The implementation of the 2021 budget has been extended by the Senate from March 31 to May 31.

The extension was made during Tuesday’s plenary as a result of the consideration of a bill to amend the 2021 Appropriation Act.

The bill sponsored by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi is titled, A bill for an act to amend the 2021 appropriation Act in order to extend the implementation year from 31st March to 31st May and for related matters 2022.

What the lawmaker is saying

The lawmaker said the extension was necessary in view of the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion.

He noted that Appropriation Act in the past was passed mid-year, with its implementation usually extended to the following year.

“In the previous Appropriation Act, these extensions were usually covered by a clause.

“The clause is in line with the provisions of Section 318 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Act runs for a period of 12 months, starting from the date it comes into effect,” he said.

“As you are aware, the 2021 virement of the aggregate sum of N276 billion was approved for several MDAs by the National Assembly in December 2021 along with 100 per cent release of the 2021 Capital Budget of the MDAs.”

“A significant portion of the releases to the MDAs has been utilised following the extension to March 31.

“In view of the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, it is expedient to grant further extension of the expiration clause.

“This is to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2022 budget hence the need to extend the implementation year form March 31 to May 31,” Senator Abdullah added.

What you should know

The Senate suspended Rule 78(1) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended) before passing the bill.