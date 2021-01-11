AfCFTA: Traders association praises FG over inauguration of secretariat

The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has praised the Nigerian Government’s role in the inauguration of the secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the President of MATAN, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said:

“The leading role played by Nigeria in ensuring the smooth take-off of the AfCFTA was impressive and commendable.”

He added that Nigeria had a leading role to play in the implementation of the AfCFTA, as many countries in Africa looked up to Nigeria leading the pact due to its size as the most populous and largest economy in Africa.

MATAN advised Nigerian manufacturers and SMEs to take advantage of the agreement to boost Nigeria’s trade leverage in the continent, and also urged for harmonization of laws to prevent trade dispute with members of the agreement.

What you should know