Business
#EndSARS: AU Commission calls for respect of human rights
The African Union Commission (AU) has condemned the use of violence on peaceful #EndSARS protesters.
The African Union (AU) has rejected the use of violence on peaceful protesters and called for the respect of human rights and the rule of law, after protesters who peacefully assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza were allegedly shot at by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The statement from the Commission’s Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, dated Wednesday, October 21, 2020, was posted on the organization’s website.
In the statement, Mahamat offered his condolences to the families of those killed and appealed to “all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law”
He urged for a timely and robust dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: The time has come for the protests to stop – Senate President)
According to him, “In this regard, the Chairperson welcomes the decision by the FGN to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as an important step in this direction.”
Mahamat reiterated the AU’s commitment to helping Nigeria’s government and people find a solution and encouraged the Nigerian authorities to conduct a full-scale and thorough investigation, to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts of violence are held accountable.
Business
#EndSARS: Buhari holds National Security Council meeting with Osinbajo, IGP, others
President Buhari called a National Security Council meeting, possibly to discuss the current tense atmosphere in the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council meeting in the Council Chamber, at the State House in Abuja.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the Presidency on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet that was sent to the public via his official Twitter account.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance. pic.twitter.com/veyeFYdksK
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 22, 2020
The tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police, and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance.”
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: NSE lost N113 billion Market Capitalization on Wednesday, October 21)
Backstory
The current #EndSARS protest in the country has escalated in the last 48 hours as hoodlums and arsonists have seized the opportunity to commit arson and loot both public and private properties.
Optics
The current development owing to the attacks by hoodlums and arsonists demands redress by the government as appropriate measures must be put in place by the Government to protect and safeguard both lives and properties.
Business
IGP orders immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs
The IGP has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to all VIPs across the country.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Police Officers who are attached to all Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country. The Police Officers exempted from this directive are those attached to Government Houses; the Senate President; and the Speaker, House of Representatives.
According to media reports, the directive was contained in a police wireless message dated October 21, 2020, that was sent virtually to Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police and State Commissioners of Police with reference number, CB:4001/DOPS/SPU/FHQ/ABU/VOL./ORDER.
READ: #EndSARS: Obasanjo tells President Buhari to restrain military from using force
The statement said, “Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences.”
This new directive comes barely 10 days after the police authorities disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), following nationwide protests against the squad for high handedness and extrajudicial killings.
The signal, which was signed by the AIG POL, Protect, Force Headquarters, Abuja, partly read, “Any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without a firearm is deemed to be deployed by the Commander and the Commander will be sanctioned.”
READ: Nigeria’s retail outlets risk CBN sanction, debit N50 PoS fee from customers
It further directed the affected personnel to report to their respective command Commissioners of Police.
It can be recalled that successive IGPs have issued similar orders in the past, which were barely implemented.
In another development, the IGP has sent emissaries to the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, in a bid to have a smooth working relationship with the retired police boss.
READ: Pantami reacts to CBN’s ATM fee cut, keeps mute on directive to cut data cost
It was gathered that two former IGs, Mike Okiro, and Suleiman Abba, visited the PSC Chairman at his office in Abuja on Wednesday, following Smith’s refusal to meet with Adamu on several occasions.
A source explained that Okiro and Abba spent over three hours trying to persuade Smith to reconcile with the IG, who has been at loggerheads with the PSC over the recruitment of constables into the Nigeria Police Force.
READ: CBN: Unconventional monetary policies needed to grow and diversify the economy
What this means
This appears to be part of measures aimed at kick-starting the much talked about reforms in the Nigerian Police Force. The full implementation of this order will make more police officers available to provide security to Nigerians, as a huge number of the force provides security to private individuals and companies in a country that is greatly under policed.
Business
BRT owners, Primero says they lost N100 million to #ENDSARS violence
Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd, the owners of BRT Busses have lost over N100 million in 6 days due to the #ENDSARS protest.
Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd, the owners of BRT Buses have lost over N100 million in 6 days due to the #ENDSARS protest which has ravaged Nigeria’s economic capital of Lagos in the last 10 days.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, PTS Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Mutiu Yekeen, said that the company made a lot of losses between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21.
READ: Why Lagos State Government might not encourage ride-hailing startups – Joe Igbokwe
“We are hoping something better will come out of the situation because, presently, the situation has impacted negatively on our business in terms of revenue generation. We have lost over N100 million in the last six days but we decided to stop operations to avoid damage to our vehicles and also for the safety of commuters as an organization. We value our customers more importantly; that is why we stopped operation due to the volatility of the state especially in Ikorodu. If you listen to the news this morning, you will discover that people cannot travel from Ikorodu to any part of Lagos,” Yekeen said.
READ: Hotels in Nigeria are on the verge of collapse
Things got worse for BRT on Wednesday after suspected hoodlums burnt several buses at the Oyingbo/Iddo terminal in Lagos. According to NAN, a large number of new BRT buses yet to be deployed to routes but parked in the terminus situated behind the railway line in Oyingbo, have all been consumed by the raging fire.
READ: Thrive Agric drama: What it means for Nigerian investment startups
Several government-owned buildings and assets were torched by protesters across Lagos including Police Stations. The suspected hoodlums also set ablaze buildings belonging to private businesses while several shopping malls were looted.
READ: Paypal to offer Cryptos by early 2021
What this means: Following the curfew imposed across the state and the subsequent arson of the company’s buses and terminals, it is unlikely that they will return to business anytime soon. The losses will likely continue and could lead to a request for a bailout if the company is to sustain operations.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website