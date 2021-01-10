Coronavirus
Covid-19: Pope Francis set to get vaccinated, says its ethical
Pope Francis has encouraged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, as he announces that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Pope Francis announced that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and has urged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, citing that getting vaccinated is an ethical choice to protect the life of others.
The Pope announced this on Saturday in an interview with an Italian news channel. He said:
- “I believe that ethically, everyone should take the vaccine. It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”
The Pope said the Vatican has commenced plans to launch its own vaccination programme next week, and that he has booked himself to receive the vaccine.
- “Next week, we will start doing it here, in the Vatican, and I have booked myself in. It must be done.”
The Vatican disclosed this Month that it would vaccinate all residents and workers who live outside the walls of the Vatican. The Vatican added that it has acquired an ultra-cold refrigerator to store vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which must be stored at minus 70 Celsius.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE may offer some protection against a mutation in the new variants of coronavirus that have emerged in the UK and elsewhere.
- The UK medicines regulator approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization against the coronavirus pandemic, making it the third shot to be cleared in the country as infections surge.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine: Kano, Lagos is priority as FG announces distribution plan
The FG through the NPHCDA has stated that its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
The Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
The FG disclosed in a publication alongside Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday that the rate of infection per state/region would determine priority in the distribution of vaccines.
The NPHCDA revealed that all states will initially receive 4,000 vaccines during the first phase, as the FG urges that healthcare workers and the elderly be made priority in receiving vaccination.
According to NAN, based on infection rates, the vaccines distributed to states would be:
- Kano State 3,557; Lagos 3,131; Katsina 2,361; Kaduna 2,074; Bauchi 1,900; Oyo 1,848; Rivers 1,766; Jigawa 1,712; Niger 1,558; Ogun 1,473; Sokoto 1,468; Benue 1,423; Borno 1,416; Anambra 1,379; Zamfara 1,336; Delta 1,306
- Kebbi 1,268; Imo 1,267; Ondo 1,228; Akwa Ibom 1,161; Adamawa 1,129; Edo 1,104; Plateau 1,089; Enugu 1,088; Osun 1,032; Kogi 1,030; Cross River 1,023; Abia 955; Gombe 908; Yobe 842; Ekiti 830; Taraba 830; Kwara 815; Ebonyi 747; Bayelsa 589; FCT 695; Nasarawa 661.
NPHCDA added that the vaccines would be given from January to February in its first phase, as the FG targets vaccinating 40% of Nigerians by 2021 and 70% by 2022.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the FG stated NPHCDA with its partners, is working to fix healthcare value chain roadblocks that may affect the fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
- “NPHCDA, working with partners, is currently assessing the infrastructural gaps in terms of logistics for cold chain maintenance, storage, supply and distribution. We are also working with the Aviation Ministry to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the local and international wings of airports across the country, taking cognisance of the high transmissibility of the new strain of the virus already confirmed in many countries,” said Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora.
Pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech also disclosed that they will supply up to 50 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, starting from March 2021.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 99,063 confirmed cases.
On the 9th of January 2020, 1,585 new cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 99,063 cases have been confirmed, 79,417 cases have been discharged and 1,350 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.02 million tests have been carried out as of January 9th, 2021 compared to 1.01 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 9th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 99,063
- Total Number Discharged – 79,417
- Total Deaths – 1,350
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,018,061
According to the NCDC, the 1,585 new cases were reported from 26 states- Lagos (573), FCT (182), Plateau (162), Gombe (81), Oyo (75), Rivers (68), Sokoto (58), Ondo (55), Ogun (42), Nasarawa (40), Akwa Ibom (36), Edo (31), Kaduna (27), Anambra (22), Delta (19), Kano (17), Osun (17), Ebonyi (16), Katsina (14), Niger (14), Bayelsa (9), Ekiti (8), Borno (7), Jigawa (5), Abia (4), and Bauchi (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 35,448, followed by Abuja (13,406), Kaduna (5,779), Plateau (5,711), Oyo (4,323), Rivers (3,886), Edo (3,060), Ogun (2,668), Kano (2,435), Delta (1,982), Ondo (1,918), Katsina (1,687), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,445), Gombe (1,440), Ebonyi (1,147), Nasarawa (1,091), Abia (1,086), Bauchi (1,082), and Osun (1,063).
Borno State has recorded 830 cases, Imo (789), Bayelsa (569), Benue (553), Sokoto (529), Akwa Ibom (512), Niger (477), Adamawa (471), Ekiti (434), Jigawa (415), Anambra (386), Taraba (226), Kebbi (223), Yobe (201), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Coronavirus
Lagos bed occupancy level in COVID-19 care centres increases to 51%
The Lagos State Government has lamented the increase in bed occupancy level at its various COVID-19 care centres.
The Lagos State Government said that its bed occupancy levels at its public and private COVID-19 care centres increased to 51 per cent.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Friday.
The Commissioner added that care facilities to treat Covid-19 patients are; Infectious Disease Hospital 1 and 2, Yaba; Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Armour; Paelon; Vedic; and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, citing that the bed capacity is 448 bed capacity, with 219 bed spaces currently unoccupied.
- “Given the increases in cases, oxygen usage is expected to increase. Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 24, 518. Cases currently under isolation – 170, active cases under home-based care are 6,203.”
Abayomi said that the state recorded two new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 246.
Giving an update on disease severity, he said that 48 per cent of the patients had mild symptoms, 35 per cent had moderate symptoms, while 16 per cent were severe and one per cent had critical symptoms.
He urged citizens to wear masks, which will reduce the spray of the virus’s droplets as “no one is sure who is infected!” he said.
What you should know about Covid-19 in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, 6th January 2021, announced that 1,664 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, representing the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital said that the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form is ravaging Nigeria.
- “The resurgence of Covid-19 through the newly mutated form is ravaging our land, claiming many lives unlike what we witnessed in the first wave. This is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too. It is therefore imperative for everyone, first and foremost, to accept that Covid-19 pandemic is not over and we must prepare to confront it all over again.”