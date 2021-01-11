Commodities
Understanding Carbon Credits and Carbon Offset market
In 2018, the State of New York sued Exxon Mobil for falsely telling their investors it had properly evaluated the impact of future climate regulations on its business.
In 2019, a judge found that the “New York State Attorney General’s case failed to produce evidence that investors were misled.”
In America, the new Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Nebraska has been delayed by environmental challenges, the Dakota Access Pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois also delayed, the Atlantic pipeline that would have taken gas to Virginia and North Carolina was cancelled after environmental challenges. The summary of this is simple – carbon emissions and fossil fuels are bad business.
The environment is now a major political and economic issue. Larry Fink, Cofounder of Blackrock which manages over $7trillion said in a letter to companies “climate change has become a defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects.” More significantly, BlackRock says it will “put sustainability at the center of her investment approach.”
As the years go by, it will become increasingly difficult to raise international finance for NNPC, Dangote Refinery, or any emitter of carbon and methane including fertilizers, cow ranches, even NLNG.
The business of fossil fuels is becoming expensive, but the world still needs fossil fuel, as planes must fly, factories must hum, so there has been a middle road.
The global aviation industry accounts for about 2% of global carbon emissions. Delta Airlines announced a goal to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the world.
Delta Airlines emits about 37.7m metric tons of carbon dioxide, making it the second-highest airline CO2 emitter in the world. The airline intends to accomplish a carbon-neutral status in ten years starting March 2020 by mitigating all emissions. How? Delta is going to buy millions of dollars in carbon offsets, which allow companies to invest in environmental projects to counter the carbon it emits.
Welcome to the world of carbon credits. Carbon credits (CC) are easy to understand. A company like NNPC can buy carbon credits, allowing it to offset the amount of carbon it is emitting by openly flaring gas in the Niger Delta. In effect these are “licenses to pollute.”
CC technically are regulatory allowances for emissions and can be bought and sold in a market. CC costs carbon – make it expensive, thus forcing innovation to reduce the cost of paying for carbon by expanding renewables. This is not new. Way back in 1997, the Kyoto Protocol created the Clean Development Mechanism to trade carbon. The EU does have its own EU Emissions Trading System, although it’s just 16% of world emissions, it works.
Carbon as an asset class
The World Bank has recommended a price of $40 to $80 per ton for carbon to be traded. Krane Funds launched a new Carbon ETF to track the performance of the world’s three most liquid carbon credits, that ETF tracks the HIS Market Global Carbon Index which is the benchmark for the global price of carbon.
According to the IHS Global Carbon Index, the global weighted price of carbon credits is $25.56. An investment made in 2018 when the index started would be up 132% – Not bad.
Consider BP, which emits 2m tons of carbon every year in Portugal. Now BP has decided to purchase carbon credits to offset all emissions associated with fuels it sells in Portugal. BP will essentially spend about 50m (Fifty million Euros) to meet that commitment.
When you link the statement of Black rock of “defining factor,” it simply points to carbon trading and that process becoming an important asset class to watch out for. Take Dangote Refinery, what is the carbon footprint of the refinery and its cement factories, at what year will it become necessary for Dangote to buy offset? Not too long off, I foresee.
An investment in this alternative asset class will be to get into the carbon offset market and buy CC today to sell as CC prices rise. A good way to invest in this for example is buying an ETF like the KFA Global Carbon ETF (KRBN).
Commodities
Gold prices drop over strong U.S dollar
Spot gold dropped as much as 0.7% to $1,836.30 an ounce at the Asian trading session
Gold extended its largest drop in two months amid a strong dollar, as metal traders weigh President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge on his strategy in helping the world’s largest economy.
Spot gold dropped as much as 0.7% to $1,836.30 an ounce at the Asian trading session.
What this means: The rebound seen lately in the U.S dollar has helped diminish appetite for the precious metal with the U.S dollar rising, as global investors move from stocks to the more risk-averse asset. A stronger U.S dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders in other major currencies.
Gold’s previous gains in Q4 2020 are getting overturned as a surge in U.S Treasury yields soften the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset (gold).
Also, as COVID-19 vaccines get rolled out, global investors are weighing up the safe haven’s asset prospects for this year, amid reports that more massive support is on the way, which could help gold bugs in keeping prices above $1,850/ounce.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics hinted at the fundamentals weighing hard on the precious metal;
“The US dollar’s recent gains, higher yields, and the equities rally is keeping gold on the defensive.
