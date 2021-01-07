Columnists
How to go global with your company
Here are tips on how you can go global with your company.
There is a whole world that awaits you, ready to procure the products and services that you are providing. The question is, are you ready to expand your horizons?
As much as there is a large audience for you to captivate, the competition is stiff out there. You need to forge solid strategies that will help you enter and thrive in the foreign market. Here are tips on how you can go global with your company:
1. Purpose to outsource services
For small businesses like yours, joining the international market is considered the epitome of success. However, given that most small businesses operate with limited resources, the solution to making it in this market is by outsourcing particularly staff employment.
There are global employment outsourcing services that you can contract to help you recruit the proper talent for your organization. But, why is outsourcing recommended?
- It saves you a lot of money that you would spend recruiting and training staff, so that they do their work to your liking.
- When you have someone managing your human resource duties, you can focus on the core operations of your business which helps your company grow.
- It reduces your risk of paying hefty fines for failing to comply with the staff hiring laws and regulations of a particular country.
- You get access to multi-talented quality staff who help you weather the global economic storms.
- It solves language barriers and cultural issues that may arise while you work internationally and helps you understand better your target customers.
2. Familiarize yourself with the global supply chain
The global supply chain is the transfer of goods and services across multinational companies to enhance profit-making and reduce wastage.
The thing about expanding your operations globally is that the more you grow, the more your supply chains become diverse. It also promotes the success of your company. Therefore, understanding the dynamics of the global supply chain will help you put in the appropriate measures so that your products reach the target audience promptly.
This approach also calls for you to develop strong relationships with manufacturers and suppliers, so that they answer pertinent questions that you may have regarding the supply chain sector.
It is critical that you also familiarize yourself with matters relating to international shipping, so that you understand what is required for your product to reach the global markets.
Additionally, you need to enlist the services of an international financial advisor to keep you in check, so that you do not miss anything on the supply chain that might negatively impact your company.
3. Set up a billing system for your foreign customers
You need to take pricing seriously if you want to stay in business. When designing a billing system, you need to consider factors such as the existing exchange rate and capability of your target audience to succeed in this market. You can also adopt the new payment and billing tools that ease things up.
These tools can enable you to provide your customers with an online invoice in the language that you want while listing appropriate fee and tax guidelines.
Moreover, you can use global credit card processing solutions that are cost-effective and will help you expand your customer’s payment scope. The moment you nail these payment and pricing requirements, your global transition will be smooth.
4. Develop a strong relationship with the locals
During your expansion plans, you should not assume that the international market resembles the domestic one that you are used to.
There is a significant difference in the demographics, culture, psychographics, and geography in these two markets. You should start developing partnerships with local firms that you intend to collaborate with so that they give you a picture of what the market looks like. Such relationships will ensure that whatever content you develop and products that you create reach the target audience with ease.
Although, you need to visit the country that you wish to expand to first and meet the relevant stakeholders; so that when you get back, you can continue growing your partnership virtually.
Conclusion
Globalization will open you up to accessing a vast wealth of opportunities but you need to have an open mind once you venture into this sector. Outsourcing services, understanding the global supply chain, creating a functional pricing and payment plan, and developing solid relationships will help you grow in the global market.
How COVID-19 is driving digital transformation and what comes next
If we can meet, communicate, and have updates without going to the offices like before, what else can we do differently post-COVID?
Reviewing 2020, the year has shown a relatable influence of forced digitization which begs the question of who or what is the largest driving force behind digital transformation in 2020?
Is it the CEOs, CTOs or COVID-19?
It may seem complex to determine, but for most organisations, especially those who have maintained traditional operations, COVID-19 may be the driving force behind the digital business and communication practices they established in 2020.
Organizations and everyday people around the globe have been faced with rapid and unprecedented changes in their daily lives. While some businesses have come close to a complete halt, others have managed to remain afloat while we await a solution to the global pandemic.
Uncertainty remains high, but uncertainty always opens the door of opportunities for organizations with deep insights. When it comes to business continuity, futuristic organizations are exploring new digital options, which is highly significant in 2020.
