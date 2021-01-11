Paid Content
Bitcoin investment tips for 2021
If you want to know the best Bitcoin investment tips for 2021, ensure you read this article till the end.
Source: 99bitcoin
One of the most common questions asked by both Bitcoin pros and newbies is how to make the best out of BTC in 2021. The volatility of Bitcoin Price is a widely known factor. People saw the different drama that came with BTC in the year 2020, and they wouldn’t want to miss out on Bitcoin investment this year. Let’s assume you spent less than 1 cent buying Bitcoin in 2009; the 1 BTC you bought then will currently be worth over $35,000. In other words, investing $100 in Bitcoin in 2009 means you will currently be worth over $180 million.
That is not baiting but a real analysis of how the Bitcoin ecosystem and BTC price has grown over the years. During those years, it hasn’t been all bed of roses. There have been spikes and dips. However, in the long run, investing in digital assets looks more profitable.
The number of retail clients willing to invest in BTC keeps growing, and the major concern is that only a few people have a clear understanding of how to invest in Bitcoin and how the market works. This is the essence of writing this article. If you want to know the best Bitcoin investment tips for 2021, ensure you read this article till the end.
Bitcoin Price trend
It is an undisputed fact that we have seen BTC gain value over the years. Bitcoin price upwards and downward movement have made some people turn their back, and some are still exploring the positives. Analysis has also shown that Bitcoin might still sell at hundreds of thousands of dollars.
If you are more concerned about when to invest in BTC in 2021, try waiting for the period when the price of Bitcoin is on a downward trend. It is also important to add that there is no perfect time. You will never know when an upward trend will follow the downward trend. You don’t know if the downward resistance level is strong enough to prevent further downward movement.
There are positive potentials for bitcoin investment. If you are a small investor, don’t put all you have into Bitcoin. Start your investment with a small amount, study the market before adding more investment. When the bitcoin price and market are stable, you can put in more investment.
Investment tips that will help you make a profit in 2021
Source: danielstrading
There are many investment and trading strategies you could apply in 2021. Making a consistent profit is the only proof that a strategy works. Regardless of your strategy, here are a few tips to help you stay ahead in the market.
Ensure you have a straight forward financial goal
You can have different ways of investing in Bitcoin. Your investment goal might be long term or short term. If you are familiar with day trading, making interest in the short term is feasible. On the other hand, long term investment will take off the stress of following daily and weekly bitcoin trend. You can set a long term goal of keeping your bitcoin until the bitcoin price hits $50K. Irrespective of the investment goal you have, ensure you make it clear and work towards achieving it.
Let your investment have a dollar-cost average
It is an undisputed fact that bitcoin has outperformed other digital assets in the last ten years. At the same time, it is the most volatile. If you are inexperienced, you might have issues when bitcoin dips. A practical example is when bitcoin dipped by 50% (from $10K to $5K) in the first quarter of 2020. An inexperienced investor might want to cut losses and take out all funds. On the other hand, a patient investor that held on to BTC will be smiling now that BTC is above $35k.
A good strategy is to have a dollar-cost average. This means your investment will be periodic. You might choose to invest $500 on the first day of every month. This will help you make your cost price variable. It will also reduce the effect of short term volatility.
Ensure you diversify investment
One of the most important strategies is diversification. Don’t put all your eggs in a single basket. The meaning of that statement is: don’t pump in all your crypto investment in bitcoin. There are other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, etc. Diversifying in other cryptos will help you cover up for the loss if the bitcoin investment doesn’t go well as planned.
Top questions on bitcoin investment
How much should be committed to bitcoin investment in 2021?
You can never have an exact amount that is worth investing in bitcoin. Your financial goals, budget, investment plan, and risk level determine how much you will invest in bitcoin investment.
Will bitcoin have a move similar to what happened in 2020?
It is an undisputed fact that the bitcoin price went up by 4X in 2020. Nobody can predict what bitcoin has in store for 2021. This is more reason why the dollar-cost average investment strategy is a good option.
How do I go about my investment?
Ensure you invest through a regulated and widely accepted exchange. Make your deposit and indicate the amount you are willing to invest in BTC.
How much is the minimum I can invest in BTC
BTC is not a discriminating form of the digital asset. You can invest as low as you want and as high as you want. The fact that you can buy smaller units of bitcoins called satoshis makes investing smaller amounts easy.
Can I lose money?
Any investment can turn out positive or negative. You can gain or lose money in BTC investment. If you buy when the current bitcoin price is high, and your investment plan ends when it’s low, you might run at a loss.
Conclusion
The ultimate tip for anybody interested in Bitcoin is to learn about the intrinsic values of the groundbreaking digital currency. There are various ways you can invest in bitcoin. The tactics that work for Mr. A might not work for Mr. B. The bitcoin fluctuation rate, the time you will sacrifice to monitor the bitcoin price, bitcoin trend, and market, and your ultimate goal will influence your strategy.
