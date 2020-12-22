Coronavirus
Covid-19: BioNTech hopeful that its vaccine will work on new UK virus strain
BioNTech has said that its vaccine could work on new Coronavirus strain which was found in the UK.
German pharmaceutical company, BioNTech, on Tuesday, said it is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new mutated strain that was discovered in the UK, but further studies are needed to be completely sure.
The new variant which was detected mainly in London and the southeast of England recently has become a source of global concern due to possibilities that it may spread easily.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by BioNTech’s Chief Executive, Ugur Sahin, during a news conference on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Although, there is no indication that it causes more serious illness, some travel restrictions have been announced by some European countries and others against travellers from the UK due to the new development.
What BioNTech CEO is saying
Sahin, during a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved by the European Union said,
- “We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant. But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine can also deal with the new virus variants.”
He said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99% the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has scientific confidence that its vaccine will be effective. He said,
- “But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data. The likelihood that our vaccine works… is relatively high.“
Sahin also pointed out should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant, the pharmaceutical company could do so in about 6 weeks; although regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used. This could be a setback for the planned rollout of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic.
What you should know
- BioNTech’s vaccine, which was developed in collaboration with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, was certified 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 infection in the final study and has been authorized for use in over 45 countries including the UK, the United States and the EU.
- Hundreds of thousands of people have already received the shots with the rollout of vaccination already going on in the United States and the UK, with the several EU joining soon.
- The Chief Commercial Officer of BioNTech, Sean Marett, said that all countries across the EU that have requested for the vaccine will get them within the next 5 days for the first supply and then followed up with further supplies the upper week.
Lagos rolls out transportation guidelines to control second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
The Lagos State Government has reiterated the transportation guidelines and need for motorists to comply with its safety measures.
The Lagos State Government has reminded citizens of the transportation guidelines to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, December 21, 2020 as they have reiterated the need for motorists to comply with its safety measures.
According to a statement from the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, it is mandatory for all passengers and commuters to wear face masks, wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitize with alcohol-based sanitizers before and after each trip to further curb the recent rise in cases of the virus.
The Commissioner further urged Lagosians to desist from actions capable of undermining government efforts at curbing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it is still compulsory for all Transport Operators/Companies to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages in line with the standards of disinfection approved by the State Government.
While noting that the safety guidelines would be reviewed periodically in respect of interstate operations and movements, Oladeinde maintained that the level of success will be monitored to achieve strategies for effective control of the further spread of the highly contagious killer disease. He said:
- “With the co-operation of the residents and compliance with the basic rules of engagement, the problem of COVID-19 pandemic is not insurmountable.’’
Oladeinde affirmed that Okada remains banned in all areas of the metropolis and are not expected to carry passengers due to their being susceptible to the coronavirus infection and warned motorists driving against oncoming traffic to desist from the reckless act or face the wrath of the law.
The Commissioner in his statement also warned operators of various mechanic villages in the state to ensure that all abandoned vehicles within their premises are immediately evacuated, while ensuring that the environment is kept clean, as non-compliance will attract serious sanctions from the Ministry.
Speaking on the need for adherence to guidelines on COVID-19, the Commissioner insisted that all truck drivers, passengers and individuals transporting foods, raw materials and other agricultural products to the State must always wear their face masks and gloves.
On water transport operation, Oladeinde explained that water transport operators would not be allowed to operate beyond 6p.m daily, while they must ensure that their passengers wear life jackets in addition to compulsory hand sanitization on every trip.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country, the Lagos state government has been on an enforcement drive of its safety protocols across the state, in addition to rolling out some new measures.
- The state government had announced an indefinite shutdown of public and private schools in addition to asking civil servants on Grade Level 14 and below to work remotely for the next 14 days.
- They also insisted on the shutdown of bars, night clubs, event centres and several other measures to curb the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-19: New Coronavirus strain in the UK may infect children more
Unlike previous strains, the new variant of the Coronavirus carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads.
The new variant of the Coronavirus, which is spreading in the UK, carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike previous strains.
This was disclosed by UK Scientists under the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) and reported by Reuters.
The scientists revealed that the variant being tracked had become the dominant strain of coronavirus in South England and might soon spread across the country.
Peter Horby, Chair of NERVTAG, said:
- “We now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage over other virus variants that are currently in the UK. There is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children. We haven’t established any sort of causality on that, but we can see it in the data. We will need to gather more data to see how it behaves going forward.”
The UK government says the SARS-CoV-2 variant is 70% more transmissible, which has already caused European countries to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom. Flights and trains have been banned over concerns about the new coronavirus strain.
What you should know about the new viral strain
- The Nigerian media reported on Monday that the new variant was in Nigeria, according to scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.
- Nairametrics reported that the UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spread faster and might already have left the UK. The country said it was working hard to contain the spread.
No need for alarm over reported new Covid-19 variant – WHO
WHO has warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK.
The World Health Organization warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK and stated that mutations are normal in the cycle of a virus commending scientists for real-life surveillance of the variant.
This was disclosed by WHO officials in a briefing on Monday evening reported by Reuters.
The WHO said transparency is important in reporting the virus cases and urged that mutations are normal in the evolution of a virus
“We have to find a balance. It’s very important to have transparency, it’s very important to tell the public the way it is, but it’s also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution.
“Being able to track a virus this closely, this carefully, this scientifically in real-time is a real positive development for global public health, and the countries doing this type of surveillance should be commended,” WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said.
The WHO said so far there is no data to prove that the new variant more deadly, however, it acknowledged that it spread way more often. Mike Ryan added that travel bans were acts of caution in a bid to assess exposure to risks,
“That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone recognises that this happens, these variants occur,” he added.
The WHO also added that the vaccines should be able to handle the newer variants and is making sure processes are put in place to ensure this is so.
“So far, even though we have seen a number of changes, a number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development and one hopes that will continue to be the case,” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.
What you should know
- The UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spreads faster, and may already have left the UK, as it works hard to contain the spread.
- European countries started closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns of the new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
- WHO reported that COVAX, a global initiative, has put plans in place to access nearly two billion doses of various COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the first half of 2021.