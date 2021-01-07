No retreat, no surrender, XRP jumps by 21%

Troubled crypto-asset, XRP, rebounded strongly amid the bullish trend in play in the crypto-verse.

What you should know: At the time of writing, XRP traded at $0.28334 showing a gain of 20.58% on the day.

It was its largest one-day percentage gain since Christmas eve.

The surge pushed XRP’s market value to $12.4 billion, or 1.22% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.6 billion.

The fourth most valuable crypto asset by market value traded in a range of $0.24570 to $0.28356 for the day.

In the past week, XRP has seen a surge in value, jumping by 25.8%. The volume of the crypto asset for the day to press time is about $8 billion or 4.52% of the total volume of all cryptos.

These gains would surely calm the nerves of many XRP investors disturbed by the ongoing legal tussle between Ripple and a powerful financial regulator.

Recall some days ago, investors and crypto-traders were cashing out some of their profits amid fear of regulation coming from the world’s largest economy.

Leading crypto exchanges including, OKCoin, Coinbase, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OSL, CrossTower, and Beaxy are now staying away from XRP, thereby dampening market liquidity in the XRP market as those crypto exchanges listed above recently announced that they would suspend trading for XRP, while others will delist XRP entirely.