These firms are thinking outside the box and identifying ways to leverage technology to remain up and running while working from home or spending limited time physically at work. This includes remote communication and collaboration, software integration and optimization, and delivering products and services digitally.
The Post-COVID effect is clear
Going forward, digital work will no longer be an option; it is a necessity that businesses must embrace.
In 2020, we saw Lagos State host its first virtual executive council meeting. It turned out to be the first of many technology-enabled solutions the public sector has been forced to embrace. Ordinarily, without COVID-19, a virtual meeting would have never been considered, as council members value physical and personal collaborations.
With the current state of the world, the only way to ensure productivity at work is to ensure job roles and duties are digitalized where possible. The value of tele-meeting is obvious; it’s safe, effective, convenient, and more efficient than physical meetings. From the comfort of their homes, council members can directly engage the authorities to discuss all aspects of COVID-19 and its local and global impact without time lost in travel and money lost on logistics.
However, it’s not just government and private sectors that are exploring digital channels to communicate. Religious institutions are following the trend. Churches, mosques and worship centres are delivering weekly services and daily group sessions via digital live stream. While many organizations are going digital with the mindset of adapting to the short-term circumstances, most will continue to rely on the trend for a long time.
In 2021, CEOs, CTOs, business leaders, and professionals must consider that the current digital transformation is just the tip of the iceberg. As much as we remain positive that COVID-19 disruption will soon be a thing of the past, we must also learn that it has made us see how we can achieve our business objectives by doing things differently, especially with the new digital protocols and optimized communication and operations.
If we can meet, communicate, and have updates without going to the office meeting rooms which was a pre-COVID-19 way of life that required us to push through traffic to get to work, schedule meetings before getting anything done, what else can we do differently post-COVID?
Where else can we go digital?
It doesn’t matter what industry you work in, there are powerful ways you can leverage the value of technology to elevate your outcomes. From manufacturing to oil and gas, religious organisations, the education sector, and others; digitally transforming the way you work is essential for sustainability.
Most organisations have already transitioned their digital communication. Here are a few more transformations to consider:
- Going digital on revenue generation
- Going digital on debt collection management
- Going digital on procurement and logistics management
- Going digital on expense and budget management
- Going digital on cash and liquidity management
- Going digital on finance period closure
As we move into 2021, still with so many health-based restrictions at this time, business leaders are implored to use this period to plan and take the lead in Digital Transformation across all areas of businesses.
In my next post, I will shed more light on business in the post-COVID-19 era.
Olawale A. Kolapo (OAK) is a technology consultant with a finance background, for over a decade implementing technology solution that has helped various private and public sector organizations integrate and automate their business process. He is interested in building a digital approach to solve Africa's business challenges.
Vehicle License Plate: Status symbol and national security implications
For something as important to national security as vehicle identification is, Nigeria has been very lax in enforcing the provisions of the law.
On January 20th, 2009 I joined billions of people around the world as we watched the inauguration of Barrack Obama as the first African-American President of the United States of America. As he along with members of his family exited the Presidential Limousine nicknamed ‘the Beast’ to walk along Pennsylvania Avenue, I noticed the licence plate on the front of the Car read ‘USA 1’ and to me that depicted clearly that it conveyed the nation’s number one citizen.
So imagine my confusion a few weeks later when I saw pictures of the new President’s convoy – Americans say Motorcade – driving on the streets of the State of Georgia and it had a different license plate “800-002”. It looked curious so I looked it up and discovered American Presidents since the year 2000 have used the District of Columbia (DC) number plates. The White House is in D.C and the license plate is both a way of showing solidarity with the people of D.C and keeping with the rule of law.
This piqued my curiosity and I decided to look up how other Heads of State and Government act in relation to the display of vehicle license plates.
In the United Kingdom, the Queen is exempted from having registration plates on her car, as she is also exempted from having a driver’s license for the simple reason that license plates and driver’s licenses are issued by Her Majesty’s Government under Her Majesty’s (The Queen’s authority). Countries with Sovereigns generally operate under this sort of arrangement with variations as applicable.
In Nigeria, the President and Vice President’s vehicles display the Coat of Arms of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at all times.
