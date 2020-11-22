ENDSARS
EndSARS protests: British parliament to sanction request against Nigeria on Monday
The British Parliament will consider a petition demanding the British government applies sanctions against the Nigerian Government for alleged human rights violations.
The British Parliament has disclosed that it will consider a petition by some groups and individuals, asking that it should apply sanctions against the Nigerian Government and officials for alleged human rights violations during the #EndSARS protest and Lekki shooting incident.
The parliament also claimed that the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate gave rise to the outbreak of violence and is waiting for the outcome of investigations by the federal and state governments into reports of police brutality and extra-judicial killings.
This disclosure was made by the parliament, in a response to a petition signed by over 220,118 individuals in the United Kingdom, requesting the UK Government to sanction Nigeria for alleged violations of human rights.
(READ MORE: #EndSARS: AU Commission calls for respect of human rights)
The response was signed by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and obtained from the official website of the parliament – https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/554150.
The reply from the parliament partly reads, “The UK Government is deeply concerned by violence during recent protests in Nigeria, which tragically claimed lives. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected.”
“Parliament will debate this petition on November 23, 2020. You will be able to watch online on the UK Parliament YouTube channel. On July 6, the British Government established the Global Human Rights sanctions regime by laying regulations in Parliament under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018.
“The Foreign Secretary set out in full the scope of the UK’s new Global Human Rights sanctions regime. He announced the first tranche of designations, as well as the Government’s approach to future designations.
“This sanctions regime will give the UK a powerful new tool to hold to account those involved in serious human rights violations or abuses. The sanctions regime is not intended to target individual countries.
“It will allow for sanctions to be imposed on individuals and entities involved in serious human rights violations or abuses around the world.
“We will continue to consider potential designations under the Global Human Rights sanctions regime. It is a longstanding practice not to speculate on future sanctions designations as to do so could reduce the impact of the designations. The UK Government will keep all evidence and potential listings under close review,” the parliament said in its reply.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: UN to support Nigeria in bridge-building and police reforms)
The response pointed out the different interventions that the British government had made as part of the efforts to draw the attention of the Federal Government to cases of human rights violation during the #EndSARS protest.
The parliament asked the British government to look at the possibility of imposing new sanctions that allow individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted.
To impose sanctions on members of the Nigerian government and police force involved in any human rights abuses during the protests.
It said the Foreign Secretary issued a statement on October 21 calling for an end to the violence and for the Nigerian Government to urgently investigate reports of brutality by its security forces and hold those responsible to account.
It can be recalled that there were petitions against the Nigerian government and public officials by Nigerians at the UK parliament over human rights abuses during the #EndSARS protests.
They called for the implementation of sanctions that would allow individuals and entities that violate human rights to be targeted.
ENDSARS
Lekki shooting: LCC video footage shows soldiers arriving in several trucks
Video footage played at the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry has shown the moment Nigerian Army trucks arrived at the Lekki Tollgate.
Video footage from the CCTV camera presented by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has shown that several trucks, which allegedly belonged to the Nigerian Army, were seen being deployed to the Lekki Tollgate area of Lagos State on October 20—the day of the shooting incident.
According to Channels Television, this was discovered during the resumed sitting on Saturday, November 21, 2020, of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to probe incidents of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, and the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by the Nigerian army at the Lekki Tollgate.
READ: #EndSARS: There’s a possibility that hoodlums shot Lekki protesters – Malami
The video footage showed that the location was calm until 6.43 pm when some people could be seen running towards the tollgate from the Oriental Hotel as a number of trucks were seen arriving at the Lekki toll gate with flashing headlights.
It also showed that 10 minutes after the arrival of the military vehicles, the lights at the tollgate went off, with one of the vehicles driving through the tollgate to the other side where the crowd of protesters was gathered.
READ: Lekki Shooting: LCC submits CCTV footage, says camera stopped working at 8 pm
However, after about three hours of watching the footage, the counsel to the #EndSARS protesters, Adeshina Ogunlana, who was earlier given access to the video complained that the footage was not the one that should have been played.
In his claims, he pointed out that a particular recording was omitted, explaining that he was given tapes tagged t1 and t1 full.
READ: Lagos State launches N5 billion post-COVID-19 economic recovery support for MSMEs
At the resumed sitting, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd), who is the Chairman of the judicial panel, said she was calling up the Lekki Toll company first so that the footage of the happenings around the Lekki Toll Gate would be watched by all parties, including the Nigerian Army.