Paid Content
Bitcoin hits $41,000 and Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform, Trove, adds cryptocurrency trading
With Trove adding cryptocurrencies to its platforms, expect an increase in the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
On Monday Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform, Trove, announced that it has added cryptocurrencies to its platform. This means Trove users will be able to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tron, and Dash directly via the Trove app, in addition to its existing local and foreign stocks, ETFs, and bonds already on the Trove platform.
According to Oluwatomi Solanke, CEO & CO-Founder of Trove Finance, “what we have built is a real-time cryptocurrency trading platform designed with a user-first approach and is optimized for speed and security. We are excited about the possibilities that this opportunity opens up for our users.”
READ: Computers might steal Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin fortune
With Trove adding cryptocurrencies to its platforms, we can expect an increase in the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. According to a report from Quartz Africa in December, Nigeria became the second-largest Bitcoin market in the world. Also, last week Bitcoin hit an all-time price of $40,000.
According to Trove, their platform is built with users in mind, and will enable users to place market and limit orders for the different cryptocurrencies now available on the platform. Trove’s CEO, Oluwatomi, also commented that additional crypto-specific features will be available in the near future.
READ: Only 2.43 million Bitcoins left for mining
About Trove Finance
Trove Finance is Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform that allows users to trade Nigerian, Chinese and U.S. Stocks, ETF, Bonds and Cryptocurrencies. The best part is that you can trade with as low as ₦1,000, for Nigerian stocks and cryptocurrencies, and as low as $10 for foreign stocks.
READ: List of Cryptos outperforming Bitcoin, with weekly gains of over 100%
Paid Content
Get up to 1.5 million Naira in the Geely pre-sales offer
Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience for Nigerian customers.
Mikano International Limited, Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the BOLD, GRACEFUL & HIGHTECH Geely Emgrand X7 Sport!
Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only, for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND X7; Get #400,000 discount at your purchase point.
HURRY NOW! THE FIRST 100 CARS SALES COMES WITH ADDITIONAL:
- 3 YEAR FREE SERVICE CONTRACT WORTH #350,000
- 3 YEAR FREE COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE WORTH #750,000
Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience for Nigerian customers.
For more information visit https://www.geely.ng/presalesx7
Call – 08082935810 or send an email to [email protected]
Terms and Conditions apply.
Paid Content
Ecobank Nigeria launches radio programme for SMEs
Ecobank Business Hour is targeted at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.
Ecobank Nigeria has launched a radio programme – “Ecobank Business Hour” targeted at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Emeka Agada, Head, SME, Ecobank Nigeria, says the programme which is being syndicated across 10 radio stations in Nigeria is one of the several initiatives the bank is deploying to empower its SME customers with the right resources to thrive. He stated that the programme will also enlighten the public about the various solutions designed by the bank to help businesses.
He explained that the radio programme being produced by Royal Roots, one of Nigeria’s leading production companies, has already commenced and will be aired for an initial period of 13 weeks. He added that the rich content will help entrepreneurs and business managers to upskill and reskill for growth in the new digital landscape.
According to him, “This further underscore our unwavering commitment to supporting and sustaining the development of SMEs in all sectors of the economy. The radio programme promises to be an impactful series. I encourage all small business operators including their customers, friends and family members to set aside time to listen to the programme and get tips on how to grow their businesses.”
Also speaking, Greg Odutayo, Managing Director, Royal Roots, said the program will enable aspiring entrepreneurs understand how to set up and manage successful businesses. He commended Ecobank for supporting a programme of this nature, capable of generating positive activities in the SME space.
The Business Ecobank Hour is being anchored by the duo of Greg Odutayo, a presenter, producer and director with over 28 years of professional experience and Helen Ese Emore, an international facilitator, seasoned MSME project development and business coach. The programme will run in 10 radio stations including, Inspiration 92.3FM, Lagos, RayPower 106.5FM, Kano, Odenigbo 99.1FM, Obosi, Liberty 91.7FM, Kaduna and PH Family Love 97.7FM, Port Harcourt and of others. Some of the topics and issues lined up for the broadcast include- starting a new business, structuring your business and business planning, company registration, funding your business, creating markets for your products, taxes and taxation, digital payments and collections, how to obtain SONCAP and NAFDAC registration for all products and many other relevant topics, in addition to tips on how to access Ecobank’s bouquet of offerings for SMEs.
Only recently Ecobank Nigeria was named Among 2020 Customer Experience Leaders in Nigeria by Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria. Specifically, the report stated that respondents were impressed with the interaction between Ecobank and its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, stressing that the bank was able to provide personalized service to its respective customer segments. KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other users of financial services.