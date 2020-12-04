Exclusives
Prices of food items rise across major markets as traders fear low patronage in December
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and market insights.
As Nigerians prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, it may be a challenging period for households as prices of major food items has increased across major markets in Lagos State, Nigeria.
According to the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, prices of tomatoes, pepper, onions, dairy products, and beverages recorded yet another significant spike.
- A big basket of round-shaped tomatoes spiked by 8.3% to sell for an average of N13,000, while a medium-sized basket now sells for an average of N8,000 – indicating 14.3% increase in two weeks.
- Also, a big bag of dry onions recorded an 18.2% increase in price to sell for an average of N97,500.
In the latest survey, Nairalytics also found that the prices of dairy products and cocoa beverages such as Peak, Dano, Three Crown, and Loya milk, Milo, Ovaltine, and Bournvita all recorded significant increase in price across major markets in Lagos State.
Items that witnessed price increase
- A big basket of Round shaped tomatoes initially sold for an average of N12,000 now sells for N13,000 – indicating 8.33% increase compared to the price recorded two weeks ago.
- A small basket of Round shaped tomatoes recorded 25% increase in price to sell for an average of N5,000 compared to N4,000 earlier recorded.
- A 10kg bag of Mama Gold rice currently sells for an average of N4,800 as against N4,667 recorded earlier in the month of November.
- A 50kg bag of Brown beans sold for an average of N42,000 two weeks ago, has increased by 2.98% to sell for an average of N43,250.
- Also, a 50 kg bag of White beans now sells for an average of N42,750. This represents a 1.79% increase compared to N42,000 recorded two weeks ago.
- A carton of 305g Indomie noodles now sells for an average of N3,263 as against an initial average of N3,150. This represents an increase of 3.57% in two weeks.
- A bag of Ijebu garri that was initially sold for an average of N14,125 now sells for an average of N14,375 – representing an increase of 1.77%.
- The price of a 5 litres gallon of locally made Vegetable oil rose by 1.48% to sell for an average of N3,425, while 25 litres gallon increased by 0.3% to sell for an average of N16,625.
- A big bunch of Plantain now sells for an average of N550 as against an initial average of N525.
- A 500g pack of Louis sugar initially sold for an average of N538, increased by 9.3% to sell for an average of N588.
- Also, the price of a 500g pack of Golden Penny sugar increased by 10.7% to sell for an average of N388, as against an initial average of N350.
- The price of a 400g tin of Peak powdered milk increased by 3.13% to sell for an average of N1,238, while a 900g tin of the same brand increased by 16.4% to sell for an average of N2,750 compared to an initial average of N2,363.
- A 500g tin of Milo cocoa beverage that was initially sold for an average of N1,038 now sells for an average of N1,475 – representing an increase of 42.2%, while the price of 1kg size of the same brand increased by 15.9% to sell for an average of N2,463.
- The price of a big bag of Pepper rose by 126.7% to sell for an average of N17,000 compared to an average of N7,500 recorded two weeks ago.
- A big bag of Dry onions that was sold for an average of N82,500 two weeks ago, witnessed a further increase of 18.2% to sell for an average of N97,500.
Items that witnessed price decrease
- A 50kg bag of White beans that was sold for an average of N13,250 now sells for an average of N10,750 across – a decrease in price of 18.9%.
- Also, the price of a 50kg bag of Yellow garri reduced by 16.04% to sell for an average of N11,125 compared to an initial average of N13,250.
- A big basket of Oval shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N9,000. 18.2% reduction compared to N11,000 recorded earlier in the month, while a small basket reduced by 15.4% to sell for an average of N5,500.
- The price of a big bag of Melon reduced by 7.89% to sell for an average of N43,750 compared to an initial average of N47,500.
- A 50kg bag of foreign rice (Caprice) now sells for an average of N29,167. 1.69% reduction compared to an average of N29,667 recorded two weeks ago.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion and Mama Gold rice continues to sell for an average of N30,333 and N29,750 respectively.
