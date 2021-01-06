FG flags off Extended Special Public Works Programme to engage 774,000 Nigerians

The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmud, on behalf of the FGN has flagged off the Extended Special Public Works Programme (774,000) in Kaduna State.

This is according to a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Environment on Administration and Media, Farid Sani Labaran, Esq.

READ:

According to the press statement which was seen by Nairametrics, after the inauguration ceremony which held on Tuesday in Kaduna, the Minister stated that through the SPWP, the Ministry of Labour and Employment decided to engage youths in some important sectors of the economy.

According to him, all the tools and equipment required had been provided, adding that the FG expected strong commitment from all stakeholders in ensuring efficient implementation.

READ:

He stated that the Extended Special Public Works Programme is an outcome of the Pilot Special Public Works Programme in the Rural Area approved by President Buhari and implemented by the NDE in early 2020.

In order to see to the proper implementation of the programme, the Federal Government shall closely monitor the implementation of the programme to ensure effective and efficient utilization of every resource – human and capital, committed to it.

READ:

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, and the Kaduna State Acting Director of NDE, Mallam Mohammed, in their statements at the flag-off ceremony, commended President Buhari for the bold initiative and urged the participants to be law-abiding in order to maximize the opportunities given to them.

READ:

Why this matters

The Special Public Works Department is one of the four (4) core programmes organized by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), under Nigeria’s Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Programme seeks to identify and exploit employment opportunities that abound in the public works sector by organizing the skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled persons that are unemployed to carry out utility, environmental, infrastructural development and sanitation works.

The programme promotes mass employment strategies through the attachment of qualified graduates to willing employers of labour for skills upgrading, during which permanent employment or self-employment may be secured.

READ:

What you should know