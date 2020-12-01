Cryptocurrency
Unknown identity moves $415 million worth of Bitcoins
An unidentified person(s) moved 21,446 BTC worth about $415 milion in block 659,379.
Wealthy entities are taking the limelight at the Bitcoin market amid strengthened price volatility seen at the flagship crypto’s (Bitcoin) market.
Data retrieved from, advanced crypto tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot, revealed that someone moved 21,446 BTC ($415M) in block 659,379 some hours ago.
Many cryptos including Bitcoin is rallying strongly, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage.
It’s important taking note that recent price action in the flagship crypto market indicates that a significant number of buyers have been aggressively buying at the $19,000 price support level which is marked by large entities.
This further illustrates that the demand for bitcoin is relatively high, as bitcoin whales curb broader pullback, at least in the near term.
At Monday’s trading session, Bitcoin hit an all-time high. This was captured by Gemini co-founder, Tyler Winklevoss saying, “Bitcoin just hit an all-time high! Onward and upward we go to the moon! Rocket.”
Also, Bitcoin BTC Median Transaction Volume (2d MA) increased significantly in the last 24 hours. The current value is $722.02 (up 41.5% from $510.36) showing a huge amount of activity at the flagship crypto market.
Bottom-line: Nairametrics believes the increased buying interests by such large entities are partly responsible for the relative rebound seen in the bitcoin market.
Ripple gains over 171% last month
Ripple XRP, has seen its price gain over 171% just in November alone ahead of a pending token airdrop.
Ripple, XRP, has seen its price gain over 171% in November alone, ahead of a pending token airdrop that will reward XRP owners with Spark tokens on a 1:1 ratio according to their XRP holdings.
Data from Coingecko revealed that the price of the third most valuable crypto asset price went from about $0.2455 per digital asset, while it is currently trading at $0.65 at the time this report was drafted.
Ripple had earlier struck a yearly high earlier this month at $0.75, but faced a steep price pullback along with the rest of the crypto market some days back
What this means
Spark tokens will be used for guidance on the Flare network through voting processes, and XRP holders will be able to earn such a reward on their Ripple holdings by using Spark tokens as collateral to secure the less credible and redemption of FXRP.
- Ripple had broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern at the start of November as it breaks higher, showing the bulls are now having the shots in this fast ever-changing crypto market.
- This is a very good signal, taking into account that a significant number of Ripple investors have struggled heavily against BTC performance in Q4 2020.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
What you should know
- Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency.
- The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Bitcoin posts an all-time high amid high demand
The flagship crypto has just surpassed its previous all-time, surging towards $19,863
The flagship crypto, Bitcoin struck its all-time high, surging towards $19,863.
Bitcoin managed to recover strongly from its last dip at $16,188 a few days ago and has hit a new all-time high on Binance.
Bitcoin got slightly rejected from the new top but remains trading at $19,400 as it targets to crack the psychological resistance level at $20,000.
Mant cryptos including Bitcoin are rallying strongly, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage. The flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today and appears poised to take out the $20,000 level.
Bitcoin will gain 25x and become an inflation hedge
Winklevoss brothers see Bitcoin gaining 25 times its current value on the bias that global investors adopt Bitcoin as an inflation hedge.
Popular players in the crypto-verse and founder of crypto-exchange Gemini, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, see the flagship crypto gaining 25 times its current value on the bias that crypto traders and global investors adopt Bitcoin as an inflation hedge.
What you must know: In an interview with Seema Mody on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday, the twins buttressed why the odds seem to be on bitcoin favour outperforming incredibly well by saying, “We think it will be the best performing asset of the current decade.”
“Our thesis is that Bitcoin is gold 2.0 and it will disrupt gold. If it does that it has to have a market cap of $9 trillion. So we think bitcoin could price one day at $500,000 a bitcoin. So at $18,000 bitcoin, it’s a hold or if you don’t have any it’s a buying opportunity because we think there’s a 25x from here,” Tyler expounded.
At the time of writing, this report, Bitcoin was trading at $19,578.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,638,751,000. BTC price is up 8.0% in the last 24 hours.
Cameron Winklevoss also spoke on the prevailing quantitative easing by global central banks, keep fiat currencies undervalued, as with Bitcoin that has a limited supply
“I think a lot of it is investors coming in and realizing that there’s a specter of inflation out there and how do you protect against that? I think there’s not much of a debate about all the debt that’s increased in the U.S., the money printing, so how do you defend against that?” Cameron Winklevoss added. “I think a lot of people are starting to realize that bitcoin is really the best defense and offers the opportunity for an asymmetric return of something like 25 to 40x from here. I don’t think there’s an asset in the universe that can credibly offer that kind of potential and protect against inflation.”
Data retrieved from a well-known crypto custodian firm, Blockchain, showed how Bitcoin from $0.06 in September 2010 exploded to its current price of around $13,000 – representing a surge of over 26,600,000% in a span of 10 years.
The same couldn’t be said about its closest performing rivals, the Yellow metal and the S&P 500, which climbed 103% and 233% respectively over the same stretch.
Bottom line: The flagship crypto seems to run hot on many prevailing macros, not forgetting that the general economic law states that when demand is high and supply is limited, prices of such products will usually go up.