- A 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice still sells for an average of N25,500, while a 50kg bag of brown beans (Oloyin) still sells for an average of N20,500.
- A big basket of Sweet potatoes sells for an average of N5,500, a small basket sells for an average of N700, while the smallest basket is sold for an average of N325.
- Also, a big basket of Irish potatoes sells for an average of N20,000, same as recorded two weeks ago.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour still sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively, after witnessing significant spike in price last month.
- 5kg cylinder of Cooking gas is currently filled for an average of N3,450, the same as recorded two weeks ago, while a 5kg cylinder is filled for an average of N1,625.
- A big bag of bush mango seed (Ogbono) continues to sell for an average of N120,000.
- A carton of Full chicken is sold for an average of N14,167, Turkey (N19,000), while Chicken lap is sold for average of N14,000.
Special markets/items
Despite the persistent increase in the price of household food items, traders across Lagos markets have increased their inventory of items, as they anticipate high demand in the month of December due to the yuletide season.
According to Mrs. Aina, a major rice dealer at Daleko market, she said that December comes with an expectation of increased sales, especially the consumption of grains being a major food item during the yuletide.
“We are anticipating high patronage of rice in December, as the people prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, as well as those who want to gift people with food items in the period,” Aina said.
She, however, reiterated that the persistent increase in the prices of food items could discourage buyers from buying more.
A visit to Daleko market revealed that despite the increase in the stocks, sales are still dwindling as a result of the persistent increase in the price of most of the food items. Mrs. Olayemi told Nairalytics research that sales are not as good as before, due to several complaints by the consumers on the continuous increase in the price of food items.
Market insights
- The price of food items continues to spike significantly across major markets in Lagos State as most traders attributed the increase in the price of food items to increased insecurity across the country, especially in the North where most of these food items are being transported from.
- A major tomatoes’ seller at Mile 12 market, Malam Issa, disclosed to Nairalytics research that due to the fear of banditry, kidnappers and Boko Haram, most farmers decided to stay at home, which has, in turn, reduced the quantity of goods available for sales, and as the demand for the items continues to grow, traders are forced to increase the prices.
- Speaking to another major tomatoes’ trader at Mile 12 market, who prefers to remain anonymous, the increase in the price of round shaped tomatoes is because of the low supply of item to the market. He explained that the round-shaped tomatoes are of different kinds, some of which are from the north while some are imported from neighbouring countries like Ghana. The oval-shaped tomatoes on the other hand are mostly grown in the western part of Nigeria, he explained.
- Nairalytics investigated what informed the sudden rise in the price of beverages. In an interview with one of the beverage traders, she attributed the increase in price of most items to increase in transportation cost and sustained increase in the price of other agricultural produce in the country. According to her, the increase in the cost of conveying these items to their various locations has significantly affected the price they sell to the final consumers.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (26/11/2020)
|DALEKO (26/11/2020)
|OYINGBO (26/11/2020)
|MILE 12 (26/11/2020)
|Average
|MUSHIN (12/11/2020)
|DALEKO (12/11/2020)
|OYINGBO (12/11/2020)
|MILE 12 (12/11/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4600
|4800
|4800
|5000
|4800
|NA
|4500
|4500
|5000
|4666.6666666667
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|30000
|NA
|30000
|31000
|30333.333333333
|30000
|NA
|30000
|31000
|30333.333333333
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|29500
|29500
|30000
|30000
|29750
|29500
|29500
|30000
|30000
|29750
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|29000
|NA
|29000
|29500
|29166.666666667
|30000
|NA
|29000
|30000
|29666.666666667
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|25500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25500
|25500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25500
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|40000
|43000
|45000
|43000
|42750
|40000
|43000
|45000
|40000
|42000
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|43000
|42000
|45000
|43000
|43250
|40000
|42000
|45000
|41000
|42000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|800
|750
|700
|800
|762.5
|700
|800
|700
|800
|750
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|500
|550
|500
|525
|550
|500
|500
|500
|512.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|3200
|3100
|3200
|3100
|3150
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|14000
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14125
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|13000
|13500
|13000
|13500
|13250
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|13000
|13500
|13000
|13500
|13250
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|5500
|5500
|5500
|5500
