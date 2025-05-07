In a bold move to redefine promotion of financial literacy, Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc, has unveiled GenFi, a new digital banking platform tailored to empower kids and teenagers between the ages of 8 and 18 with essential financial skills.

The launch follows a report by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which found that only 38% of Nigerian adults are financially literate. This alarming statistic underlines the urgent need for early financial education.

GenFi, therefore, aims to reverse this trend by offering young users the platform to manage money effectively, aggregate and track allowances or income, set and achieve savings goals, and develop smart spending habits with parental guidance.

Speaking at the official launch event in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (Ag) of Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Kolawole, said the launch of the Genfi App represents a significant milestone since Unity Bank’s foray into retail Banking started several years ago, adding that “as the Bank continues to evolve, the institution is constantly innovating with technology to enable us drive more financial inclusiveness in different segments of the market”.

Mr. Kolawole explained that Genfi was inspired by the desire to nurture a financially savvy generation and empower them to make smarter financial choices.

He said, “GenFi is short for Generation Finance, and with this app, the Bank is pioneering solution designed to empower Children, Teenagers, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, with essential financial literacy skills and a Personal Finance Management Solution.

“GenFi is a market proposition that helps us address a critical knowledge gap among our kids and Teens as it also connects with the strong passion of parents desirous to empower their wards with financial literacy.”

Similarly, the Divisional Head of Retail and SME Banking at Unity Bank, Mrs. Adenike Abimbola, described GenFi as a financial product that goes beyond Banking: hence a financial literacy ecosystem designed to inculcate financial literacy skills amongst Nigerian Children through an engaging and gamified platform.

“Financial literacy is not a luxury. It’s a life skill. And like most life skills, the best time to learn is from childhood. That’s why we created GenFi, not just as a banking app, but as an interactive experience that nurtures discipline, planning, and financial independence from an early age,” Abimbola explained.

The Genfi platform leverages behavioural science and gamification to make financial learning fun and practical. Parents can monitor transactions, guide financial behaviours, and initiate real-life conversations around money management, thereby promoting not just financial skills, but also stronger family bonds.

“Imagine a 12-year-old setting a goal to save for a bicycle, not only are they learning to save, but they are also learning patience, discipline, and the value of delayed gratification. That’s the GenFi advantage,” said Abimbola.

Speaking after the launch, one of the students who attended the launch event, Master Ajayi Favour of Victoria Island Junior Secondary School, described Genfi as an “innovative banking solution that will equip children and teenagers with financial intelligence, management, and independence.” He expressed confidence that the app will gain global reach and become popular among the target demographics.

Also, a guest at the launch and school proprietor, Sylvia Ezeora, described the Genfi app as “user-friendly, educational, and motivational for children”. She noted that beyond teaching financial literacy, “the app empowers parents to reinforce positive behaviour through rewards for completed tasks and promotes responsibility”.

Another guest and parent, Genevieve Adindu, commended Unity Bank for the innovative solution, tailored for children aged 8 to 18, and noted that Genfi “provides a modern, engaging approach to instilling saving habits early in life, replacing traditional methods like the kolo with a more effective digital tool, thereby becoming a powerful companion for children’s financial education”.

GenFi is positioned as a national benchmark for youth-focused digital banking, with the potential to drive economic inclusion and sustainability across generations. The launch event was attended by key stakeholders from the education and finance sectors, technology partners, media, and young students who will be among the early adopters.