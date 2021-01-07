Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is moving at speed of sound, within striking distance of $40,000
Bitcoin price today is $37,683.75 with a daily trading volume of $80,473,563,591.
The flagship crypto, Bitcoin is on stealth mode, breaking its lifetime highs at levels not seen since the era of this financial ever-changing market.
Bitcoin is up 10.51% for the day.
- The most widely known crypto-asset now has a market value of $700.7 billion.
- It has a circulating supply of 18,593,112 BTC coins and a max supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
- Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Playing into the hands of Bitcoin bulls are macros showing 78% of the circulating Bitcoin supply is illiquid and therefore hardly accessible for buying.
This points to a bullish investor sentiment as large amounts of BTC are being hoarded – which reduces sell pressure.
Also, the number of transactional activity on the world’s most popular crypto market is unprecedented, as data retrieved from the Glassnode chart revealed an upwards trend.
Bitcoin BTC Number of Transactions (1d MA) just reached a 17-month high of 16,482.542
The previous 17-month high of 16,435.792 was observed on 07 August 2019
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Transactions (1d MA) just reached a 17-month high of 16,482.542
Previous 17-month high of 16,435.792 was observed on 07 August 2019
Bitcoin continues to exert its bullish hold on the broader crypto market, with major altcoins also printing record gains
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $38,000, shows no sign of slowing down
Bitcoin traded at $38,049.23 with a daily trading volume of $80.3 billion, moving up 8.95% for the day.
Bitcoin is definitely on steroids, as it broke through another record high a few mins ago.
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $38,049.23 with a daily trading volume of $80.3 billion.
Bitcoin is up 8.95% for the day.
- Bitcoin is up 8.95% for the day.
- The world’s most popular crypto now has a market cap of $707 billion.
Cardano flying to space, up 89% in 7 days
Over the past week, Cardano has seen a surge in its market value gaining as much as 89.11%.
The sixth most valuable crypto asset by market value is witnessing high buying pressure amongst crypto investors lately.
The volume of Cardano traded for the day to press time stood at $6.7 Billion or 3.97% of the total volume of all crypto assets.
What you must know
At the time of writing this report, Cardano traded at $0.339646; for today, it’s up by 20.31%.
- It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday.
- Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped by Nairametrics to outperform on the bias that it’s headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano by this time 2021.
- This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
About Cardano
- Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
- ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency.
- It uses the Cardano blockchain and it also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
Crypto market breaks past $1 trillion for the 1st time in history
The Crypto market struck a lifetime high after gaining five times in market value since 2020.
The total market value of the crypto market just smashed past $1 trillion for the first time ever, amid the strong bullish and volatile rally in Bitcoin and other leading Crypto-assets like Ethereum. Stellar, Chainlink, and Cardano.
The Crypto market struck a lifetime high after gaining five times in market value since 2020 as data retrieved from Coingecko shows.
What this means: Crypto analysts have hinted at the incredible demand sighted from crypto traders, trend-following hedge funds, and lately the powerful institutional investors as among the reasons for such record gains.
- Crypto assets are flying on stealth mode as the world becomes awash with record stimulus deals triggered by global central banks, using such programs in supporting the global economy.
- This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
- Bitcoin is up 10% for the day as it broke past $37,000 and has more than quadrupled since 2020. It accounts for about 68% of cryptocurrency market value, followed by Ether with about 14%. Ether is up by about 65% in 2021 alone.
The past couple of months were all about bitcoin and large-cap assets like Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether attracting more investors. But the narrative has quickly switched as DeFi tokens and other altcoins are riding on the crypto bullish trend.
The world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance, spoke on this record feat sighted at the world’s most celebrated financial asset class.
“The total #crypto market cap has reached over 1 Trillion USD for the first time ever!
A trillion is 1,000,000,000,000, or one million million.
It’s such a large number it’s hard to get your head around it, so sometimes “trillion” just means “wow, a lot.”