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|250
|325
|400
|250
|325
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2500
|2500
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|2700
|2500
|2800
|2600
|2650
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|12500
|13000
|13000
|12875
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|3400
|3300
|3500
|3300
|3375
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|16000
|16800
|17000
|16500
|16575
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|500
|500
|500
|600
|525
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|NA
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13800
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|2350
|2400
|2400
|2300
|2362.5
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|2600
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2150
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|700
|700
|750
|700
|712.5
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|NA
|1000
|1000
|1050
|1016.6666666667
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|NA
|800
|850
|800
|816.66666666667
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|NA
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|1000
|1100
|1050
|1000
|1037.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2100
|2125
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|1000
|900
|900
|900
|925
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|1000
|1000
|950
|900
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|850
|800
|850
|850
|837.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|500
|550
|550
|550
|537.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|300
|350
|350
|400
|350
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|650
|650
|650
|650
|650
|600
|600
|650
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|3500
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3450
|3500
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3450
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1600
|1625
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1600
|1625
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|13000
|13000
|12000
|12000
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|8000
|8000
|7000
|7000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|5000
|5000
|4000
|4000
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|9000
|9000
|11000
|11000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|5500
|5500
|6500
|6500
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|17000
|17000
|7500
|7500
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|8000
|8000
|4000
|4000
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|21000
|20000
|19500
|20166.666666667
|Maize
|White
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|20500
|19500
|20000
|20000
|Melon
|Big bag
|43500
|44000
|43750
|47000
|48000
|47500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|95000
|100000
|97500
|80000
|85000
|82500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|70000
|70000
|70000
|68000
|65000
|66500
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|120000
|120000
|120000
|120000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|12500
|13500
|13000
|12500
|13000
|12750
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Exclusives
Stocks, cryptos rank high as financial experts reveal their best investments in 2020
As top financial experts and analysts discuss their best investments this year, guess which assets made the list?
The year 2020 can’t be forgotten so soon, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global financial markets at unprecedented levels.
Some investors gained, as they took the right bets and emerged with high returns; others were taken by the storm and recorded huge losses.
Incredible gains in U.S stocks like Tesla made its founder, Elon Musk, the only billionaire in modern history to gain over $111 billion within a year.
He became the second-richest person in the world with a $139 billion fortune, leading many experts to believe the global investment climate has changed for good.
Cryptos were no left out of the train, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, pulled over 150% ROI in 2020, with no signs of slowing down.
Locally, Nigerian Investors moved towards the equity market in search of higher yields – the ASI increased by 30.15% since January 2020.
Nairametrics interviewed 8 high-profile Financial Analysts to find out their best investments so far in an unpredictable year like 2020. Their responses were insightful, diverse, and ranged from leading stocks to digital assets.
What they are saying
James Blackwood, Regional Director, TigerWit Limited
“2020 is a year I will not forget in a hurry. The market presented me with many opportunities to recalibrate my long-term SIPP portfolio and take advantage of the big dips experienced in March due to coronavirus, government stimulus spending, and more recently Brexit and the US elections.
“In no particular order, 2020 has been particularly good for stocks with exposure to gold, copper, oil, natural gas, as well as my exposure to a small group of cryptocurrencies.
“They have all served me well and with the right timing and in no particular order, I am now long Fresnillo, Glencore Xtrata, Gulf Keystone, Boohoo, Ethereum, and Nimiq.”
Taiwo Yusuf, CFA, Meristem Wealth Management
“No doubt, my top investment choices for the year are equities and bonds (FGN Naira bond and Eurobond). Wide price volatility in both asset classes offered discerning investors opportunities to make substantial ROI in 2020.
