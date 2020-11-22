Connect with us
Financial Services

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc set to raise company’s share capital to N18 billion

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. has announced its plans to embark on a share consolidation and issuance of bonus shares exercise.

Published

6 hours ago

on

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. has announced its plans to embark on a share consolidation and issuance of bonus shares exercise required to take the company’s share capital to N18 billion.

This announcement is contained in a notice, signed by the firm’s Secretary, Mrs. Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.

What you should know

The corporate decision is part of the resolutions of the Board of Directors of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. subject to shareholders’ approval and other regulatory requirements.

Some key highlights of the notice are:

  • That the Management of the Company is set to carry out the share consolidation and issuance of bonus shares exercise required to take the Company’s share capital to N18billion.
  • That the bonus issue exercise may be done at once or in phases, provided the Company meets the September 30, 2021 deadline set by the Commission.
  • That subject to regulatory approvals, the Company would hold an Extra Ordinary General Meeting to obtain shareholders’ approval of the Share consolidation and Bonus Share
  • That the Board and Management be and are hereby authorized to appoint such advisers, professionals, and parties that they deem necessary, upon such terms and conditions that the Directors may deem appropriate with regard to the aforementioned Share Consolidation and Bonus Issue Exercise.
  • That the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorized to take all steps and do all acts that they deem necessary for the successful implementation of the above stated resolutions.

Why it matters

The corporate action is a deliberate and strategic way of meeting up with the new and revised minimum paid up share capital requirements for composite firms, which is currently pegged at N18 billion.

CRR Compliance: Banks suffer another N226 billion in CRR debits

Nigeria banks have had their vaults debited of N226 billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the apex bank’s latest CRR sequesters.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have collectively suffered a debit of N226 billion in compliance with the Cash Reserve Requirements (CRR) fixed by the CBN.

According to a reliable source, the debit occurred in the week ended November 20, 2020. This follows a whopping N917.5 billion debit recorded a month ago as reported by Nairametrics. The central bank imposed CRR sequesters on banks that fail to meet its minimum lending targets as a percentage of deposits.

READ: Nigerian economy slips into recession as GDP contracts by 3.62% in Q3 2020

In its September monetary policy communique, the bank claimed its policy measures have led to increased lending in the economy emphasizing the need to double down on it.

“The Differentiated Cash Reserves Requirement (DCRR) and the minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR), have ensured a significant stream of credit to the real economy. As at end-August 2020, aggregate bank credit had risen by about N3.7 trillion relative to its level in May 2019, when the LDR policy was introduced. The outlook for credit to the economy remains positive given that these policies are still in place and, importantly, that the banking industry continues to be resilient.”

READ: Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s GDP by 2025 – Goggle/IFC

READ: Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank

                                            Source: Nairalytics Research

READ: Banks guaranteed N3.6 billion loans to farmers under the ACGSF – CBN

What you should know

  • Out of the N226 billion debited for November 2020; top five (5) banks in Nigeria – FUGAZ, bore the biggest brunt, with a combined debit of N137.5 billion, implying that the top 5 banks accounted for 60.8% of the total debit for this month.
  • The break down of the debit for the top five banks are; GT Bank (N59.5 billion), Zenith Bank (N30 billion), FBN (N20 billion), Access (N18 billion), and UBA (N10 billion).
  • Nairametrics had earlier reported that CBN increased the CRR in January by 5% to 27.5% to address monetary-induced inflation, whilst retaining the benefits from the CBN’s LDR policy.
  • Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is a specified minimum fraction of the total deposits of customers, which commercial banks have to hold as reserves either in cash or as deposits with the central bank. CRR is set according to the guidelines of the central bank of a country.

READ: FUGAZ Banks suffer N1.9 trillion in CRR Debits in Q2

AIICO Insurance announces new bonus issue of 1 share for every 5 ordinary shares

AIICO Insurance has announced the declaration of additional bonus shares for shareholders of the Company.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

FCMB Pensions, AIICO Insurance Plc to Offer Right Issue Of ordinary shares worth N3.5 billion

AIICO Insurance Plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, has announced the declaration of additional 1 bonus share for every 5 ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company, as at November 30, 2020.

This is contained in a notice signed by the company’s Secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.

What you should know

These shares will be issued from the share premium account and are being issued to enable the company meet up with the new minimum capital requirement, as directed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Other key highlights of the notice include:

  • Closure of Register: Tuesday, 1st- Monday, 7th December, 2020.
  • Qualification date: Monday 30, November 2020.
  • Date of General Meeting: December 8, 2020.
  • Registrar: United Securities Limited.

In a similar vein, shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, complete and submit to the registrars of their respective banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

What this means

The recent action by the firm is a way of encouraging retail participation and increasing the equity base, all in a bid to meet the new capital requirements threshold. The primary purpose of this corporate action is to capitalize reserves and surplus which will increase the paid-up share capital of the company at face value, with no changes in net worth.

CBN list requirements for third party participation in buying forex routed through Form M

The CBN has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M.

Published

3 days ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a new circular, has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment

While reiterating its earlier directive that destination payment for all forms M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment should be made directly to the ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’; it gave conditions that must be met by importers if they choose to use a buying company other than the primary manufacturer.

This was disclosed in a circular with Reference number TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009, which was issued by the CBN to all authorized dealers and the general public on November 18, 2020, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange, Dr. O. S. Nnaji. The circular is a follow up to the one earlier issued by the apex bank on the same subject matter in August 2020.

According to CBN’s earlier directive, the name of the ultimate supplier of products should be the beneficiary on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document to the transaction.

The ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’ means the direct party selling the goods to the importer, irrespective of whether the party involved is the manufacturer or internationally recognized buying company/supplier/agent.

The circular from CBN states that the authorized dealers should ensure that payments are made only to the beneficiary whose name appears on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document.

It further states that where it is unavoidable that an importer chooses to use a buying company, other than the primary manufacturer, the importer shall make available the following documents as applicable, for consideration and approval by the CBN before opening Form M;

  • Detailed KYC and profile of the buying company.
  • 3 year audited financial statement of the buying company.
  • Letter of reference from the buying company’s banker, stating relationship and capacity.
  • Transfer pricing policy and arrangements in the home country.
  • Registration with its home country’s chamber of commerce.
  • Evidence of tax payments in the home country.
  • Evidence of authorization to act as agents and/or distributors to the original equipment manufacturer.

All authorized dealers are requested in the circular to ensure that the list of eligible third parties that meet the requirements above are submitted to the bank for authentication before onboarding.

This clarification and flexibility by the apex bank on this new policy comes on the heels of outcry and criticism from importers and stakeholders on the practicability of the policy, which they say will negatively impact on the business of even genuine importers.

This means that importers who wish to use third parties other than the primary manufacturers will have to undergo some scrutiny and meet certain criteria before they can be considered eligible.

This policy by the CBN is seen as part of continued efforts to ensure prudent use of the country’s foreign exchange resources and is expected to help eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges, and avoid costs that are ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers.

