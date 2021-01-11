Appointments
Pfizer appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East

Pfizer (www.Pfizer.com) announced today the appointment of Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East (AfME) region. Patrick’s Pfizer experience spans more than 20 years in leadership roles with multiple successes across geographies. In his new role as Regional President for AfME, Patrick will lead commercial operations to bring scientific breakthroughs in vaccines, oncology, rare diseases, internal medicine, hospitals, and inflammation & immunology, to serve patients.
Commenting on his appointment, Patrick said: “This year has made me even more grateful and proud to be part of Pfizer. The global pandemic has accentuated our purpose as a company and reinforced our commitment to patients and communities worldwide. AfME is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets with increasing demand for innovative health treatments and services. Overall, the region has shown remarkable resilience due to strong leadership and sound policies.”
He added: “Pfizer has been operating for over 60 years in AfME. I look forward to continuing this journey and bringing our breakthroughs to address unmet patient needs. My top priority will remain to work with our teams to ensure greater access to our medicines across our strategic therapeutic areas. We will seek even stronger collaboration with healthcare professionals, communities, and governments to change the lives of millions of people and protect them from tomorrow’s health threats.”
Patrick has been passionate about the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry from the start of his career. He has managed some of Pfizer’s largest therapeutic areas in cardiovascular and neuroscience globally and led the commercial development efforts of a 500+ molecule business.
In his previous role, Patrick served as the Developed Asia Cluster Lead and General Manager for Pfizer’s Hospital Business Unit, responsible for leading and executing Pfizer’s commercial and cultural strategy in Japan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Before this role, Patrick worked as the Emerging Asia Cluster Lead for the Pfizer Essential Health business.
9mobile announces appointment of new Chief Technical Officer, Deputy CTO, and Director of Strategy

Nigeria’s most innovative and customer-centric telecommunications company, 9mobile, has announced a new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Deputy Chief Technical Officer, and Director of Strategy within its Senior Management team.
Juergen Peschel has been appointed as the New CTO, Baqi Salihu, Deputy CTO, and Karn Gulati as Director of Strategy.
As CTO, Peschel, an experienced professional with an international executive track record within the IT, Managed Services & Telecommunications Industry, including expertise in a wide variety of industry verticals and markets, will oversee the evolution and integration of the company’s technical functions.
Peschel has over 25 years of extensive international and operational experience as a technology and business leader. Over the years, he has led Information Technology teams, built VAS Services, IP, and transport networks for Vodafone across all European markets, and engaged with emerging markets across the world for subsea, carrier, and satellite services. He successfully launched the mobile payment service Mpesa in Kenya.
As Deputy CTO, Salihu will support the CTO to drive technology decisions in line with current trends and align the technical and transformation initiatives of 9mobile.
He is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of Mobile Telecoms Engineering, Operations, RF Planning & Optimization and Digital Services experience. He led the Network QOS and Support Department of 9mobile as the Director Network Quality of Service since June 2018.
Salihu executed the LTE re-farm solution using 1800MHz spectrum, achieving wider mobile broadband coverage, slashing the number of sites, and reducing carbon emissions while ensuring high-quality data service. This project significantly reduced TCO, enhanced users’ mobile broadband quality of experience, increased brand value for 9mobile while saving about $152m in spectrum fees. He joined 9mobile in December 2008.
The new Director of Strategy, Gulati, will be responsible for developing strategic, tactical, and operational initiatives.
He is a long-serving Management Consultant with over 12 years of experience in the telecom and technology sector. He has led Advisory services teams focusing on Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) industry and has worked across India, Africa, and South East Asia for various telecom clients. He also took a break and founded a tech & food start-up during his entrepreneurial stint for three years. His accomplishments include programme management of large-scale projects, achieving operational excellence with digitization and process engineering, customer strategy, and greenfield launches.
In their roles, the trio will lead decisions in line with current trends and strategic vision within their respective areas. They will provide hands-on leadership in ensuring that the 9mobile plans are fully aligned and structured to deliver its business goals.
Commenting on their appointments, Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Alan Sinfield said: “9mobile remains fully committed to executing its business strategies with the help of a high-performing team of dedicated, hardworking employees. The collective knowledge, expertise, and experience that Juergen, Baqi, and Karn bring to the Organisation further strengthen our business. It reinforces our position at the forefront of delivering excellent products and services to our over 13 million customers. These promotions continue to consolidate the leadership of our Organisation and are evidence of the great career opportunities that employment with 9mobile offers.”
Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited announces Alfred Olajide as new Managing Director

