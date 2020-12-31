Nasarawa Governor assents 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N115.7 billion.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has signed the state’s 2021 budget worth N115.7 billion into law.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the bill christened “Budget of Economic Recuperation,” reserved 46.5% of its total budget size which translates to N53.8 billion for recurrent expenditure, while 47.4% of the budget amounting to N54.8 billion was reserved for capital expenditure. The remaining 6.06%, equivalent to N7 billion was for consolidated revenue charges.

The Governor thanked all key actors that facilitated the quick passage of the budget and emphasized that the early passage will enable the state to begin the constitutional 12-months Budget circle, starting from January 1 and ending on December 31.

In a similar vein, the Governor urged all residents of the state to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the government, reminding them that it is not yet safe to be carefree.

What you should know

The Governor, on 17 November 2020 presented a budget proposal of N112.9 billion to the State House for Approval.

The State House of Assembly on December 15, 2020, jerked up the budget by N2.8 billion to hit N115.7 billion.

The increase was to accommodate the introduction of Engineering and Medical school at Nasarawa State University, insecurity and other reasons.

