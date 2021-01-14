Columnists
Nigeria’s high recurrent costs, low revenue and escalating debt numbers
Nigeria continues to face issues of poor revenue generation and a lack of will to efficiently manage its expenditure.
In the recently released Q3 2020 debt report by the National Bureau of Statistics, the total public debt was N32.22trn as of 30 September 2020, with local debt making up 62.18% of the total public debt in the period while external debt made up 37.82%.
This is similar to the country’s debt structure in the same period of 2019 when domestic debt made up 68.45% of total public debt and external debt made up 31.55%. Whilst debt to GDP ratio remains within the acceptable threshold, we are increasingly concerned about the nation’s ballooning debt service to revenue ratio.
Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria following a series of revisions to the 2020 appropriation bill arrived at a fiscal deficit of N4.98trn. Based on the finance ministry data, an aggregation of debt monetization (N2.86trn) and New borrowings (N3.28trn) was used to finance the deficit.
The 2021 appropriation bill forecasts a budget deficit of N5.60tn which would be financed mainly by borrowings of N4.69tn, privatization proceeds of N205.15bn and project linked bilateral & multilateral loans of N709.69bn. The country’s financing structure is of concern when one considers that the budget is tilted more towards recurrent expenditure than capital expenditure and raises questions on the sustainability of the current fiscal practices.
The significantly higher recurrent component of the budget continues to drag the country’s economic growth, resulting in poor infrastructural development. Spending more on capital projects can promote industrialization, improve local purchasing power and help the federal government’s diversification drive.
Nigeria continues to face issues of poor revenue generation and lack of will to efficiently manage its expenditure. No significant cuts have been made to its overheads and statutory spending has continued to rise. Nigeria’s growing debt stock with little to show for it in terms of capital expenditure remains a major concern.
How Africa’s youth contribute to the African society
The growth of technology has created an opportunity for several African youths to come up with new innovations.
Africa has been called a lot of names – dark continent, the savage, the continent of Safaris, third world, emerging market continent and more recently, Sh**hole, but it is hardly called the Continent of Youths.
It is not a secret that the youths are the future of the African continent. They are already emerging and will be the next thought leaders, creators and innovators that will help galvanize the African continent to greater heights.
According to the United Nations in 2015, Africa has 226 million youth aged 15-24 and one-fifth of the world’s youth population. This means that one out of every five youth on earth is from Africa. The African Youth population is forecasted to grow by 42% by 2030. There should be a new focus on the youth in Africa, as we examine how much they contribute currently to the continent.
One area where youth are thriving well in Africa is in the tech sector. The sector has become an interesting source of Foreign Direct Investments and in 2019 accounted for close to half a billion-dollar raked into the continent. In 2020, – the Paystack/Stripes deal brought in about 200 million dollars. The growth of technology has created an opportunity for several African youths to come up with new innovations, which are even more helpful in the current fledging economic and social climate affected by the pandemic.
There are several examples of many African youths using technology to start new ventures. Mike Endale, an Ethiopian American based in Washington, D.C, who is the principal at BLEN Corp, an information technology firm that leads the Ethiopia COVID-19 Emergency Tech Volunteer Task Team and assists Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health. During the pandemic, they have recruited over 1,700 software engineers and have even created an Africa COVID-19 response toolkit.
Temie Giwa-Tubosun, the founder of LifeBank in Nigeria, is another African youth making strides in the tech scene. Since its establishment in 2016, it helps to deliver 22,830 units of blood, according to Next Billion, to hospitals in Nigeria, which help connect donors to blood banks. Next Billion also stated that LifeBank conducts drive through COVID-19 testing and supply oxygen to health centers. The Lifebank recently expanded in East Africa. In December 20280, the US- Africa Business Center of the US Chamber in conjunction with the American Business Council Nigeria in recognition of the great impact of start-ups in the wake of the Pandemic, inaugurated a digital entrepreneurship competition.
African youths are also thriving in the entertainment sector, particularly in the music business. The Afrobeats genre continues to rule the music world and the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Mr. Eazi and Omah Lay, who are still in their 20’s, spearhead and remain the face of the genre. The international recognition of Afrobeats has given artists more visibility on the global forefront. This was the case for Davido, Mr. Eazi and Tiwa Savage, who were featured on the cover of the Billboard magazine. Music remains of significant importance and the youths are a big factor to the success of the industry.
In Nigeria, the music revenue grew from $26 million in 2014 to $34 million dollars in 2018, according to Statista. The music revenue in Nigeria is expected to increase to $44 million by 2023 as reported by Statista.
Africa’s youth are also flying high in the area of sports, particularly in soccer. Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihenacho of Nigeria (both players at Leicester City in the English Premier League) come to mind. Also, Percy Tau, a South African soccer player, who was with R.S.C Anderlecht in Belgium, will now be returning to his parent club, Brighton & Hove Albion in the premier league. Tau plays in a forward position and he is expected to make his debut for the seagulls (Brighton & Hove Albion) in the 2020-21 season of the premier league.
Lastly, youths in Africa have also been influential on the activism forefront, especially in the last couple of years. This was evident in October of 2020, when several Nigerian youths took to the streets to fight against police brutality in the End SARS protests. In Uganda, Musicians like Bobi Wine’s foray into Politics first as a parliamentarian and presidential candidate is attracting more youth to get into politics.
Other youths like Christelle Kwizera, founder of Water Access Rwanda, have been involved in helping communities with access to water. According to Global Citizen, Kwizera’s plan is to eradicate water scarcity and to provide clean water for people in local communities. Currently, her organization has supplied 70,000 people in Rwanda with clean water. Kwizera’s efforts earned her the Cisco Youth Leadership Award at the 2020 Global Citizen Prize.
