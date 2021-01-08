Coronavirus
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears effective against key mutation – Study reveals
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech’s vaccine may offer some protection against the new variants of coronavirus.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE may offer some protection against a mutation in the new variants of coronavirus that have emerged in the UK and elsewhere.
This is according to a recent study by researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch and assisted by Pfizer/BioNTech.
The research comes as Covid-19 is spreading globally at record daily levels, likely accelerated by the new strains, and as countries begin to roll out their vaccines.
The new variants, which has been identified across several countries, are thought to be 57% to 70% more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus.
The result indicates the vaccine is likely to generate a protective immune response to new coronavirus variants carrying the so-called N501Y mutation in the virus’s spike protein.
The study has not been peer-reviewed and was only released ahead of publication and peer review.
Executives at BioNTech – as well as from Moderna Inc., the developer of a rival mRNA shot had earlier claimed their vaccines will protect against the new strains.
The result of the study by the University of Texas is one of the first to support those claims. The research examined the response to the mutant viruses in blood sera taken from 20 people vaccinated with the companies’ mRNA vaccine.
The researchers noted that the study didn’t cover other mutations in the spike protein. Yet, the findings were consistent with the response to a panel of 15 so-called pseudoviruses bearing spikes with other mutations found in circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains.
What they are saying
Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer’s top viral vaccine scientists, stated that:
- “We’ve now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That’s the good news. That doesn’t mean that the 17th won’t.”
Simon Clarke, an associate Professor in Cellular Microbiology at the University of Reading, said that:
- “While both variants had some new features in common, one has a ‘number additional mutations’ that included more extensive alterations to the spike protein.”
What you should know
- The researchers plan to run similar tests to see if the vaccine is effective against other mutations found in the UK and South African variants and hope to have more data within weeks.
- Scientists have suggested the changes could be made to Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines to address new mutations of a virus in as little as six weeks.
Covid-19: UK extends travel ban to international passengers from 11 African countries
The UK has extended a travel ban to travellers from 11 African countries in order to contain the new strain of the virus identified in South Africa.
The United Kingdom said on Thursday that it would extend a ban to international passengers from Southern African countries coming into the country, as part of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa.
According to a report from Reuters, the UK government said that the restriction is expected to take effect on Saturday and will be in place for 2 weeks.
This new measure by the UK government reflects increased risks from the new strain of the coronavirus disease.
The UK Department for Transport, in a statement, said:
- “Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius.
- “Israel (and Jerusalem) would be removed from the list of travel corridors for England and people arriving from January 9 from Botswana, Israel (and Jerusalem), Mauritius or Seychelles would need to self-isolate.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the UK government had temporarily banned the entry of passengers arriving from South Africa to England with effect from December 24, excluding British and Irish Nationals, visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days.
- The UK has been among the countries worst-hit by Covid-19, its economy suffered the sharpest contraction of any in the Group of Seven during the first wave of infections last spring, and it is currently being hit by the outbreak of the second wave of the disease.
UK imposes compulsory Covid-19 test for all arriving international passengers
The UK has directed all passengers arriving the country to show negative Covid-19 test results taken within 72 hours of the commencement of their journey.
The United Kingdom, on Thursday, said that all passengers arriving in the country will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results taken within 72 hours of the commencement of their journey to prove they do not have the disease.
This disclosure was made in a statement by the UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the UK government, in its newly announced rules, pointed out that anyone that does not produce the evidence of a negative test will be hit with an immediate fine of 500 pounds ($678).
It also said that international passengers coming in from countries that are not on the government’s open travel corridor list will be required to isolate at home for 10 days, regardless of their test results.
The UK government said that these measures, which are aimed at stopping the new strains of Covid-19 like the ones seen in Denmark and South Africa from coming into the country, are expected to take off next week for passengers arriving at a British port by plane, boat or train.
What the British Transport Secretary is saying
Grant Shapps, in an emailed statement, said, “We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of Covid-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions. Pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence — helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks.”
The travellers will be required to show their negative test results before boarding and will be denied entry if necessary. However, some exemptions for these new rules, include hauliers, children under the age of 11, and travellers leaving countries without adequate testing infrastructure in place.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19, the UK government had placed travel restrictions on some countries which include a couple of Southern African countries.
- The UK ministers had been criticized for delays in imposing border restrictions during the first wave of the pandemic last spring. This week, British authorities put the country into its third national lockdown as infection rates surged. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at more than 78,000.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 7th of January 2021, 1,565 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 95,934 confirmed cases.
On the 7th of January 2021, 1,565 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 95,934 cases have been confirmed, 77,982 cases have been discharged and 1,330 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1 million tests have been carried out as of January 7th, 2021 compared to 980,046 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 7th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 95,934
- Total Number Discharged – 77,982
- Total Deaths – 1,330
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,004,915
According to the NCDC, the 1,565 new cases were reported from 25 states- Lagos (807), FCT (236), Kaduna (79), Oyo (57), Plateau (47), Rivers (37), Katsina (35), Edo (30), Sokoto (30), Delta (26), Kebbi (23), Ondo (20), Enugu (18), Abia (17), Ogun(17), Benue(16), Bayelsa (15), Bauchi (14), Niger (13), Kano (10), Borno (6), Imo (5), Ekiti (4), Osun (2) and Jigawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 34,136, followed by Abuja (13,071), Kaduna (5,717), Plateau (5,381), Oyo (4,157), Rivers (3,738), Edo (2,996), Ogun (2,605), Kano (2,389), Delta (1,944), Ondo (1,863), Katsina (1,671), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,445), Gombe (1,359), Ebonyi (1,120), Abia (1,082), Bauchi (1,071), Osun (1,036), and Nasarawa (961).
Borno State has recorded 823 cases, Imo (789), Bayelsa (560), Benue (553), Adamawa (471), Akwa Ibom (465), Sokoto (455), Niger (454), Ekiti (426), Jigawa (410), Anambra (364), Taraba (225), Kebbi (215), Yobe (201), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
