma Dozie, Founder/CEO Sparkle, a mobile-first platform for Nigeria’s retail Banking industry, using technology to power financial inclusion. He was also the erstwhile GMD of Diamond bank. Banke Alawaye, CTO aCubed Limited and digital transformation specialist, she has over 20years of work experience with many businesses and helping many brands make the best of digital tools. Dr. Adeola Olubamiji, Founder STEMHub Foundation, is a Nigerian-Canadian Advanced Manufacturing Technical Advisor with Cummins Inc, Indiana. Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Founder/CEO Zapphaire Events, is a serial entrepreneur and is regarded as Nigeria’s pioneering event planner. Kelechi Mbah, Founding MD/CEO ServiceDesk, she is a seasoned growth strategist with 15 years of working experience in technology, telecoms, and media industries.

Mr Jason Cumming has traversed the African continent for 19 years providing local solutions with global insights to brands operating in Africa. He has worked with many blue-chip companies mainly in management roles for international brand communications networks such as IPG, WPP, Omnicom and M&C Saatchi. He currently works as an international Business Consultant, specializing in the African region.

According to the Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh, who expressed his delight said ‘ we have gone through great length to get this collection of individuals to help select the best of some of the most technical categories in this year’s GAGE Awards. 2020 was a very interesting year in the tech space, especially now that the world has learnt to depend on digital technology due to the pandemic. The GAGE Awards ‘21 is meant to set standard for digital not just in Nigeria but in Africa”.

He continued “We understand the importance of bringing on board distinguished men and woman who are not just technocrats but also passionate men and women who love the growth of the digital space in Africa. Their passion for this growth was one huge factor in their selection. We are very confident about the value of their involvement with the GAGE Awards brand and can’t wait for how the nominations and voting will play out. I think we are in for some excitement in the next few months’.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the GAGE Awards took place in February 2020 at the EKO CONVENTION CENTRE. It attracted support and partnership from corporate organizations and Government bodies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission, Lagos State Government and a host of other organizations.

Big winners on the night were GTBank, Airtel, E-Tranzact, Jumia Food, Kiki Mordi, Onyeka Akumah, Taaooma etc.

The GAGE Awards is an initiative of TOMATO DIGITALS; it is aimed at fast-tracking the pace of technological growth in Nigeria. By introducing the much-needed standard, GAGE Awards is facilitating growth, innovation and attracting new talents to the digital space.

The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place in April 2021.