Vehicle license plates are typically displayed in the front and rear of a vehicle. They serve as a form of identification and also have a security function. Encoded in the license plate displayed are all the relevant information regarding the ownership/make/model, chassis and engine number of the vehicle (i.e. the particulars).
During my year-end vacation in Ibadan, Oyo State, I noticed a lot of vehicles being driven around without license plates or with dealer numbers displayed – these are numbers allotted to particular car dealers for temporary use.
This is quite dangerous as such cars, if stolen cannot be traced as their details are not available in the Central Motor Registry (CMR) database. This act is also a violation of existing laws in the country.
Section 10(4)(h) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 states that it’s an offence to be on the road without a valid vehicle license or identification mark being displayed. Similarly, Section 10(4)(s) of the Act makes failure to display a number plate on vehicles an offence.
The National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 also provides as follows: Section 36 (NRTR) 2012 makes it mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles to have number plates which shall be fixed on them in a manner as not to be easily detachable.
FRSC in a recent press release stated that “apart from identification purposes, vehicle registration number plates are security items that are captured in the National Security Architecture and have been used to assist Security Operatives in tracking some serious national security issues. Removing such identification items from Vehicles plying our roads will not only offend the law, but would further jeopardize national security.
So this brings us to the question of why Nigerians refuse to display their number plates – either by deliberately not attaching them to their vehicles or covering them up (when they are attached).
It is basically a status thing for most Nigerians. If you drive around highbrow areas in any part of Nigeria, a large proportion of the vehicles you see on the roads either do not attach or cover up their licence plates. The more expensive the vehicle is, the less likely it will display a license plate. So Nigerians have come to associate covered up license plates as a sign of wealth, influence and power. So all the supposed ‘big men’ drive around in cars without any visible means of identification and are escorted about by law enforcement agents that should know better and uphold the law.
Convoys of powerful people in Nigeria consist of vehicles without any license plates or some with curious nondescript numbers such as –Pilot 1, Escort 1 and SPY Police numbers which cannot be traced to a particular vehicle as they are easily switched between vehicles.
Another phenomenon you observe in big cities in Nigeria are vehicles driving with only one license plate displayed. This contravenes Section 37(1) of the (NRTR) 2012 which states that the identification number plates carried by a motor vehicle or articulated vehicle shall be displayed on two plates for a motor vehicle and three plates for an articulated vehicle. The number plates shall in respect of a motor vehicle be fixed one on the front of the vehicle and the other at the centre or on the offside of the rear of the vehicle or as may be provided by the manufacturer.
Growing up, the display of vehicle license plates on the front and rear of a vehicle was a normal sight, so you ask where Nigerians acquired this new method. It comes basically from interactions with the United States of America. Unlike Nigeria that has a unified National Road Traffic Regulation, in the U.S, the States determine this so it varies from State to State. Generally, if a State issues two license plates, you are required to mount both of them. If a State issues one license plate, it usually goes on the rear of the vehicle. For those States that require only the rear plate, the stated reasoning is usually cost savings. The State only has to produce one license plate for each car and truck, but they can continue to charge the same price for registration.
The continuous use of SPY Police numbers and other specialised number plates (other than customised number plates which an individual pays for) such as’ Presidency, NASS, NANS, NLC, etc have created a culture of VVIP (these ones transcend regular VIP) that is inimical to security and national cohesion. It creates a class of citizens that law enforcement automatically defers to on sight. You have a very good chance of driving through checkpoints carrying illegal goods without being stopped once your vehicle has any of the VVIP numbers listed earlier.
The use of specialised numbers, emblems, or red beacons on vehicles is a carryover from the colonial era when the colonialists did everything they could to set themselves apart from the general populace.
In India, the government has set machinery in place to have the vehicles of top constitutional authorities such as the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Governors to display their registration numbers. This move comes as part of efforts to eradicate the VVIP culture in the country.
Laws are only enforceable in the long run when all citizens can be held accountable irrespective of social status. For something as important to national security as vehicle identification is, Nigeria has been very lax in enforcing the provisions of the law without fear or favour.
Untold story of how FG sunk N67 billion into NTA in 10 years
NTA has long become a shadow of itself despite huge investments from the federal government over the years.
