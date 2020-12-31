Economy & Politics
Nasarawa Governor assents 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N115.7 billion.
Nasarawa state Governor has signed an amended and upwardly reviewed 2021 budget worth N115.7 billion.
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has signed the state’s 2021 budget worth N115.7 billion into law.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the bill christened “Budget of Economic Recuperation,” reserved 46.5% of its total budget size which translates to N53.8 billion for recurrent expenditure, while 47.4% of the budget amounting to N54.8 billion was reserved for capital expenditure. The remaining 6.06%, equivalent to N7 billion was for consolidated revenue charges.
The Governor thanked all key actors that facilitated the quick passage of the budget and emphasized that the early passage will enable the state to begin the constitutional 12-months Budget circle, starting from January 1 and ending on December 31.
In a similar vein, the Governor urged all residents of the state to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the government, reminding them that it is not yet safe to be carefree.
What you should know
- The Governor, on 17 November 2020 presented a budget proposal of N112.9 billion to the State House for Approval.
- The State House of Assembly on December 15, 2020, jerked up the budget by N2.8 billion to hit N115.7 billion.
- The increase was to accommodate the introduction of Engineering and Medical school at Nasarawa State University, insecurity and other reasons.
Ogun State Assembly approve 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion
Ogun State Assembly has finally approved the sum of N338.6 billion for its 2021 Appropriation Bill,
The Ogun State House of Assembly has approved the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion, after making adjustments to the recurrent and capital expenditure.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the passage is sequel to the presentation of a committee report on the 2021 budget during plenary sitting yesterday. A committee chaired by the Leader, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Olakunle Sobukanla, was earlier charged to study the 2021 budget proposal and present the reports before the House.
Sequel to the committee report on the 2021 Appropriation Bill, the total recurrent expenditure was increased from N141.7 billion to N146.5 billion, while capital expenditure was reduced from N176.6 billion to N171.8 billion.
The report also noted that there were adjustments in the recurrent expenditure of 29 agencies and capital expenditure of 27 others.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on December 2, 2020 presented the state’s 2021 budget tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability,” worth N339 billion to the House for approval.
- The 2021 budget estimates is N110.974 billion less than the 2020 proposal of N449.974 billion.
- Following the review of the 2021 budget proposal based on the recommendations by the Sobukanla led committee, the revenue targets of 18 ministries/agencies were modified, while internal loan reduced from N98.3 billion to N95.7 billion.
- Revenue projections were upwardly reviewed from N119.1 billion to N121.8 billion.
- Capital receipts were reduced from N142.1 billion to N139.5 billion.
Enugu State House of Assembly approves 2021 Budget worth N169.8 billion
The appropriation bill earmarked 60% of its total budget size to capital expenditure, while the remaining 40% is for recurrent expenditure.
Enugu State House of Assembly today passed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill of N169.8 billion.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget christened “Budget of recovery and Continued Growth,” earmarked N101.1 billion (60% of the overall budget size) as capital expenditure, while the remaining 40% which translates to N68.1 billion was budgeted for recurrent expenditure.
Nairametrics learnt that the budget aligns with the Enugu State Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2021-2023 and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), aimed at prudent fiscal management coupled with prioritization of public expenditure, all focused on achieving a better balance between capital and recurrent expenditures.
What you should know
- The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on 9 December 2020, presented the 2021 budget proposal of N169.8 billion to the State Assembly.
- The 2021 budget estimate is about 16% higher the 2020 revised budget of the state which stood at N146.4 billion.
- The projections for the state 2021 budget are predicated on the micro and macro-economic indicators of national inflation rate of 11.95%, national real GDP growth of 3%, oil production benchmark of 1.86 million barrels per day, oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel and an exchange rate of N380 per dollar.
- Some of the key deliverables of the 2021 capital budget include; rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Water Borehole Programme, commencement of AFD-Funded 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform, amongst others.
Bauchi State House of Assembly approves 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N213.9 billion
The 2021 Budget allocated 56% of its total budget size to capital expenditure, while the remaining 44% was allocated to recurrent expenditure.
Bauchi State House of Assembly has today December 29, 2020 approved the State’s Appropriation Bill for 2021 worth N213.9 billion.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget christened “Budget of Fulfilment and Consolidation,” was presented by the Governor of the state, Bala Muhammed, on December 15, 2020.
The budget earmarked the sum of N120.72 billion (56%) for capital expenditure, while the sum of N93.2 billion (44%) was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.
In the same vein, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, commended the house and committee members for their support and cooperation in passing the budget.
What you should know
- The 2021 budget when relatively compared with the 2020’s provision of N167.2 billion, indicates an increase of 27.9% Y-O-Y, which translates to a monetary term of N46.7 billion.
- The state’s 2021 budget is to be financed by recurrent revenue estimates of N180 billion and capital receipts of N105 billion. The breakdown of the recurrent revenue estimates showed that N68.3 billion is expected as statutory allocations, N24 billion from Internally Generated Revenue, while N16 billion will be made from Value Added Tax.
What to expect
As part of the statutory process, Nairametrics anticipate executive assent to the bill in the days ahead, in a bid to expedite the process of implementing the budget to the overall benefit of residents of the state.