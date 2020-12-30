Exclusives
Poultry owners lament low patronage, as price of chickens jump by 40% during Christmas
The price of Chicken witnessed an average of 40% increase this December when compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
Poultry owners in Nigeria are not having a swell time in this year’s festive period, as sales of live chickens dropped significantly.
According to the special edition of the Christmas Household Survey conducted by Nairalytics Research, the price of Chicken witnessed an average of 40% increase this December when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, as more Nigerians switched to frozen food items.
According to this survey, the high cost of Chickens in this year’s festive period across major markets in Lagos State, was significantly driven by the high cost of poultry feeds. Major poultry farmers and chicken sellers lamented the hike in price of chicken this Christmas period and attributed it to the increase in the cost of poultry feeds.
Key Highlights
- Customers now prefer to buy frozen food items instead of regular chicken due to the increase in the price of chickens.
- The price of a carton of frozen Chicken, however, recorded a marginal increase in price from N15,000 recorded last week to N15,500 on Thursday 24th December 2020.
- Price of poultry feeds has gone up by 50% compared to the previous year.
- High demand for the materials used in making the feeds such as maize and soya caused the significant increase in price of poultry feeds.
Current prices of chicken
- Broiler – N7,000
- Layers – N5,000
- Small layers – N2,200
- Cockrel – N5,000
Frozen food (1kg)
- Full Chicken – N2,000
- Orobo Chicken – N1,500
- Turkey – N1,900
Poultry Market Insights
According to Mrs. Olaoluwa, a Chicken trader at Iddo, Lagos explained to Nairalytics that sales have trickled down this year owing to the incessant increase in the prices of chicken in the market.
She further explained that the general increase in the price of poultry items has significantly affected turnover this year as many consumers are opting to buy frozen foods rather than live Chicken.
- “Despite already celebrating Christmas, you can see our large stock and low turn out of people, customers now prefer frozen chicken and turkey.”
A Broiler Chicken, which was sold for at most N5,000 last December now sells for an average of N7,000 this year, representing 40% increase in price.
A big sized layer that was sold for an average of N3,000 last year, now sells for N5,000 in the market, representing an increase of 66.7% in price.
In a conversation with Mr. Adeyemi Adekoya of Uphill Farms Limited, he explained that the various types of animal feed have gone up significantly within the year. For example, Hybrid feed that was sold for an average of N2,800 last year December now sells for an average of N4,200 while animal care now sells for an average of N4,200 as against N2,800 last December.
- “The increase in the cost of growing our birds has necessitated the unavoidable increase in the price of our chickens.”
He opined that although the price of these materials is beginning to reduce in recent times, he does not see the price of feeds easing, because in Nigeria nothing goes up and comes back to normal.
Mr. Sanni Rasheed of TAK Poultry Farm also confirmed that the price of poultry feeds is the major cause of the significant hike in price of Chicken across major poultry farms in Nigeria. He explained that there are about 6 different types of feeds namely; Broiler starter, Chicks, Layer feed, Grower, Super starter, and Finisher.
According to him, the highest cost of feed as at December 2019 was N3,750, which now sells for an average of N5,400, representing a 44% increase in price. He also mentioned that the price of feeds changes constantly, which makes it difficult for poultry farmers to make adequate planning and maintain their business models.
Furthermore, he explained that the huge demand for the raw materials (Maize and Soya) has contributed to the significant increase of the feeds. Some of the industries he mentioned that demand for maize are the Brewery industry and some consumer goods manufacturers.
To sample the feel of sales of frozen food items, Nairalytics visited Oshodi Market. Speaking to Mrs. Iwezu of God’s Anointed Frozen Foods Venture, she told Nairalytics that she believes more people bought live Chicken this Christmas and only used frozen food items as compliments.
She said due to the taste live Chicken brings to food, many Nigerians prefer to buy it instead of frozen food items. She, however, stated that a full Chicken (1kg) is sold for an average of N2,000, 33.3% increase when compared to N1,500 recorded last December.
How Nigeria’s investment cycle might play out in 2021
Nairametrics interviewed selected financial experts from diverse backgrounds, on the outlook for Nigeria’s investment sector in 2021.
