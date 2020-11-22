live feed
Unity Bank Plc posts gross earnings of N11.04 billion in Q3 2020
Unity Bank’s profit was boosted by income components such as net fee and commission income and net trading income.
Unity Bank Plc has posted a gross earning of N11.04 billion in Q3 2020 -3% increase, according to its latest financials.
Some key highlights of the Q3 2020 financials of the bank are;
- Profit After Tax increased to N543.14 million, +6% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax profit increased to N590.4 million, +6% Y-o-Y.
- Total operating income increased to N5.8 billion, +4% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income declined to N3.6 billion, -3% Y-o-Y
- Total operating expenses increased to N5.3 billion, +10% Y-o-Y
- Personnel expenses increased to N2.62 billion, +9% Y-o-Y.
- Between December 2019 and September 2020, net loans and advances to customers increased to N131.85 billion, +27% Y-o-Y.
- Total assets also grew to N420.9 billion, up by +44% in 2020 9M.
- Cash and balances with the Central Bank of Nigeria, also increased to N98.8billion, up by +596%, 2020 9M.
Bottom Line
The increase in income components such as net fee and commission income and net trading income (which grew by 176%) boosted the profit of the firm within the period under view.
Zenith Bank posts PBT of N177.3 billion in 9M 2020
Zenith Bank performed well in most of its key financial metrics, recording an impressive figure across board.
Zenith Bank Plc has recorded an impressive Profit Before Tax of N177.3 billion for the period ended September 30, 2020.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market.
Key highlights of the 9M 2020 results are:
- Gross earnings increased to N508.97 billion, +3.6% Y-o-Y.
- Profit Before Tax grew to N177.3 billion, +0.6% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income increased to N225.18 billion, +4.91% Y-o-Y.
- Impairment charges grew to N25.11 billion, +37.5% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses increased to N59.93 billion, +5% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers grew to N2.7 trillion, Up by +32.7% Y-o-Y.
- Total assets increased to N7.97 trillion, +33.4% Y-o-Y.
- Customers deposit grew to N5.2 trillion, +32.2% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Per Share boosted to N5.07k, +5.6% Y-o-Y.
Bottom Line:
The firm performed well in most of its key financial metrics, recording an impressive figure across board. The impressive performance was reflected in its Cost-to-Income ratio which stood at 37.3%, far below the 50% threshold, indicating that the firm has been very efficient in its operations.
FBN Holdings Plc posts Profit of N21.9 billion in Q3 2020
FBN Holdings’ profit was boosted by high trading income coupled with a lower operating expense.
FBN Holdings Plc has posted a Profit Before Tax of N21.9 billion for the third quarter of the year (Q3, 2020) – indicating a 20.2% increase from the figures posted in the corresponding period of 2019
This is according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Key highlights of Q3 2020 are:
- Profit Before Tax increased to N21.9 billion, up by +20.2% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period from continuing operations increased to N18.72, up by+1.41% Y-o-Y.
- Interest income declined to N90.3 billion, -12.2% Y-o-Y.
- Interest expense declined to N28.8 billion, -29.6% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income marginally declined to N61.5 billion, -0.6% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission income increased to N31.8 billion, +17.9% Y-o-Y.
- Foreign exchange income increased to N2.96 billion, +223.5% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses increased to N24.64 billion, indicating a gain of +9.82% Y-o-Y.
- From December 2019 to September 2020, loans and advances to customers increased to N2.05 trillion, up by+10.9%.
- Total assets grew to N7.2 trillion in September 2020 from N6.2 trillion it recorded as at December 2019, +16.8%.
- Between December 2019 and September 2020, deposits from customers increased to N4.6 trillion, up by +15.2%.
Bottom Line
High trading income coupled with a lower operating expense played a vital role in boosting the firm’s profit. In addition, higher current and non-current components boosted the over total assets value.
UBA posts N77.1 billion Profit in 9M 2020
Gains recorded by UBA in current and non-current assets components lifted the total assets value within the period under view.
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has posted the sum of N77.13 billion as its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended September 30, 2020 — a decline of 5.51% YoY.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today and seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the 2020 9M results are:
- Profit After Tax declined to N77.1 billion, down by -5.51% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax profit declined to N90.4 billion, indicating a loss of -8.7% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income increased to N186.02 billion, up by +17.05% Y-o-Y
- Net fee and commission income fell to N56.3 billion, down by -11.1% Y-o-Y.
- Total non-interest income marginally increased to N107.8 billion, up by +0.64% Y-o-Y
- Operating income increased to N293.8 billion, up by +10.45% Y-o-Y
- Employee benefit expenses increased to N66.6 billion, indicating an upward trend of +20.7% Y-o-Y
- Total operating expenses increased to N192.7 billion, up by +19.2% Y-o-y
- Earnings Per Share declined to N2.16, down by -6.9% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N2.38 trillion between December 2019 and September 2020, up by +15.6% Y-o-Y
- Total assets grew to N7.06 trillion in September 2020, from N5.6 trillion as at December 2019, up by approximately +26%
- Between December 2019 and September 2020, deposits from customers increased to N5.2 trillion, indicating an increase of +35.7%
Bottom Line:
The gains recorded in the net interest income and other income component were eroded by an increase in total operating expenses which negatively impacted pre-tax profit. Gains recorded in current and non-current assets components lifted the total assets value within the period under view.