“I, Prince Jegede Shokoya, the son of the soil, and by the grace of God, the only young millionaire in the whole universe”
The above is a quote from the character Prince Jegede Shokoya (played by Claude Eke) addressing Chief Zebrudaya (Played by Chika Okpala). The occasion was “Apolina’s birthday, and the programme was New Masquerade, a popular sitcom which aired on NTA between the 80s and the early 90s.
By the early nineties, the New Masquerade had become one of the major programmes pulling viewers to the channel, particularly because of ‘Zebrudaya, the character which had become famous for the interesting and peculiar use of the English language. Other family programmes like Tales by Moonlight, and Superstory were also popular among viewers, across different generations.
The Village Headmaster in the 80s was famous for its resounding gong which served as a summons to inform viewers that the soap opera was about to commence.
Though characterised by the occasional blue screen and the fluctuating frequencies that came with analogue transmission; these programmes pulled men away from the bars and lured children from the playground. Was this due to love for the channel and its productions, or due to an obvious lack of options?
However, those times are long gone and NTA has long become a shadow of itself despite huge investments from the federal government over the years. Once known for its classic and captivating content, NTA used to be the one-stop point for all family sitcoms, educational programmes and news updates, but this might have all been due to the dearth of competition at the time.
The beginning…
The Nigerian Television Authority came into being in May 1977 through Decree 24 of 1977 which had a retroactive effect from April 1976. By the Decree, all existing regional television Stations established in the country between October 1959 and 1974 came under the umbrella of the NTA, which became the only body empowered to handle television broadcasting in the country.
Shortly after, in 1976, funding of the stations became the sole responsibility of the federal government, at about the same time broadcasting started its transition from white and black to coloured, and networking of news started via domestic satellite.
From 12 stations in the 70s, NTA has now grown to about 100 stations spread across the country, with presence in every state capital and senatorial district; but how much growth has been achieved outside the number of stations?
Subsequent amendments since then have moved NTA from being a public service and non-profit activity funded by the government to a Public Service partly funded by Government and partially commercialized to operate in line with the public service guidelines, the broadcasting code and civil service structure.
Did this change make the structure better, or did it only introduce confusion into the system?
Even though its vision as stated on its website reads; “To be a world-class television network” and its mission “To provide excellent television service world-wide and project the true African perspective”, how much of its services can really be said to be excellent or of a global standard?
News and programmes
One of the core mandates of the NTA right from inception is creating News and programmes for transmission as a public service. Programmes like The Village Headmaster, New Masquerade, Cock Crow at Dawn and the likes were transmitted in the 80s and early 90s.
Most of these programmes have evaporated over the years, some probably due to non-profitability, and others due to loss of some key characters, or in some cases, the competition took over the market.
One time Ex-Director of programmes, Peter Igho said that the problem started with a single directive forbidding NTA staff from acting in the drama and entertainment programmes. Despites protests from the staff, the management at the time insisted that channels such as BBC did not have its staff participating in its drama or documentary programmes, and so any staff of the authority that wished to continue acting should resign his job and focus on acting.
“I protested against the directive for several reasons. It was cheaper and easier to use the staff for the production. Also, if a staff member is cast in the production, he knows he has to show up since his job is on the line, so they were generally easier to manage. Since the staff were not willing to resign for the singular purpose of acting, we had to rest programmes like Village Headmaster and several others,” Igho explained in the interview.
The stop of these programmes created a vacuum which was soon filled with Mexican and South American soap operas which were just becoming popular. Before long, NTA that was known for its original and exclusive local content became a home for foreign contents.
The few of such programmes still being aired on NTA, are also streamed on private channels and viewers definitely opt to go for where they can have a better viewing experience. Super Story, for instance, still airs on NTA, but is now also being streamed on WAP TV. Both channels are available on the StarTimes decoder for subscribers so viewing experience is the determining factor at the end of the day.
The reach
In 2010, NTA entered a partnership with Startimes, the graduation to Digital Broadcasting ahead of the 2015 global deadline given by the ITU. Courtesy of that partnership, NTA News 24, NTA Sports 24, NTA Knowledge, NTA Hausa, NTA Igbo, NTA Yoruba and NTA Entertainment are hosted at no cost on the NTA/Startimes bouquets.