The Federal Government has projected that Nigeria will likely exit recession by Q1 2021 amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the financial markets.
Taking a cue from the Covid-19 abyss that occurred in March/April this year, some stakeholders now anticipate more downside risks to the recovery of Africa’s largest economy in 2021.
Data retrieved from African Development Bank (AfDB) however, revealed that Real GDP growth in Nigeria’s economy is projected to rise to 2.9% in 2020 and 3.3% in 2021.
However, such metrics depend on how Nigeria’s fiscal officials implement the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020), which emphasizes economic diversification. The recent directive from the apex bank is that Nigerian banks should hold loan-deposit ratios of 60%, which bodes well for increasing lending to the real sector.
Nigeria’s export earnings witnessed an increase, as Brent crude futures trades around $50/barrel, leading to improved foreign exchange reserves and creating the impetus for the central bank to intervene in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.
Also, the Nigerian stock market closed Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 44.56% and N20.3 trillion respectively, printing gains that positioned it amongst the best-performing stocks market in the world and further showed signs of rebounding higher next year.
Consequently, Nairametrics interviewed selected financial experts from diverse backgrounds, on the outlook for Nigeria’s investment sector in 2021.
Anthony Okafor, Ph.D., ACCA, Adjunct Professor at the University of Louisville.
“The COVID 19 pandemic dictated investment decisions in 2020 and may well continue into the New Year. Whether there will be a dramatic shift in 2021 depends on how quickly the virus is tamed through effective deployment of the approved vaccines.
“With the gradual distribution of vaccines across the globe, economic momentum should pick up, with pharmaceutical, aviation, and hospitality industries expected to drive this momentum. The gradual recovery of crude oil prices should help stabilize the naira, increase economic activities, drive capital flows, and reduce uncertainties. Tech companies’ stocks influenced investor behavior in 2020 and are likely to continue with that trajectory in the first half of 2021.
“The global economy was awash with cheap funds in 2020, owing to limited investment opportunities. The almost negative yield witnessed in the fixed income space should reverse in the first quarter, with government’s borrowing expected to outstrip the 2020 figures, as the Buhari administration attempts to walk the economy out of recession amid the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.
“Consequently, as investors’ confidence improves and becomes more selective, funds are expected to flow back into the fixed income market to pursue higher yields. However, stocks in the pharmaceutical, aviation, hospitality, and manufacturing industries are expected to dominate investors’ focus.
“Given the liquidity surfeit in the system, we should expect an uptick in commercial paper issuance from blue-chip companies taking advantage of current market sentiments. The blurry economic outlook may constrain IPO activities in the short-term for start-up firms seeking to raise long-term funding through the capital market.
“Opportunities for mergers and acquisitions are expected in the banking sector, healthcare, and fintech space; however, time to market becomes crucial given the uncertain economic climate.”
Adaobi Okonkwo, Head of Currency Trading at a Tier-1 Nigerian Bank.
“The US dollar in the last few weeks has been the major focus of all traders, with its index hitting a two and a half year low at 89.73. The general consensus of traders has been to short the dollar and invest in other safe-haven currencies including JPY. In the first quarter of 2021, the dollar is expected to remain the major driver of its pairs.
“Traders are also focusing on US stimulus negotiations; although, there are hitches with Republican Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, yet to agree on a fresh round of COVID-19 aid package of about $900bn and President Donald Trump recently rejecting the stimulus bill.
“Any downsides for the dollar could be limited by the prospect of a fresh round of aid in the New Year as the new US administration of President-elect, Joe Biden, starts on January 20th.
“With the new strain of the coronavirus, there could be talks of the vaccine recently approved by the FDA being ineffective, thereby extending the losses in USD and further driving the uptick in its major pairs.”
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Top Financial Expert of a Tier 1 Nigerian Bank.
“Inflation rate is expected to remain high, although the planned re-opening of the border and the upcoming harvest season may help ease food inflation in 2021. Rates regime are expected to remain low to encourage the recovery of the real sector, which would create great opportunities in the capital and alternative investment space. Also, to satisfy the requirements of the 2 loans secured by the government in 2021, I expect a further devaluation of the Naira to unify the official and NAFEX rates.