“The gold market spends most of Friday aggressively trimming longs with little support down until $1825/oz.
“Naturally, stop-loss selling on the way down as buying interest from the real money community has lacked in any meaningful way this year which runs counter to seasonal norms.”
Bottom line: The sell set-up from a technical and fundamental perspective hit gold like a ton of bricks at its last trading session when the yellow metal sliced like a hot knife through butter at the $1900 support level.
Commodities
Gold fast losing the battle to Bitcoin
The world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin impressive gains partly responsible for seeing massive investors outflows from another popular inflation hedge gold.
The precious metal is losing its safe-haven status to Bitcoin, the relatively new digital asset, as it settled at its lowest price level since December 14, 2020.
What you should know: Gold spot prices closed at $1,849, printing losses of 3.39% at its last trading session.
The recent surge in the U.S. Dollar Index is weighing on gold prices, not forgetting Bitcoin that has attracted recorded inflows as it hits a new record high, is more likely stealing some of the global investors’ buying interest that would have in the past been directed to gold and other precious metals.
- The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin impressive gains partly responsible for seeing massive investors outflows from another popular inflation hedge gold.
- The safe-haven asset had been in the past been surging with Bitcoin, which is up over 40% from $28,000 sighted last week.
The bearish macro of very little risk aversion in the marketplace at present is “working against gold amid massive gains seen in global stocks
In a recent tweet seen by Nairametrics, Charlie Morris, founder, and CIO at ByteTree Asset Management said that the price correction in the yellow metal might be attributable to investors moving to Bitcoin;
- “With bond yields up and inflation expectations down today, gold has taken a hit. This justifies a $50 sell-off, but the price is down to $120. I’d attribute the excess to flows moving towards Bitcoin.”
With bond yields up and inflation expectations down today, #gold has taken a hit. This justifies a $50 sell off, but price is down $120. I'd attribute the excess to flows moving towards #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/qsWBb8NaXA
— Charlie Morris (@AtlasPulse) January 8, 2021
However, a highly revered gold investor, Petter Schiff kept his hopes on the bullion asset, based on the prevailing narrative that the global economy wasn’t out of the woods yet;
- “Recent weak economic data on jobs is causing investors to buy risk assets and sell safe-havens like #gold. The weaker the economy gets the more money the Fed prints to prop it up. So, the real risk is inflation, and once investors understand this, they will seek safety in gold.”
Today’s weak economic data on jobs is causing investors to buy risk assets and sell safe-havens like #gold. The weaker the economy gets the more money the Fed prints to prop it up. So, the real risk is #inflation, and once investors understand this, they will seek safety in gold.
— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) January 8, 2021
Commodities
Crude oil prices high on Saudi’s pledge
Brent crude futures gained 0.63% to trade at $54.72 a barrel while the WTI futures rallied by 0.61% to trade at $51.14 a barrel.
Oil prices rallied higher at the last trading session of the week. Oil traders are staying bullish on the bias that Saudi Arabia’s recent pledge to make voluntary cuts on its crude oil outputs continued to excite traders in a market that has been heavily disrupted by COVID-19.
What you should know: At press time, the British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures gained 0.63% to trade at $54.72 a barrel.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rallied by 0.61% to trade at $51.14 a barrel. The American contract gained 0.4% on Thursday after hitting its highest price level since February 2020 at $51.28.
- Both major oil benchmarks are on track for weekly gains of about 5% for this week.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the broader market sentiments that keep crude oil prices above $50 a barrel:
“To a large degree, oil markets continued to mimic broader markets trading off the same US stimulus impulse, while treating the latest COVID-19 scare as nothing other than a speedbump thanks to the stimulus and vaccine look through narrative.
“Prices were underpinned by the OPEC+ meeting earlier this week as Saudi Arabia pledged to keep a lid on supply and positive mood music amid expectations of greater stimulus following the blue sweep in the Georgia Senate run-offs.
“The annual rebalancing of the major commodity indexes starts tomorrow which will unquestionably keep a bid under oil futures which are still in catch-up mode to its hard commodity and industrial metal peers.
What to expect: Energy experts do not have definitive news that COVID-19 vaccines will not work against COVID-19 mutant variants, though traders will buy the oil market dips knowing the vaccinations are the only way out of the COVID abyss in 2021.