African youths definitely have a lot to offer in several sectors and this would be vital to the growth of the continent. African governments need to understand this and invest meaningfully and in a sustainable way on the youth population to reduce the migration drain.
The enthusiasm, the work rate, and efforts are why the current children of Africa have an opportunity to be wonderful leaders of tomorrow. With the right nurturing environment in place, Africa’s future is in safe hands.
Written by Paul Olele
World Bank’s global outlook amid COVID-19 surge
The World Bank’s projection for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is expected to grow by 2.7%, while the expected growth for Nigeria is set at 1.1% in 2021.
Recently, the World Bank published its January 2021 global economic prospects. The bank expects global growth to expand by 4% in 2021 from an estimated 4.3% contraction in 2020.
In the report, the World Bank expressed concerns about the recovery phase of many economies, especially the emerging and developing economies except policymakers can put in place robust and comprehensive policy framework to improve the existing frail business and economic environment caused by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
The bank’s growth projection for advanced economies (AEs) and emerging & developing economies (EMDEs) including China was 3.3% and 5.0% in 2021 respectively. Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is expected to grow by 2.7%, while the expected growth for Nigeria is set at 1.1% in 2021.
The World Bank appears less optimistic about the growth prospects across the globe including Nigeria as many countries are enfeebled as a result of the ripple effect of the pandemic causing elevated debt levels, rising unemployment and with the new strain of Covid-19 in many countries resulting in renewed lockdowns and restrictions, growth estimates may not be met. The bank stresses that quicker vaccination process across the world would aid faster economic growth which could step up to 5%, while a possible delay in rollout of vaccines amid rising infections could hamper growth expansion to 1.6% in 2021.
The prospect of quick vaccination appears a little bleak to us at this time. To give perspective, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) a few days ago, only 6.7 million Americans had received at least the first dose of the vaccine and that is roughly 2% of America’s population in 2 months.
The bank extended its weakened optimism to Nigeria as the country faces severe pressures from dwindling oil revenues, weak private investments, eroding consumer spending power and declining foreign investor participation.
In our opinion, restoring the economy to the path of sustainable growth requires government’s conscious efforts in addressing structural challenges impeding growth in the economy.
Top trends businesses need to keep up with in 2021
Here are some business trends that businesses might need to keep up with, in 2021 as the effect of the coronavirus continues to linger.
The world in 2020 was quite a tormentor’s one with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, as governments, businesses, and individuals were forced to adapt and adopt new ways and strategies of going about commerce.
Total and partial lockdowns were the order of the day in efforts to curb the effect of the covid-19 virus.
Here are some business trends that businesses might need to keep up with, in 2021 as the effect of the coronavirus continues to linger.
Digitalization
2020 brought about an urgent need for businesses to adapt to a fast-changing business environment. When cities across the country were shut in the early days of the pandemic, physical retailers and all manner of consulting businesses had no choice but to move their business online. Technology enabled them to do that with ease and this will continue to be the trend even as the impact of the coronavirus continues to linger.
Here are some things business owners and managers can do to make their businesses more tech-driven as it continues to influence customer sentiment and choices. Offer mobile ordering and contactless delivery, add a customer service chatbot to their website, build an eCommerce platform for their products, expand payment options to include digital wallets like barter, Applepay e.t.c. Businesses can also offer virtual services, and create mobile-friendly apps/websites.
Social Commerce
The emergence of social commerce has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is expected that businesses in 2021 continue this trend in order to improve sales. Nigerians over the past twelve months have increased time spent on social media apps and sites like Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook, making social media marketing an even more potent strategy.
It can be said that a large number of Nigerian online shoppers believe they can get shopping or purchasing ideas/insights from social media. Considering that the majority of the country’s population are youth, it is safe to say that younger people are more likely to find shopping inspiration from these platforms.
The advent of online stores/shops on social platforms like Facebook and Instagram with features like shopping tags, product detail page, ads with product tags, and an actual online shop give credence to social commerce and opens opportunities for businesses to sell to a wide range of customers.
Continued expansion of remote working and videoconferencing
During the lockdown, businesses had to look to remote working and videoconferencing to conduct meetings and carry out daily business operations. Especially services business such as news, consulting e.t.c. The lockdown brought about the accelerated boom of zoom a videoconferencing and online meeting platform and with coronavirus still lingering. Businesses are now getting accustomed to not physically meeting to get their work done.
Meanwhile, depending on your type of business, you may need to consider offering remote work options to your employees. This implies that you need to make additional investment in technology and software solutions going forward to ensure that employees can telework.
Financial focus will shift from growth to profitability
As businesses recover from revenue loss and budget cuts in 2020, many business owners and managers are expected to take a conservative approach to their financials in 2021. Businesses should be focused on operations and take note of where it can optimize its processes to save money and not take on projects or business lines that don’t give an immediate positive ROI. Think automation of administrative tasks and outsource tedious services. The goal should be to stay profitable, with focus only on the services or products generating the most revenue.
Alternative financing/payment options
With the emergence of Fintech, loaning is now often conducted online. Business owners or managers can now fill out an application for a loan online, and the bank will determine whether or not the business qualifies for the loan after a review of the online application. And if approved the funds can be received as soon as the next day.
Likewise, contactless payments e.g. no-touch credit and debit card payment or mobile pay for retailers was the in-thing during the lockdown and will continue to be so as the pandemic persists. Contactless payment is definitely a payment option for any small business that is looking to stay in business.
Semilore Okunade, Financial Planning Analyst, Rock-capita Investment and Services
Twitter – @OgbeniTito
