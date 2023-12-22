A recent report by Glovo has revealed that Nigeria has emerged as the leader in local food consumption trends across Africa in 2023.

The survey indicates a surge of 25 times in local food orders throughout the year, positioning Nigeria at the forefront of the consumption trend.

Mrs Lamide Akinola, the General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, disclosed these findings in the company’s annual report released on Friday in Lagos, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

In the African market, Nigeria ranks number one and fourth globally in the consumption of authentic local cuisine.

According to Akinola, the most sought-after food items include Jollof rice, fried rice, asun rice, chicken, meat pie, and stir-fried spaghetti.

Despite the availability of diverse cuisines, she highlighted the major preference of Nigerians for local dishes, with Jollof rice being a particular favourite.

What she said

“ Despite the availability of other cuisines, this shows Nigerian’s love for local cuisines and fueling this affection for local cuisines is jollof rice.

“In 2023, the love for jollof rice knew no bounds, evident in an increase in delivered orders compared to 2022 and in addition to the reigning jollof rice, chicken has emerged as another star performer in the food scene.

“Though there was growth in orders made all through the weeks of 2023, Friday was king, taking most of the total weekly orders,” she said.

What you should know

The top-earning courier personnel earned approximately N3.2 million, highlighting the employment opportunities offered by Glovo in the multi-category industry.

Closing the year 2023, the total number of partners available on the app increased by 192%.

Small and Medium Enterprises experienced a remarkable growth of 216% in 2023, underscoring Glovo’s commitment to onboarding local stores and fostering their business expansion.

Akinola reiterated the company’s dedication to supporting local stores and facilitating their business growth.