“Globally, with the uncertainty around the pandemic, Covid-19 vaccine and the need to distribute and preserve the vaccine; I expect increased investment and revenue for medical (especially pharmaceutical), logistics and refrigerator manufacturing companies.
“I also expect increased investment and acceptance of the Cryptocurrency world, with individuals and companies with technical know-how having an opportunity of higher earnings from training.
“Overall, the World Bank has forecasted that the Nigerian economy will marginally grow by 0.3% in 2021; So, I am hopeful that we will come out of the economic recession in 2021.”
Tomie Balogun, Millennial Investor and Founder of The Green Investment Club.
“The Federal Government secured two major loans this year; $3.4 billion emergency support loan from the IMF recently and a $1.5 billion package to help boost post-Covid-19 recovery. To satisfy the requirements of both loans, another devaluation of the Naira may take place in 2021, so that the official exchange rates and NAFEX rates can be unified. If this takes place, the CBN will only step in if large fluctuations of the exchange rates occur.
“Fuel prices are likely to be determined automatically based on market forces. The current VAT (7.5%) is likely to increase to generate additional revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria. A hike in VAT will put a strain on the disposable income of medium to low-income earners.
“Overall, the World Bank projected that the Nigerian economy is forecasted to grow at 0.3%. I believe this is optimistic as it took 5 consecutive quarters to grow out of an economic recession in 2016. This recession is different, because of the effects on small business owners. Small business owners make up over 80% of the businesses in Nigeria and any adverse effects on small businesses reverberate across the economy.
“As an investor, my approach would be to consider my investment portfolio carefully, diversify to preserve the value of my portfolio and hold cash to take advantage of investment opportunities. In an economic recession, cash is king.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange.
“The prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2021 makes it likely the year of global economic recovery. There has been a significant amount of positive news in the financial markets already and a lot more is expected.
“Airbnb and DoorDash’s IPOs this December, are pointers that things are coming back to normal already, with more companies expected to go public in 2021.
“The #EndSARS protest in Nigeria, however, has exposed the deficiencies in our political system. We saw government institutions hoarding and mismanaging palliatives that were supposed to mitigate the harsh conditions imposed by COVID-19 on the citizens.
“This has made Nigerians to question the efficiency of the expected vaccination process and until we see an effective process in place (not just public statements), the Nigerian markets will not express optimism for potential recovery and that on its own will negatively affect how quick we join the rest of the world on the journey to full economic recovery.”
Bottom line
Nigeria needs to enforce economic reforms now that will encourage the return of foreign portfolio investors, as a clearer forex policy is important in instilling market confidence amongst investors.
Also, the country needs to start investing in its most promising sectors such as the digital economy, as its major export earner starts to dwindle.
Finally, it is anticipated in many quarters that Nigeria’s apex bank will restore sanity to the foreign exchange market and money markets by ensuring the unification of Nigeria’s local currency to full effect.
Fish production, demand, piracy and the required strategies to boost supply
Nairametrics chats with an expert on the current state of Nigeria’s fish production.
Nigeria’s internal fish production is not enough to meet its 2.7 million tons demand annually, with a current deficit of 1.9million metric tons recorded.
Aquaculture is an area where Nigeria is heavily reliant on imports due to multiple factors ranging from insecurity in the northeast, access to food, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, to the absence of government’s input, amongst others.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed that over 13million Nigerian children are affected by chronic malnutrition, according to The Guardian 59million Nigerians are macronutrient deficient and about 45% of deaths among children under the age of 5 are linked to malnutrition.
Confidence MacHarry Analyst at SBM Intelligence, revealed to Nairametrics the current state of Nigeria’s fish production and what needs to be done from a regulatory point of view to improve Nigeria’s protein diet through fishing.
What is the current state of Nigeria’s local fish production and demand for fish?
Nigeria’s current fish production stands at 0.8million metric tons with a deficit of 1.9 million metrics tons of fish, as local demand for the protein is 2.7 million tons annually. $1.2 billion worth of fish is being imported annually into the country, according to the CBN.
What has been the impact of increasing insecurity to local production to the North East?