“Within a period of about 8 months – between the advent of lockdown and present, the prices of bonds and equities moved from extremely low prices to high levels.
“This is a reflection of reactions to the economic uncertainties that heralded the Covid-19 health challenge and the increasing optimism of a gradual return to the normal world order.”
Silas Ozoya, Founder/CEO, SUBA Capital
“About investments, 2020 has been a very interesting year for both alternative investment managers like us and for retail investors we deal with generally.
“For me, my favorite investments in 2020 would be agricultural commodities and medium-term fixed income assets like Eurobond. Thanks to technology, we were able to scale through marginally during the pandemic lockdown.”
Omoniyi David-Mosaku, Business Development Manager of Ziing (powered by Investment One Financial Services Limited)
“For me, 2020 came with different opportunities in the Nigerian Capital and Money Market space as experts’ outlook for the year was positive, especially, for the Nigerian Stock Market.
“While expectations for interest rates were a bit pessimistic, I looked forward to diversifying my risk through available money market instruments. However, the pandemic gave a knee jerk reaction to the economy and my investment appetite changed with it.
“Personally, I would say that my best investment decision for 2020 was investing in the Nigerian Stock Market and dollar-denominated investments. I enjoyed higher returns from the stock market and prevented capital loss (due to Foreign Exchange rate) on a dollar-denominated fund.”
Obiamaka Ibe, Senior Analyst, SEL Capital & Finance
“MTNN – The Money Market remains unattractive to investors, as yields on Treasury & OMO Bills are below 1%. Investors are moving towards the equity market in search of higher yields. The ASI has increased by 30.15% since the beginning of January 2020.
“With regard to the Equity market, MTNN is my favorite stock pick in 2020. There has been a 43% increase in share price since the beginning of the year and the stock achieved its 52-week high.
“It is expected that investors will continue to take advantage of the low-interest rates and huge market demand for relatively higher yields in the equity market. There has also been a growing interest in Alternative Investment classes.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange
“The good, bad, and ugly events of 2020 brought lots of volatility to the market and lots of opportunities too, which I’m happy to have spotted early enough.
“These events have been the backbone of every investment decision I made during the year. Some of my best investments this year have been in my stocks and crypto portfolio. Even though the portfolio had sizeable losses, the gains from $LULU, $Zoom and Bitcoin multiplied its overall value by nearly 500%.
“Owing to the continued uncertainty and possible second outbreak of the pandemic, I’ll continue to hold and closely watch these assets in the meantime.”
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Banker at Nigeria’s top tier-1 bank
“2020 has been a very challenging year and a year that birthed a new way of life. However, it has been one of my best years in terms of investments, as I took deliberate decisions with regard to my finance.
“It is also a year I diversified my portfolio and made very good returns on it. It’s hard to decide on what my favorite investment for 2020 is. I will settle for my top two – investment in Ethereum and in some Value stocks on the NSE, which yielded annualized returns of 95% and 60% respectively.
“It has indeed been a great year of unlearning, re-learning, and re-strategizing. I look forward to 2021, and intend to fully diversify to the global market and also invest in commodity trading.”
Elelu-Bashir Mohammed, Nigeria Community Manager at Crypto.com
“2020 has been a roller-coaster year for stocks and cryptos. Right from the massive dip of the entire crypto and stock market in March due to an outbreak of coronavirus, to stocks and crypto soaring above their all-time high in late Q3 and Q4.
“During these periods of ups and downs, one of the major challenges people faced was a problem choice. Choice in terms of what they can invest in because virtually everything was in a good buying range.
“There are also thousands of cryptocurrencies and stocks available in the marketplace, which makes it even more difficult and overwhelming to carry out individual research on what to invest in.
“Here’s a list of my favorite investments for the year 2020 in no particular order – Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto.com coin (CRO), Zoom, Netflix, Tesla, Moderna, and lastly Gold.”