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganization of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure.
Alfred Olajide brings several years of experience to bear in his new role, nine of which were at The Coca-Cola Company having served in different capacities across the African Continent including Franchise Director for Cluster Markets in the Southern and Eastern Africa Region, Director of Revenue Growth Management in the East and Central Africa Region, and Strategy Head for Nigeria Franchise.
In August 2020, The Coca-Cola Company announced a global restructuring aimed at furthering the leading beverage company’s aspiration to emerge stronger amidst a fast-changing global business environment. The new structure sees its erstwhile 17 Business Units compressed into 9 Operating Units focused on strategic local and regional business objectives supported by the company’s newly created Platform Services.
Announcing the change in structure, Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey, noted that the changes in the company’s operating model will shift marketing to drive more growth and “put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands”.
Speaking about his appointment as VP, Operations and Managing Director of the Coca-Cola business in Nigeria, Alfred said; “These are very exciting times for the global Coca-Cola business, and I look forward to contributing my own quota to a business I love so much, especially at such an interesting time as this. Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve together with our bottling partners”.
Alfred holds a First-Class Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. His extensive experience in leading market growth, strategy and operations management built from years in management consulting and FMCG will undoubtedly help drive business growth, strategy formulation, and market execution, in the Coca-Cola Nigeria Franchise Operations. He is passionate about leading with impact and empowering young talent for growth. In his free time, he enjoys running, playing soccer, tennis and spending time with his family. He is also an ardent sportsman.
Alfred Olajide replaces Yebeltal Getachew whose tenure ended December 31st, 2020.
Asharami Energy appoints Henry Menkiti as COO to drive enhanced production target

Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, has appointed Henry Menkiti as its Chief Operating Officer to boost ongoing expansion projects aimed at delivering the company’s ambitious production target over the next few years. Henry’s appointment took effect on the 8th December 2020.
Asharami Energy is one of Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) players with a diverse portfolio of nine oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa.
Ade Odunsi, Executive Director, Sahara Group, and supervising Director of Sahara’s Upstream Division said Henry’s global expertise of over 30 years would transform business operations at Asharami Energy and position the company for its next phase of “competitive and sustainable growth.”
“Sahara Group is delighted to have Henry join the Sahara Family as we continue to seek innovative ways of bringing energy to life across the entire energy value chain. Henry shares our aspiration of transforming the upstream sector in Africa through investment in technology, human capital and emphasis on sustainability,” Odunsi said.
Menkiti who will oversee Asharami Energy’s Operations, Corporate Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Research and Development as well as External Technology Engagement, said he considered the opportunity to work with Asharami as “refreshing and historic”.
“Joining the Sahara Group to oversee the upstream operations is a project I am excited about having worked at different locations across the globe. We have a vision to birth something new in the African upstream sector and the team at Asharami Energy is set to deliver this with a distinctive mark of excellence,” he added.
Prior to joining Sahara, Henry spent 27 years at Schlumberger Limited in a succession of senior leadership positions in Exploration & Production – including Vice President of Schlumberger interpretation services and world-wide Vice President of Schlumberger’s Reservoir Characterization Group. He was also part of the core management team for Schlumberger E&P initiative (SPM). Earlier in his career at Schlumberger, he held various Field & Management positions including Domain Manager at Wireline Headquarters & roles in Seismic Operations.
More recently, he was VP, Business Development for LYTT, an Upstream subsidiary of BP. He has also been involved in Business Consulting across North America, Latin America, Europe and West Africa.