Contrary to what many people think, the local fish economy is mostly from the North East and North West. When the Boko Haram insurgency began and the military high command banned fishing activities in the region and around Lake Chad, we didn’t really feel the impact because the situation in the North West was not out of control at the time.
What can be expected to supply with the environmental impact of fishing in the Niger Delta?
With the insecurity that has befallen both regions and the coastal areas suffering from oil spills, it’s really dark days ahead. Despite the resumption of fishing activities in the North East, the region is still jointly controlled by the Islamic State and the rogue elements from the Nigeria Army. Nigeria’s internal fish production is so little that with the rise of insecurity and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, not much has been felt by the market. However, Nigeria will need alternative sources of protein if the insecurity persists in 2021.
What steps can be taken to boost fish production in the North East and drive prices down?
The Military needs to stop acting as a barrier to the fish farmers looking for permits to farm in the Lake Chad region, and they should up the fight to drive terrorists from the area to boost fishing activities in the area. On this issue, if they are serious, they’d get the military in these areas to stop destroying fish baskets on their way to the market, because they didn’t get ‘permit’ from soldiers. They’d also clear the Lake from ISWAP, which places a heavy tax duty on farmers, thus making fish prices to go up. Getting a food grant from the UN is one thing, putting your house in order to get the best of the grant and your local economy is another.
Are the security forces doing enough to assure the safety of stakeholders in fish production while they go about their businesses?
The insurgency persisted this long because of the absence of political will to see the war to its end. For 8 consecutive years, the defense ministry has had the largest share of national budgets and each time, towards the end of the year, the military and the insurgents settle for a stalemate. It tells you all you need to know. If the facilities are nonexistent, PMC’s and MERCS should be brought in. The question is, would they be allowed to finish the job?
Should the idea of regional fish production be explored as a way to boost supply?
With a deficit of 1.9 million metric tons, no region in Nigeria has the present facilities to lead production across the nation. Only two regions are not involved in significant fish production – north central and southeast. Despite 4 regions being involved, not one can claim a monopoly. I don’t know if it’s a good thing, but with recent events, your guess is as good as mine.
How do you propose Nigeria tackles the issue of piracy and increasing insecurity to maximize production capacity?
Nigeria needs to work on a joint coalition to deal with the piracy problem in the Gulf of Guinea. This brings us back to question of insecurity. I’d have advocated for economic cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea by countries bordering it to encourage large scale fishing activities, but piracy. To tackle the menace of piracy, the Deep Blue Project must be effectively launched. Not just rhetoric, launch it and let it be operational. Also, like the MNJTF, there should be an international coalition of the Gulf countries to tackle piracy collectively. Nigeria should adopt the “subsistence agriculture” method of fish farming and approach fish farming from a scale higher to mechanized fishing, with the use of modern technology to maximize impact.
An overview of the existing challenges in moving from small scale fishing to ocean fishing
One problem affecting Nigeria’s internal fish production is the fact Nigeria is not maximizing its access to the Atlantic Ocean. Data from some of the biggest seafood companies including MOWI ASA, with revenue of € 4.1 billion in 2019; Maruha Nichiro, over $8 billion 2019; Thai Union Group, $4.1 billion; Trident Seafoods, $2.6 billion in 2019; revealed one common thing – the location of the shipping/ fishing operations and aquaculture farms are mostly situated close to the oceans.
Nigeria’s access to this scale of fishing operations is largely affected by piracy. International Maritime Bureau (IMB) figures show a rise in piracy and armed robbery on the world’s seas in the first nine months of 2020, with a 40% increase in the number of kidnappings reported in the Gulf of Guinea.
In October, in its Global Piracy Reports, the IMB detailed 132 attacks since the start of 2020, up from 119 incidents in the same period last year. Of the 85 seafarers kidnapped from their vessels and held for ransom, 80 were taken in the Gulf of Guinea – in 14 attacks reported off Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.
On 17 July 2020, eight pirates armed with machine guns boarded a product tanker underway around 196 nautical miles southwest of Bayelsa, Nigeria. They held all 19 crew members hostage, stole ship’s documents and valuable items, and escaped with 13 kidnapped crew members. The tanker was left drifting with limited and unqualified navigational and engine crew onboard. A nearby merchant vessel later helped the tanker to sail to a safe port. Regional Authorities were notified and the 13 kidnapped crewmembers were released safely one month later.
