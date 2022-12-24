Businesses have changed their operations to stay ahead of the competition since the advent of digitization. Businesses are using IT to create digital products for their customers as a result of the rise in internet and mobile device usage among consumers.

In line with this, they have realized the value of qualified and well-trained Information Technology (IT) professionals and this has caused the demand for IT skills to grow.

As a result, anyone who wishes to pursue a career in the IT sector must possess the necessary skill set.

Highlighted below are some of the in-demand tech skills many companies need.

1. Full stack development and DevOps

A full-stack developer is a sought-after specialist who works on both the client and services sides as they can reduce costs due to their expertise in multiple areas. Entering this profession requires adaptable skills with knowledge in many domains, including database management, version control, and end and back-end programming.

This skill boosts productivity in the company because of the creation of tools for infrastructure, testing, maintaining, upgrading, and deploying applications while using industry best practices.

2. Blockchain

Blockchain technology encouraged the development of reliable and secure applications fueled by the cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency market contributed significantly to technological advancement in the finance sector. Using blockchain technology to send and receive money is now a very practical method.

3. User Experience (UX)

User Experience refers to the feeling users experience when using a product, application, system, or service. It covers how well the user can navigate the product, how easy it is to use, how relevant the content that is displayed is, and many more.

User Experience has become a sought-after discipline because it directly affects customer satisfaction and retention in the long run. Effective UX design skill is essential to a tech company because they can help in raising productivity, lower support costs, and promote customer acquisition and retention to improve a company’s bottom line.

4. Data Science and Analytics

To enhance business processes and increase scalability, organizations need data scientists. They aid in gathering crucial data and analyzing it so that decisions can be made based on data to improve corporate performance. Since data is king, the industry requires knowledgeable individuals who are skilled at assessing individuals from the data pool in a way that can affect strategic and operational decisions. Candidates should have a solid background in mathematics and statistics, a keen eye for detail, and a methodical approach to problem-solving.

5. Coding skills

The ability to write codes is a crucial skill set that an organization will seek in an IT professional. The skill is important, especially when evaluating and managing a software development project and overseeing tasks like Quality Assurance (QA).