Bottom line
The comments by the financial experts reveal significant diversity in their choice of best assets to invest in this year, with a significant number of them picking unconventional financial assets like cryptos.
Also, their choices reflected different appetite for risks, with some investing in riskier assets and others playing a safer investment game.
Summarily, 2020 is truly a year many local and international financial experts won’t forget in a hurry, with its attendant highs and lows. Surely, the lessons learnt will make investors smarter in future dealings.
Exclusives
6 managers, 5 name changes, the journey from Econet to Airtel
We explore the two-decade transition of pioneer telecoms company, tracing the journey from Econet to Airtel.
The telecommunication industry in Nigeria does not have a lot of players, but of the few in existence, Airtel Nigeria is one of peculiar interest to Nigerian subscribers.
Having seen the telco change its management six times and brand name five times, with each lasting about three years or less, a lot of users agree that they would not be surprised to see another change.
However, the company appears to have stabilised under its current management – Bharti Airtel and retained the name longer than every other one before it.
So, let’s look at the story behind the company that is now the second most popular telco in Nigeria.
The days of Econet
In 2001, Strive Masiyiwa assembled a consortium of 22 investors in order to raise money to bid for the $285 million GSM license, which he described at the time as “the most expensive license ever issued in Africa.”
Alongside MTN Nigeria and MTEL, Econet won the bid and was granted a Digital Mobile License (DML). Econet Wireless Nigeria immediately set up shop and started operations, gaining an estimated 57% market share in a short period, despite the existence of competition.
All seemed to be running smoothly until Masiyiwa was asked to pay about $9m in ‘bribes’ to senior politicians in different state governments, who had facilitated the fundraising to pay for the license.
According to Masiyiwa’s social media post years later, he did not authorize the payments and thus invoked the wrath of a Governor in the South-south region at the time, who was one of the most powerful politicians in the country and had a reputation for getting what he wanted at any cost.
The Governor made good on his threat and without justification, the shareholders met and voted Econet Wireless Nigeria out of management, effectively cancelling their contract.
Masiyiwa recalled that at the meeting, one of the politicians who also happened to be a businessman told him, “Unfortunately for you, God does not have a vote.”
This move nearly drove Econet into bankruptcy and led them to withdraw about 200 foreign staff and left Nigeria. It also marked the beginning of Vodacom, the name adopted by the big international operator which was invited to take over as technical partner and operator.
Although there is no evidence to conclude that the new operators paid the ‘bribes’, Masiyiwa insists in his blog that he has access to documentation showing that they paid the money. It was on this basis that he would later write a letter to the United States Department of Justice.
Vodacom to the rescue
With the change of management, Vodacom came into the picture in 2004 but its contract was over before it even started.
Not much information is publicly available about the events that led to the exit of Vodacom in such a short while, without even having the opportunity to change the brand name.
Within a couple of months, Vodacom left the wheels and management changed hands again – this time to Vee Networks. At this time, the company had close to a million subscribers.
Now V-mobile and it’s all about you
With Vee Networks as the new manager, the company’s name was changed to V-mobile and it launched a rebranding campaign in 2004.
Perhaps, the name change was to send a signal that a new company is in charge or to assure customers that the change of management could only be in their interest. The campaign branded the telco as the network for the Nigerian people, with the catchphrase being “It’s all about you”.
According to the company, all of its investors were Nigerian-based, including three state governments – Lagos, Delta, and Akwa Ibom.
The name V-mobile is believed to have been adopted from the Vee in Vodacom, and the new managers also retained quite a number of Vodacom’s South African staff, with some of Econet staff as board directors.
In this way, V-mobile retained a little of the character of its past owners.
Then came Celtel
In May 2006, exactly two years after Vee Networks took over the reins with all its corresponding campaigns, Celtel communications acquired V-mobile for $1.005 billion and gained a controlling share of 65 percent ownership.