On December 20, Maersk was attacked off the West African coast. Bloomberg reported that the Maersk Cadiz was boarded by ‘criminals’ on Saturday at about 2:30pm Nigerian time while traveling from Tema in Ghana to Kribi in Cameroon. Nigerian naval ships have arrived to help the vessel, which can transport the equivalent of as many as 4,500 twenty-foot containers.
Despite a global decline in piracy in 2019, attacks have continued in the Gulf of Guinea this year, especially off Nigeria’s coast. These piracy activities have heavily impacted Nigeria’s abilities to maximize access to the ocean for seafood production and farming.
Bottom line
The Nigeria local fishing hubs have been heavily impacted by insecurity in the northeast and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.
Also, Nigeria does not have a policy geared at taking advantage of Nigeria’s ocean waters for seafood fishing and aquatic farming like the global seafood companies do.
Hence, Nigeria will remain very dependent on fish imports for a long time if the issue of piracy at the Gulf of Guinea is not solved.
Price of foreign rice, beans, onions drop across major markets as borders gradually reopen
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and market insights.
The price of foreign-made rice has trickled down significantly in major markets in Lagos State, partly attributable to the recent directive by the federal government of Nigeria to reopen the country’s land borders.
This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics.
Nigerians may enjoy some respites going into the Christmas festivities as the price of a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice now sells for an average of N26,125 from an initial average of N30,333, representing a 13.9% decrease in price.
The survey further showed that a 50kg bag of Caprice reduced by 10.43% to sell for an average of N26,125 as against an initial average of N29,167 recorded in November 2020. Meanwhile, the price of local rice has remained sticky as a 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride sells for an average of N23,375.
The report highlights information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets, and insights.
Items that witnessed price increase
- The price of a big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes increased by 11.1% to sell for an average of N10,000, as against an initial average of N9,000 recorded weeks ago.
- A small basket of the oval-shaped tomatoes increased by 9.1% to sell for an average of N6,000 compared to an initial average of N5,500.
- A big bag of pepper now sells for an average of N20,000 from an initial average of N17,000. This represents 17.65% price increase in three weeks.
- Also, a medium-sized bag of pepper sells for an average of N10,000 from an initial average of N8,000, indicating a 25% increase in price.
- A big basket of round shaped tomatoes currently sells for an average of N15,000, compared to N13,000 recorded three weeks ago, it increased by 15.38% in price.
- A medium-sized basket of tomatoes increased by 6.25% to sell for an average of N8,500 from an initial N8,000, while a small basket size spiked by 10% to sell for an average of N5,500.
- 5kg cylinder of cooking gas is currently filled for an average of N3,975, representing 15.22% increase in price compared to an initial average of N3,450.
- Also, a 5kg cylinder that was initially filled for an average of N1,625 now sells for an average of N1,750 indicating a 7.69% increase in price.
Items that witnessed price decrease
- A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice sells for an average of N26,125. This represents 13.9% decrease in price compared to an average of N30,333 recorded three weeks ago.
- Also, a 50kg bag of Caprice recorded a 10.43% decrease in price from an initial average of N29,167 to sell for an average of N26,125.
- A 50kg bag of brown beans that was initially sold for an average of N43,250 now sells for an average of N41,500 representing 4.1% decrease in price.
- The price of a 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice (Local) decreased marginally by 0.49% to sell for an average of N25,375.
- The price of a big bag of Bush mango seed (Ogbono) reduced by 4.17% to sell for an average of N115,000 as against an initial average of N120,000.
- The price of a big bag of dry onions dipped by 2.05% to sell for an average of N95,500 compared to an initial average of N97,500.
- A big bag size of new onions also recorded a decline in price, as it currently sells for an average of N65,000 moving by 7.14% compared to an initial average of N70,000.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A big basket of Sweet potatoes sells for an average of N5,500, a small basket sells for an average of N700 while the smallest basket is sold for an average of N325.
- Also, a big basket of Irish potatoes sells for an average of N20,000, same as recorded three weeks ago.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively after witnessing a significant spike in price last month.