But how is the wider reach improving content quality?
According to GeoPoll an international media research institution, as at June 2014, NTA which was the largest and oldest stations in Nigeria, had the most viewers with a total of over 3.355 billion views over the course of the month, well ahead of AfricaMagic, AIT, SuperSports and Channels Television.
However, by Q1 2017, Channels TV had taken over the position while NTA was nowhere to be found on the chart. AIT was second on the chart, followed closely by Silverbird Television, CNN, Galaxy, TVC, Africa Magic Yoruba, and three other channels. Note that most of these terrestrial stations are being viewed through paid subscriptions.
From 2017, the viewership has dwindled even further as other private stations move further up the chart.
How much has been invested over the past decade?
The usual thinking is that funding could be a challenge responsible for the uncompetitive nature of the channel. However, with documents available from the Budget office show in the last 10 years (2020 excluded), the federal government has invested a total of N67 billion, with about N58 billion going into personnel costs, N4.5 billion going into capital projects, N4.4 billion into overhead costs.
The 2020 approved budget reveals that NTA is to receive N6.6 billion allocation from the federal government for the year, with personnel costs taking a whopping N6.1 billion, capital project to get N303.8 million, while overhead costs would gulp about N195 million.
This is nothing compared to the N564.68 million which DAAR communications invested in the acquisition of assets, plant and equipment for its stations in 2018, N564.34 million in 2019 and N223.01 million in H1 2020.
And even more money…
Just in February, the Federal Government requested to borrow the sum of N1.92 trillion, out of which N181.5 billion ($500 Million) was proposed to digitize NTA.
The loan, according to Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, will enable NTA compete with the likes of Cable News Network (CNN), as it would be deployed to “establish the media and culture industry centre, digitize all NTA stations, and at the same time construct integrated television services to infuse on network, which is the signal distributor and essential component of the digitization project”.
In addition, it would also help Nigeria meet the digitisation deadline of June 17, 2020, as given by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), after several shifts in dates.
Recall that when the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) commemorated the switchover from analog to digital terrestrial television broadcasting in June 2015, then Director-General of NTA, Mr Sola Omole, requested a sum of $15 million (N5.5 billion) to complete its digitization programme and another N6 billion for total restructuring across Nigeria.
In September 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of 10 Billion Naira to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the Digital Switch-Over, and this sum was used to carry out the Digital Switch-Over in Abuja alone.
But somehow, these monies have not made the desired impact in the output.
Almost three years ago, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, who also happens to be a former Director-General of NTA, expressed concerns over the ‘over-bloated nature of the budget’ of some government agencies and ministries including National Orientation Agency (NOA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and Voice of Nigeria (VON).
According to him, these agencies had become a burden to the government and are better off sold to the staff.
“If you look at the budget, you will see some agencies, they get recurrent expenditure, they pay salaries, they get houses, computers, cars but they have no money to do any work. No money to do any work, we pay salaries. Some agencies are so bloated it defies logic but these agencies exist. Let us look at agencies that make no sense. FRCN sells it to the staff. FRCN has eight thousand workers sell it to them. Sell NTA to the staff, Voice of Nigeria, who listens to Voice of Nigeria? Sell it. If the staff wants to buy, let them buy it. Set up a cooperative like Awolowo did, sell it to them.
“They have no use right now. If we spend seventy-one percent on recurrent expenditure, we will never get out of this predicament we find ourselves,” he said.
In response to his stand, there were insinuations that the Senator, who became popular with his common-sense propositions, was a part of the problem NTA has had in the past.
Popular Twitter verified user, Kayode Ogundamisi had said in a series of tweets that the, “N8 billion refurbishment of equipment” carried out under Brice’s tenure could hardly justify the quality of the audio and visual output on the channel.
“Let’s start with N8 billion refurbishment of NTA equipment. As a former DG do you think what we get from NTA is worth what did you know?
“After you left NTA as a DG we witnessed ‘midas touch’ in Silverbird TV, Galleria, expensive Restructuring of Rhythm FM. I am particularly worried we could not get to the bottom of the N8 billion NTA refurbishment scandal. Please let’s revisit,” Ogundamisi tweeted further.