The transaction covered the purchase of existing shares and a substantial equity injection expected to boost Vmobile’s financial ability to realize its growth potential.
Celtel International, a subsidiary of MTC Group and a leading mobile operator in Africa was thus going to expand its presence to Nigeria, making a total of 15 countries.
Before this acquisition, V-Mobile had already grown the subscriber base from less than 1 million to over 5 million subscribers in two years – the most significant growth the company had witnessed under a single management at the time.
History strikes again
There was yet again another change in management. In 2008, another telecommunications company, Zain Group, completed its acquisition of all Celtel International’s shares of over $3 billion.
The Zain Group had earlier acquired 85% stakes in Celtel International and its 14 African subsidiaries in May 2005 in a $2.84 billion deal and increased it to 100% two years later.
With the completion of this acquisition, all of Celtel’s operations in Africa had to be rebranded into Zain. So, it was not just the end of Celtel in Nigeria but also in Africa, as the new owners rebranded the entire African operations to Zain.
“We believe the Zain brand provides an optimal platform upon which we can build a top 100 global brand with the ultimate goal of better serving our customers. It builds upon the success of our African operations and will propel the Zain Group towards becoming one of the top ten global mobile telecommunications companies by 2011,” Zain Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Saad Al Barrak said at a press conference.
But it only took two years before the management ran into a brick wall.
Bharti Airtel arrives to save the day
In November 2010, another acquisition took place and Bharti Airtel paid a sum of $10.7 billion to become the new owner of the telco. Zain Nigeria became Airtel Nigeria.
It is now exactly a decade since this acquisition, and it seems like the company might be done with the days of management and brand changes.
The company seems to have now stabilised, and was even rated as the second largest in terms of subscriber base at the end of Q2, 2020. The financials have also remained in the black.
Court disputes
In 2014, a decade after Econet lost its management contract, the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos ruled that Econet Wireless International remains a bonafide stakeholder in Airtel Nigeria.
This ruling frustrated the efforts of Bharti Airtel to prevent Econet Wireless International from reacquiring its stakes in the company.
The court also held that the earlier sale of 65 per cent of the telco to Zain of Kuwait was in violation of the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholder, Econet Wireless and null, since it did not follow proper procedures.
In a separate but similar ruling, the Federal Appeal Court in Kaduna had ruled that Econet Wireless was an existing minority shareholder in the company and urged Bharti Airtel to accept the reality.
Prior to this time, Bharti Airtel had continued to reject Econet Wireless as the holder of five per cent equity stake and tried to get Econet removed from the register of shareholders.
The dispute between Zain and Econet over the 2006 sale was already on and Bharti Airtel inherited the dispute. Econet was thus seeking equitable compensation for multiple breaches of the shareholders’ agreement.
Econet said in its submissions that its experts believed the quantum of the equitable compensation and damages amounted to more than $3 billion.
In December 2011, an international tribunal constituted under the auspices of the United Nations Commission for International Trade Law, UNCITRAL, ordered Celtel Nigeria to pay damages and equitable compensation to Econet Wireless for the violation of the company’s rights, which finally freed Bharti Airtel of any charges.
Business
Ratification, border opening and stakeholders’ views, as AfCFTA is set to commence January 2021
As the AfCFTA is expected to commence in January 2021, stakeholders discuss the ratification in view of Nigeria’s intended reopening of its land borders.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to open up Nigerian businesses to a market of over 1.2 billion people and a GDP of $2.5trillion.
The Nigerian Government ratified the agreement on November 12, ahead of the December 5 deadline issued by the African Union to its 55 member states, as AfCFTA is expected to commence January 2021.
Despite this welcome development, some stakeholders are still concerned with the border closure policy of the Federal Government and dumping of substandard goods in the Nigerian market, with the recent disclosure by the FG that the borders will be reopened soon.
Key stakeholders spoke to Nairametrics on the significance of the ratification to Nigeria, the highly anticipated border opening, and the necessary steps that should be taken by the FG to fully maximize the trade agreement.
