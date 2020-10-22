EndSARS: The time has come for the protests to stop – Senate President

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, says the time has come for the protests to end and has appealed to all Nigerian political and religious leaders to engage with protesters to “allow peace a chance.”

This Senate President disclosed this on Wednesday evening, after a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, on the protests being staged in some parts of the country.

“We invited the IGP and the DSS DG for the briefing to enable the leadership of the Senate to be properly informed of the situation. Before then, we have been reading in the media, both electronics and print, what has been going on,” Lawan said.

He added that the Senate has been in discussions with the National Assembly and the Executive side of the government on how best to approach this issue so that we are able to bring it to an end.

“The Senate has so far taken two motions with respect to #EndSARS , one of which is a declaration of support to legitimate and peaceful protest to #EndSARS, and the second one with about five other far-reaching resolutions.

“The demands of the protesters were accepted by the government generally because we believe that those demands are legitimate and we will continue to insist that the Federal Government must implement those demands it accepted from the protesters,” Lawan said.

He urged that it is time for protests to end due to the FG accepting the demands of the legitimate protesters.

“However, the time has come for the protests to stop and I want to appeal to all Nigerian political and religious leaders to stand up with a view to prevailing on the protesters to allow peace a chance,”

He added that leaders regardless of their affiliations, must stand up and ensure the protests ends, because ” the protests are now taking a different dimension from the originally conceived protest by those who meant well by asking for SARS to be disbanded”

“I will take this opportunity to urge all well-meaning Nigerians that this is our country, that everyone must show interest in its survival and in its peace,” he concluded.