Bruce, however, responded to this accusation saying he founded Silverbird with a N20,000 loan from his father in 1980, an evidence that one needs not steal to prosper in Nigeria. He asked his accusers to provide evidence to back their allegations that he enriched himself from NTA coffers while he was DG, insisting that it was under his tenure that NTA moved from 6-hour daily broadcast to 24-hour daily broadcast.
Veteran broadcaster, Mr Oyinlola Ademola joins voice with Bruce in his suggestion that NTA be disbanded. In a phone interview, Ademola said the enabling law setting up NTA set it up as a monopoly and not to compete with other stations.
“NTA was set up to propagate the programmes and policies of the government of Nigeria. They cannot function outside this. They cannot do critical reporting of stories especially when it goes against the government of the day,” he averred.
Ademola, who worked with the NTA for about a decade before resigning some 30 years ago to go into the private sector media, recalls that the station has good talents but they are mostly constrained from performing the ‘watchdog’ role of the media due to the ownership factor.
Could NTA be having a problem of human capacity?
Another possibility is that the quality of NTA’s output is a reflection of its staff quality. However, this is not a position that many agree with. Being over four decades old, NTA has produced several veterans who are making impacts across other stations.
John Momoh, before founding Channels Television, worked as a news anchor, senior reporter and senior producer for Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Several other journalists from NTA have left over the years and are heading privately owned channels in different capacities.
About capacity, Ademola said; “Staff of NTA barely had enough room to practice professional journalism, in fact there are several story ideas you see your contemporaries in private media doing, but you dared not suggest it at the editorial board meeting.
“Even now, if I am given NTA to head on a platter, I will not take it because the structure will not allow one function professionally”.
He adds that unless the politics is separated from the business, NTA will not be able to compete with any of the private stations. The current structure is one that places professionals in charge as figurehead leaders, even though they still have to do the bidding of the political heads who have appointed them.
Since the channel depends solely on the government for funding, they cannot say certain truths about the government of the day, however obvious it may be. Critical news stories that unearth ills may also be overlooked, especially if the government of the day is fingered in any of such findings. For instance, even when other media tried to report the wrongs of the Abacha-led administration, NTA continued to report the government in a positive light.
Findings in recent years have now shown how biased those reports were, as the present government has repatriated billions of naira allegedly siphoned by the Abacha administration.
Why is no one watching NTA?
At the helm is the Director General (CEO) and his EDs, as well as the seven-member board headed by a part-time Chairman, all directly or indirectly appointed by the government.
On the other hand, most of the NTA’s competitors are privately run, and this means that they are very conscious of the competition and do everything to stay ahead of the game. NTA on its part relies on the government for yearly budget allocations and are not as profit-driven.
A survey conducted to know some reasons why Nigerians do not like watching NTA, fingered the lack of transparency as a key factor. Nigerians know for a fact that watching NTA means that they will only be hearing what the government wants them to hear as the piper cannot play against the dictates of its paymaster.
In a phone chat, Augustine Atabor, 37 years old says while growing up, “NTA was all we had so we had to watch it even though we knew that their reports could not be objective”. However, the deregulation of the broadcast industry has brought independent and privately-owned media players into the space which viewers have come to prefer, because they know they can expect a more objective report.
“The feeling for me is that the government has not earned my trust so I don’t watch their news channels because I know they will not tell the truth,” he said.
At a time like this when people watch television channels on a paid-subscription basis, it is very unlikely that people would want to spend money and time watching reports that only project the government in a good light, even when the reality says otherwise.
Bok, another respondent in her 40s says she has long stopped watching the channel due to poor content, poor quality, and seeing the same faces. Cyril Stober, for instance, had spent over 30 years as a broadcaster on the station anchoring the news at 9 pm on NTA network and NTA prime time news. Even after retiring in 2019, she noted, he still anchors regular NTA network programmes, an indication that they either lack new hands or simply choose to recycle the same old hands. The video and audio quality of their productions is also way behind the times.
“Times are changing, and people want to watch something different,” she explained.
