AfCFTA: Traders association praises FG over inauguration of secretariat
MATAN has commended the FG for its role in the inauguration of the secretariat for AfCFTA in Ghana.
The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has praised the Nigerian Government’s role in the inauguration of the secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in Ghana.
This was disclosed by the President of MATAN, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday.
He said:
- “The leading role played by Nigeria in ensuring the smooth take-off of the AfCFTA was impressive and commendable.”
He added that Nigeria had a leading role to play in the implementation of the AfCFTA, as many countries in Africa looked up to Nigeria leading the pact due to its size as the most populous and largest economy in Africa.
MATAN advised Nigerian manufacturers and SMEs to take advantage of the agreement to boost Nigeria’s trade leverage in the continent, and also urged for harmonization of laws to prevent trade dispute with members of the agreement.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in December 2020 that Nigeria became the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited said the African Continental Free Trade Area would create the desired impetus to stimulate the economic growth of Nigeria in 2021.
- Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, revealed that the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would be a long journey as Africa needs the right equipment for customs authorities at the border to facilitate the fast and efficient trade, which goes into effect on January 1.
Nigeria has a shortage of 277,537 teachers in basic education sector – UBEC
An audit conducted on public and private education has revealed that Nigeria has a shortage of 277,537 teachers at the basic level.
Nigeria has a shortage of 277,537 teachers at the basic level, this was revealed after a National Personal Audit was conducted on public and private education in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.
Bobboyi added that the audit showed that 73% of teachers in public were considered as qualified and only 53% of teachers in Nigeria private schools were qualified to teach.
- “Our hope is that with the current reforms that are being put in place where you attract the best candidates into the teaching profession and compensate them adequately, the narrative will change.”
He added that Nigeria needs to prioritize teacher training, citing challenges in finding qualified teachers for public education in Nigeria and added the Ministry of Education is working on a plan to tackle it.
The UBEC Chief also disclosed that the UBEC will designate 10% of its Consolidated Revenue Fund to Teacher Professional Development to improve teaching quality.
- “We remain the biggest teacher development agency in the country, not even the National Teachers’ Institute or any other agency. UBEC’s 10 per cent of the entire amount that is received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund is designated for Teacher Professional Development, through the States’ Universal Basic Education Boards.
- “That is something that is very important for us to realise that we pump in a minimum of N10 billion every year for Teacher Professional Development in this country.”
UBEC said it will also designate 15% of its Consolidated Revenue Fund to Teacher Professional Development for the purchase of instructional materials for distribution to schools, while 2% of UBEC funding was allocated to special needs education, valued at roughly N2.1 billion annually, to be disbursed to states.
UBEC says it expects the various state’s government to add to the contribution by providing its own textbooks for schools.
What you should know
- Of the N1.13 trillion allocated to education in the 2021 budget, N742.52 billion is meant for the Recurrent and Capital Expenditure of the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies.
- N70.05 billion is budgeted for the provision of Universal Basic Education (UBEC).
- N318 billion is budgeted for the provisions of infrastructure in tertiary institutions through TETFUND.
Dangote to leverage on AfCFTA trade deals, open new trade routes
Dangote Industries Ltd has stated that keying into AfCFTA will be an opportunity for Nigerian businesses to open new trade routes.
Dangote Industries Ltd says its cement expansion plan and fertilizer investments are strategies aimed at leveraging trade deals and opening new trade routes for Nigeria under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the President of Dangote Industries Ltd, Aliko Dangote, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Lagos.
Dangote pointed out that the cement company with an installed capacity of 29.3Mta in Nigeria is planning to expand to Cameroon with its new plants expected to be ready for commissioning in Niger, Benin, Ghana, Cote D ‘Ivoire and Togo.
What they are saying
Aliko Dangote said that the signing of the $4.34 billion contract with Sinoma International Engineering Company Limited, a Chinese construction giant, was part of the strategy to fulfil the desire for Africa’s self-sufficiency in cement production.
According to the Dangote, the contract was for the construction of 11 new cement plants in 10 African countries, and Nepal in Asia.
Dangote said the report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development on the development of deficit infrastructure to ensure competitiveness in the AfCFTA, had made the company to leverage the deficit with its cement investment.
He said,
- “For Dangote Industries Ltd., moving goods like cement by road from Nigeria where they are manufactured to Ghana, where there is a big market is “unviable”, hence the need for new plants that will open multiple trade routes.’’
On his part, the Group Executive Director of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, stated that movement of products through road was expensive, just as he also said that the Togolese and Beninese governments have both complained about the pollution from the trucks to the environment and the stress on the road infrastructure.
Edwin said,
- “With the success of the Doula plant in Cameroon, the company is already doubling its capacity in Yaoundé and targeting three million tonnes in the country to check competition as well as earn foreign exchange.
- “Our desire to increase our investment with the Phase 2 project is based on not only the fast growth rate of the Cameroonian economy but also due to the warm welcome extended to us and the enabling environment created by the government of Cameroon. Our choice of Cameroon for this multi-million-dollar investment is quite strategic.
- “Cameroon is the largest economy in Central Africa and is well endowed with abundant natural resources, political stability, adequate security and growing infrastructural development.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the AfCFTA, which finally took off on January 1 2021, after years of negotiations and delays, is aimed at creating a single market, for the movement of capital, goods, people and investments to further deepen the economic integration of the continent.
- AfCFTA, which is an agreement among 54 of the 55 African Union countries is the largest in the world in terms of the number of participating countries, since the formation of the World Trade Organization.
Nigerian Immigration Headquarters gutted by fire
The headquarter of the Nigeria Immigration Service was this morning gutted by fire which affected some of its offices.
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that its headquarters along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, Abuja, was on Sunday gutted by fire which affected some of its offices.
This disclosure was contained in a statement that was issued by NIS through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
While pointing out that the cause of the fire incident is being investigated, NIS in its statement added that the fire had been put out by its own Federal Fire Station with assistance from other agencies around the Airport.
The statement from NIS reads, “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices. The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station and support from other agencies around the Airport.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.’’