- A carton of full chicken is sold for an average of N14,167, turkey (N19,000) while Chicken lap is sold for an average of N14,000.
- A big bag of yellow maize continues to sell for an average of N23,333 while white maize sells for an average of N23,167.
- A big tuber of yam is sold for an average of N763 while a medium size is sold for an average of N525.
- A 50kg bag of garri (Ijebu) still sells for an average of N14,375 while white and yellow garri sells for an average of N10,750 and N11,125 respectively.
Special markets/items
The price of onions is yet to normalize after a recent surge in prices. Meanwhile, despite the sustained increase in the price of the commodity, large quantity of onions could be sighted at the onion section of the Mile-12 market as consumers buy in large quantities.
According to an onion seller at the market, he stated that the reason for the large quantity of onion in the market is because of the festivity as the item is always in high demand during the period.
The closure of Nigerian land borders in 2019 resulted in influx of various brands of local rice in the Nigerian market. Meanwhile, the latest survey showed that the prices of local rice remained high. Below are some of the brands of locally produced rice sighted at the various markets and their respective prices.
Ultimate Gold (N23,000), Umza (N24,500), Big bull (N25,500), Mamaan (N22,000), Mama’s Pride (N25,000), and Mama’s Choice (N25,000).
Market insights
The reduction in the price of foreign rice may be partly attributable to the directive by the federal government to reopen closed land borders in Nigeria. In a discussion with a major rice dealer at Daleko Market, Mrs. Dayo, she explained to Nairalytics that the price of foreign-made rice has reduced significantly to N25,000 in the market. She explained further that, although traders are not allowed to bring in rice from these borders, the price has still recorded a significant decline in the past week.
In an interview session with Mr. Chukwuma, a rice dealer at Daleko Market, he told Nairalytics Research that it is indeed good that the price of foreign rice has declined, but quite bad that locally produced rice that is expected to cost far lesser is still sold for a high price.
According to him, locally produced rice of superior quality is sold within the range of N25,000 and N27,000 while imported rice sells within the same range or even lesser for some unbranded foreign rice.
While discussing with another rice dealer at Mile-12 market by the name, Mrs. Chizoba. She told Nairalytics that although sales have not picked up, transactions are expected to increase later in the week due to the festive period.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (17/12/2020)
|DALEKO (17/12/2020)
|OYINGBO (17/12/2020)
|MILE 12 (17/12/2020)
|Average
|MUSHIN (26/11/2020)
|DALEKO (26/11/2020)
|OYINGBO (26/11/2020)
|MILE 12 (26/11/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4600
|4800
|4800
|5000
|4800
|4600
|4800
|4800
|5000
|4800
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|30000
|NA
|30000
|31000
|30333.333333333
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|29500
|29500
|30000
|30000
|29750
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|26000
|25500
|26000
|27000
|26125
|29000
|NA
|29000
|29500
|29166.666666667
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|25500
|25000
|25000
|26000
|25375
|25500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25500
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|40000
|43000
|45000
|43000
|42750
|40000
|43000
|45000
|43000
|42750
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|43000
|38000
|42000
|43000
|41500
|43000
|42000
|45000
|43000
|43250
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|800
|750
|700
|800
|762.5
|800
|750
|700
|800
|762.5
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|500
|550
|500
|525
|550
|500
|550
|500
|525
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|5500
|5500
|5500
|5500
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|250
|325
|400
|250
|325
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2500
|2500
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|650
|650
|650
|650
|650
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|3500
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3450
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1600
|1625
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|15000
|15000
|13000
|13000
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|8500
|8500
|8000
|8000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|5500
|5500
|5000
|5000
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|10000
|10000
|9000
|9000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|6000
|6000
|5500
|5500
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|20000
|20000
|17000
|17000
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|10000
|10000
|8000
|8000
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|Maize
|White
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|Melon
|Big bag
|43500
|43500
|43500
|43500
|44000
|43750
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|94000
|97000
|95500
|95000
|100000
|97500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|65000
|65000
|65000
|70000
|70000
|70000
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|115000
|115000
|120000
|120000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|12500
|13500
|13000
|12500
|13500
|13000
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch, is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.