It can be recalled that the setting up of the Judicial Panel of inquiry was a fallout of the protests by Nigerians against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, with the victims expected to get redress.
READ: Lekki Tollgate Shooting: We were not told about the change of curfew time – Nigerian Army
The panel was also mandated to unravel the circumstances surrounding the Lekki shooting incident and the reported deaths.
The Nigerian army, who initially denied its role in the incident, describing such reports as fake news, later came out to admit that officers had been deployed to the area on the invitation of the Lagos state government after a curfew had been imposed, due to the outbreak of violence and the destruction of public and private assets.
ENDSARS
FG reacts to CNN report, describes Lekki shooting as massacre without bodies
The Minister of Information has described CNN’s reports on Lekki shootings as massacre without bodies.
The Federal Government has insisted that the military men did not shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, describing the alleged mass killings as a massacre without bodies.
This follows a recent investigative report by US-based media, Cable News Network (CNN), in which they published a video, allegedly showing Nigerian soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, based on video evidence from mobile phones of witnesses.
READ: ICPC moves against NDDC top management over corruption allegations, quizzes directors
According to a report by Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at a press conference in Abuja.
The CNN said that contrary to the submission by the army that blank bullets were fired at the protesters, their investigative report revealed that live were fired directly at the protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.
READ: #EndSARS: CCTV footage from day of Lekki shootings played at Judicial Panel
While referring to the CNN report as promoting a baseless and preconceived narrative, Mohammed said that the media organization relied on social media video evidence without verification
The minister criticized CNN’s report on the Lekki incident describing it as blatantly irresponsible.
READ: FAAN denies allegation of stolen N750 million, admits breach of procurement process
He said that the mainstream media should confirm the veracity of footage used before airing and also pointed out that the government will work with stakeholders to curb fake news on social media.
Going further, Mohammed said that those who were saying that there was an alleged massacre at the Tollgate only succeeded in misleading the world. He said anyone that has a contrary proof that the army shot at protesters or there was a massacre at Lekki Tollgate, should make them available to the panel investigating the matter.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: House of Reps will do everything to deliver a policing system that works – Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila has assured Nigerians that the legislature will do everything to deliver a policing system that works for every citizen.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House of Representatives will do everything to deliver an inclusive policing system for the Nigerian masses.
The speaker disclosed this on Tuesday at the Public Policy Dialogue on “Policing/Human Rights in Nigeria” organized by the House Committee on Monitoring and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda and held in Abuja.
#RepsPoliceReformDialogue
Remarks by the Speaker of the @HouseNGR, Rep.@femigbaja at the Public Policy Dialogue on “Policing/Human Rights in Nigeria” organized by the House Committee on Monitoring and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/XvmQGobJJj
— Speaker of the House of Representatives (@SpeakerGbaja) November 18, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that the HoR Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, vowed not to sign off the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly if adequate provisions were not made for the compensation of the families of the victims of police brutality and meeting the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu presents Buhari report on Lagos destruction by hoodlums)
While speaking at the public dialogue, Gbajabiamila said, “We recognize that the policing function is at the very heart of any fully functioning State. It is through the institution, mechanisms and resources of policing, that the State can protect the welfare and wellbeing of its citizens.
“Without the ability to offer this protection, the State loses legitimacy and the authority that flows from there. A society that cannot effectively Police itself ceases to exist, and a government that fails to protect its citizens has lost the right to continue in office.”
READ: #EndSARS: Families of slain policemen to be part of N500 million victims fund – Gov. Makinde
He added that effective policing can only be achieved through accountability and compliance with the rule of law and that the Police cannot be effective when structures to hold them accountable are weak.
“Effective policing is only possible when the policing institutions are grounded in the rule of law, when they are accountable and when the justice system in its entirety is fair to all who have cause to appear before it.
READ: DPR shuts down 85 gas plants in Lagos for illegal operations
“We can not have an effective policing system when the citizens do not have faith that the Police will treat them fairly every time, no matter the circumstance.
“The Police cannot be effective when the mechanisms for accountability and discipline are too weak to identify, remove, and prosecute rogue officers as a matter of course.
READ: DPR shuts down 85 gas plants in Lagos for illegal operations
“I want to assure all of you in this room, all of you who are watching today from wherever you are, the 9th House of Representatives will do everything we can to deliver for the Nigerian people, a policing system that works for every citizen.”