Importance of the ratification
Mr. Muda Yusuf, the Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), opined that the ratification has addressed the uncertainties within the Nigerian business circle concerning the FG’s stance on AfCFTA.
READ: Finance Bill: No plans to increase tax — FG
Mr. Cheta Nwanze, Partner and Senior Analyst at SBM Intelligence, said the move is in Nigeria’s best interest since trade has historically been a pathway to prosperity.
He said, “Nigeria’s agreement to ratify is a good move, which is ultimately in the country’s best interest. Now, the country must position itself to make the best of it. Trade has historically been a pathway to prosperity, and this should be no different.”
After the ratification, what next?
Mr. Yusuf said, “The next step is to support the Nigerian private sector to take advantage of the 1.2billion market and $2.5trillion GDP, which offers tremendous opportunities. We need to strengthen the competitiveness of our domestic firms, especially those in the real sector.
“We need to liberate them from the shackles of constraints putting pressure on their costs and inhibiting their competitiveness. The quality of our infrastructure needs to improve, our policies need to facilitate competitiveness, our regulations need to support business growth, and our institutions need to demonstrate a better appreciation of the value of investment and investors in the economy.”
However, he emphasized that the competitive nature of the agreement would create ‘winners and losers’ and urged Nigerian businesses to review their business models.
“The AfCFTA will produce winners and losers across sectors. The vulnerability risks vary from sector to sector. Investments in the real sector are more vulnerable than those in the service sector. It calls for a review of the business models of many firms and industries in the light of new competitive forces that will emerge.
“The business landscape will change and many investment assumptions would have to be reviewed to ensure sustainability,” he added.
The anticipated border reopening
Mr. Nwanze believes the FG has taken the right step with the planned reopening of the border. But, believes that the borders will not be opened, with the perceived contradiction that exists amongst government agencies on the border closure issue.
Nwanze said, “The Finance Minister already said that the borders will be reopened. However, her disclosure, which is in the right direction, has been contradicted by the Agriculture Minister.
“Ideally, what should come next is for the government to put things in place for an export driven economy. That’s the way to take advantage of the AfCFTA. Unfortunately, the signal that we are seeing indicates major opposing views within the government.”
“If I were to bet on this, I’d say that the borders will remain shut beyond 1st of January, and this attitude to trade will continue as long as Customs remain under the current leadership.
“It is quite contradictory, especially as a Nigerian, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is set to become WTO DG and as a result, one of the world’s leading advocate for trade. This represents a major irony,” he added.
Mr. Yusuf said, “The border closure is not consistent with the ratification of AfCFTA, which is why the FG has considered reopening the land borders ahead of its commencement in January 2021.”
The fear of dumping from neighboring countries
Mr. Nwanze said, “There are already a number of bodies who are tasked with ensuring that certain goods are of the required quality.
“Customs, the Standards Organization of Nigeria, NAFDAC, and others should do their jobs and stop harassing business people. The final arbiter of course is the consumer, who decides where and on what to spend his hard-earned money, rather than just settling for substandard goods.”
What you should know
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed in a conference with the Chartered Institiute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) on Thursday, November 26 that quicker implementation of ratification protocols will ensure free movement of services, goods, and persons.
- Yewande Sadiku, CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), said in September that Nigeria is more ready for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), due to her domestic market manufacturing value addition capacity, which is 7 times the average of the top 20 economies in Africa and others.
- The Nigerian trade office also disclosed that the Instrument of Ratification will be deposited with the AUC at Addis Ababa on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Bottom line
Nigeria has the potentials to benefit from the trade agreement in the areas of agriculture and service exports. However, Nigerian companies should be strategically prepared to compete with other African countries for the 1.2 billion market share.
Summarily, just like the EU and ASEAN trade bloc has produced some ‘winners’, the same is expected to happen when AfCFTA commences next year.