Nigeria and Germany have jointly established a Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) in Ado, Nasarawa State, aimed at promoting regulated labor migration within Nigeria.

Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, described the inauguration of the center as a noteworthy milestone in the partnership with the German Government and the German Center for International Cooperation (GiZ).

The minister noted the center advises on legal migration to Europe or within the region for work or education and assists Nigerians returning from abroad with reintegrating into Nigerian society.

She said,

“We consider the center necessary due to the economic, political, and demographic facts which suggest that we are in the age of growing migration pressure.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour in partnership with GiZ, Centre for Migration Development (CMD), established the MRC in Ado.

“This is an advisory center for people wishing to migrate to Europe or within their region via regular channels to work or continue their education outside their countries.

“It is also an advisory center for people who have returned from Germany, Europe, or other countries and need support for reintegration to Nigeria.”

More insight

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated that, since its inception in 2018, the program, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, has provided individual support measures to a total of 320,000 beneficiaries.

Of these 320,000 beneficiaries, 37,600 have been placed in employment, 53,300 have received support for business startups, and 87,445 have benefited from education and qualification measures. Additionally, 63,500 individuals have received counseling, and 9,750 have received psychosocial support.

Onyejeocha emphasized the importance of Migrant Resource Centers (MRCs) in facilitating orderly and regular labor migration pathways to Germany and other European countries. She highlighted that MRCs would also promote employment-generation activities for Nigerian youths.

It is expected that Nigeria and Germany will further encourage regular labor migration pathways through Bilateral Labour Migration Agreements (BLMAs) or Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The minister proposed the establishment of new MRCs in various geopolitical zones of Nigeria to support this effort.

Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, underscored the cooperation between the Nigerian and German governments to ensure successful migration. She emphasized that migration should be viewed as a reality to be managed for the benefit of all, rather than a problem to be fought against.

Schulze emphasized that migration promotes economic prosperity and strengthens trade relationships between countries, benefiting all parties involved.