An NTA staff who preferred to be unnamed stated that it will be practically impossible to separate government influence on the reports and programmes, in any government-owned media in the world.
“Irrespective of the person heading the authority at any time, there is already a tradition in place and nothing perceived to be anti-government can even make it past the newsroom,” she explained.
British public service broadcaster, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) despite being owned by the government, still produces standard content, with the audio and visual quality matching that of CNN and any other privately-owned media. How balanced their reports are, however, is totally a matter of perspective as there are still hundreds of reviews online suggesting that the station is biased and unbalanced in its reportage.
Final BBC market impact assessment conducted and published by Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates Ltd and Oxera Consulting LLP in February 2016, showed how a shift in BBC’s mainstream services could impact the commercial market and net market impact. According to the report, a change in the positioning of the BBC’s popular music and news/sport radio services to emphasise music, hard news and lower profile audience, could reduce BBC’s share of measured radio audiences to below 50 per cent, while at the same time having a positive net market impact and increasing commercial ad-funded income by £22m to £38m annually.
Similarly, the report estimated that a shift from softer news stories towards more in-depth analysis and explanation would both increase news page views and increase commercial revenue anywhere between £3.2 million to £8.2 million annually
“A more differentiated BBC strategy could also bolster pay income across TV and online news and information and possibly music and speech audio on-demand,” the report read.
TV ratings carried out during the lockdown shows that several channels under the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), gathered viewers in excess of 4 million both in news, presidential address and other entertainment content.
While nothing is said about balance or objectivity in its content, it is clear that the viewers enjoyed something about the channels and programmes, hence the spike in viewing.
The South African Broadcasting Corporation [SOC] Ltd (SABC) Corporation plan 2020-23 shows that, just like every other public broadcaster, is facing challenges in its service delivery. The ubiquity of OTT platforms that allow people access content when, where and how they want has made the competition even tougher.
Despite the presence of the OTT options, about 96 percent of South Africans still watch television with adults watching about four hours of television daily, while people under 34 watch about three and half hours of television daily.
The implication of the growing multichannel and multi-content options is that viewers no longer have the patience for repeat broadcasts which seem to be characteristic with public broadcasters, hence SABC’s declining share of television ratings.
In spite of these, a survey conducted on viewers of NTA Calabar and NTA Benin city shows minimal complaints about the quality of content output and quality.
The lack of competitiveness and innovation are also other issues raised which NTA seems far from addressing. Shuaibu Augustine, another respondent in the FCT Abuja, says that he found better and more reliable sources of current news and programmes.
Till date, viewers could tune in to NTA and experience poor audio quality (echoing voices or no sound at all), and it could go on for long minutes without any correction.
The video quality, a reflection of the camera and video equipment used cannot compare with rival channels, even though it is better than the heydays. This, according to Ademola, is a reflection of the government factor where contracts are awarded to friends of the government without close monitoring.
In a recent tweet, Jason Njoku, founder of IrokoTV stated after watching NTA for the first time in years, that the station is in need of a bailout. “Nigerians, NTA needs us. She needs a bailout. These graphics look bad in 1970,” he stressed, volunteering N500,000 for a rebranding of the station and its graphics.
In an era where viewers have hundreds of alternatives to tune into, with some of them being free-to-air, this is definitely a terrible oversight showing a lack of professionalism or absence of any monitoring body.
The National Broadcasting Commission is a parastatal established to regulate and control the broadcast industry by ensuring ethical compliance. This is carried out through occasional sanctions and fines. Interestingly, there is no record of NTA being sanctioned by this body. Almost every other channel has at some point or the other been penalised or at least received a letter of warning over some misconduct or the other.
Efforts to reach the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Muhammed, for reactions to the allegations above and plans to rebrand the network were abortive. Enquiries made were not responded to.
Could it be that in spite of all its shortcomings, NTA is playing by the industry standards, or playing by government rules? Perhaps, it is time someone called the attention of the NBC to more important tasks like fixing the loops in NTA, and giving Nigerians a national channel worth watching, rather than the recent witch-hunting activities the commission favours against the likes of Rok, DSTV, NETFLIX and other platforms that are actually providing premium and quality content.