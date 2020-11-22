Unity Bank Plc posts gross earnings of N11.04 billion in Q3 2020

Unity Bank Plc has posted a gross earning of N11.04 billion in Q3 2020 -3% increase, according to its latest financials.

Some key highlights of the Q3 2020 financials of the bank are;

Profit After Tax increased to N543.14 million, +6% Y-o-Y.

Pre-tax profit increased to N590.4 million, +6% Y-o-Y.

Total operating income increased to N5.8 billion, +4% Y-o-Y.

Net interest income declined to N3.6 billion, -3% Y-o-Y

Total operating expenses increased to N5.3 billion, +10% Y-o-Y

Personnel expenses increased to N2.62 billion, +9% Y-o-Y.

Between December 2019 and September 2020, net loans and advances to customers increased to N131.85 billion, +27% Y-o-Y.

Total assets also grew to N420.9 billion, up by +44% in 2020 9M.

Cash and balances with the Central Bank of Nigeria, also increased to N98.8billion, up by +596%, 2020 9M.

Bottom Line

The increase in income components such as net fee and commission income and net trading income (which grew by 176%) boosted the profit of the firm within the period under view.