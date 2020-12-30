Business
NANTS urge FG to look into seizure of legitimate goods during border closure
NANTS has appealed to the FG to investigate complaints of genuine traders whose goods and containers were seized since border closure.
The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has urged the Nigerian Government to inaugurate a committee to look into the seizure of legitimate goods and containers by Customs during the border closure.
This was disclosed by NANTS President, Dr Ken Ukaoha, in an interview on Tuesday in Abuja. Ukaoha warned that most of the seized goods could have expired by now as over 70% of the seized goods were agro products, especially those that were bound for export.
NANTS said Nigerian traders had legitimate goods valued at billions with expiry dates seized alongside smuggled goods when Nigeria shut its land borders in August 2019.
They added that goods valued at N240 billion were seized, while goods valued at N600 billion were in Benin Republic, citing that well over 1000 trucks were still stranded at the borders.
- “On the goods that were stranded since Aug. 20, 2019 when the borders were shut down, we are sadly noting and perhaps calling on government to see ways of looking into some of the recommendations that we made. That government should come up with a committee that will document in a proper manner the list of goods and items and the containers (vessels) as well as haulage vehicles carrying those goods that have been stranded since the border was closed.
- “The committee should also document the number and the names of those vehicles, true owners of those wares and commodities seized, then the appropriate locations. These documentations will help us and everyone to see transparency and help government, so that everybody will see how transparent the government is in her dealings.
- “The reason we are seeking for this proper documentation is that there is need for government to consider the owners of goods that were stranded, especially where these goods are genuine goods under genuine transactions.”
Ukaoha mentioned that the Mfun Border in Cross River which was declared open recently has not been fully operational, as operations in other ports have not picked up operations yet.
He added that most traders and manufacturers took loans to conduct Business and NANTS wants to know how government will come in to assist and compensate them.
- “Out of the borders that were shut down, four had been ordered to be reopened by the President. But sadly for us, out of the four, Mfun border in Cross River is still not fully opened to the public, and the other ones are still partially opened. Our members in Mfun informed us that the border officials, immigration essentially, complained that they were yet to receive signals from their headquarters. So, that place remains shut down.
- “The two in the Northern axis and the one in Seme have partial opened in the sense that activities have not picked up and movement of goods and services have not been lifted the way they used to be. But we are hoping and believing that perhaps preparations are in top gear.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in October 2019, that the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria ordered the complete closure of Nigeria’s borders, placing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country.
- President Muhammadu Buhari, 2 weeks ago, ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, over a year after they were all shut.
- CSL Stockbrokers told Nairametrics that “the last GDP numbers announced also showed a contraction of the trade sector (down 12.1% y/y). We note the steep contraction in the trade sector GDP is reflective of not only covid-19 related pressures but also adverse trade policies such as closure of land borders.”
Patricia Obozuwa joins Coca Cola as Africa Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability
Patricia Obozuwa has announced her joining of the Coca Cola Company.
Patricia Obozuwa has announced her joining of the Coca Cola Company as its Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.
Obozuwa disclosed this via a social media statement on Tuesday. She said:
- “I’m super excited to join the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team as the Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.”
I’m super excited to join The Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team as the Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa. pic.twitter.com/9c88z226u4
— Patricia Obozuwa (@patriciaobozuwa) December 29, 2020
Before joining the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team, she served as the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for GE Africa – a position she was initially appointed to in April 2012.
At GE, she is credited with building the communications and public affairs function.
A Forbes profile says,
- She led “a team of communicators across Sub-Saharan Africa, building and protecting GE’s brand and image on the sub-continent. She established GE Africa’s corporate social responsibility platform, GE Kujenga, aimed at empowering people by building valuable skills, equipping communities with new tools and technology and elevating innovative ideas that are solving Africa’s challenges.
- “In 2016, Patricia established the ‘GE Lagos Garage,’ a hub for advanced manufacturing skills development that has produced over 250 graduates in Nigeria to date (June 2018). She is the founding co-hub leader of the GE Women’s Network for Sub-Saharan Africa.”
She has also served as a Head, External Relations, Nigeria and Corporate Communication Leader, Sub-Saharan Africa at Procter & Gamble (P&G) and also Arts and Sponsorship Manager for the British Council in Nigeria.
Nigeria must eat what we produce, agriculture is the way out – Buhari
President Buhari has advised Nigerians to adopt agriculture as a means to achieve food security and reduce food inflation by 2021.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that in a bid for Nigeria to achieve food security and reduce food inflation by 2021, Nigerians must eat what we produce, as he has directed CBN not to offer FX to food importers.
The President added that Nigeria has to focus on agriculture, which is the way out of over-reliance on food importation.
This was disclosed in a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, after Buhari’s meeting at the Presidential Economic Advisory Council held on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.
What the President is saying
The President said he had ordered the Central Bank not to “give money to import food.”
- “Already, about seven states are producing all the rice we need. We must eat what we produce. Going back to the land is the way out. We depend on petrol at the expense of agriculture. Now the oil industry is in turmoil. We are being squeezed to produce at 1.5 million barrels a day as against a capacity to produce 2.3 million. At the same time, the technical cost of our production per barrel is high, compared to the Middle East production.”
Buhari said the FG would encourage more Nigerians to return to farming.
- “We will continue to encourage our people to go back to the land. Our elite is indoctrinated in the idea that we are rich in oil, leaving the land for the city for oil riches. We are back to the land now. We must not lose the opportunity to make life easier for our people. Imagine what would have happened if we didn’t encourage agriculture and closed the borders. We would have been in trouble.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in September that Buhari warned the Central Bank of Nigeria against implementing any plans geared towards providing forex for the importation of “food items and fertilizers” into the country.
- The President also ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, after they were all shut for over a year.
- The Federal Government announced it would soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.
Affiong Williams, the Founder of food processing company, ReelFruits, told Nairametrics in September, that she did not think sending more Nigerians to the farms would increase productivity because,
- “There is very little material productivity to achieve by increasing physical labour on the farms. Productivity increases in Agriculture, which moves the needle on production output, are more impacted by things like fertilizers, mechanization, and increased technical expertise. Manual labour is no match for any of those things. To improve the output of any crop, one needs to do a lot of testing and control for so many factors to be able to arrive at the right conditions which increase productivity. Smallholder farmers do not have the resources to do this type of ‘A/B testing’ as it were and so it is very difficult to get true information and disseminate the right techniques that all of these farmers can apply.”
AfCFTA implementation will take a long time – AfCFTA Secretariat
The AfCFTA Secretary-General has disclosed that it might take a while to reap the meaningfulness of the agreement.
The full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be a long journey as Africa needs the right equipment for customs authorities at the border to facilitate the fast and efficient trade which goes into effect on January 1.
This was disclosed by Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat in a Financial Times report published on Tuesday.
Mr. Mene said the 33 nations have agreed to ratify the agreement, however, many lack the customs and infrastructure to fully implement continental free trade.
“It’s going to take us a very long time,” he said.
“If you don’t have the roads, if you don’t have the right equipment for customs authorities at the border to facilitate the fast and efficient transit of goods . . . if you don’t have the infrastructure, both hard and soft, it reduces the meaningfulness of this agreement,” he added.
Mr. Mene revealed that the purpose of the agreement is to move Africa from the “colonial commodity export economic model”, and use tariffs as a tool for industrial development.
“We want to move Africa away from this colonial economic model of perpetually being an exporter of primary commodities for processing elsewhere,” he said. “We want to stop approaching tariffs as a tool for revenue. We want tariffs to be a tool for industrial development.”
He cited bureaucratic challenges in the continent that might hinder tariff-free trade, noting Ethiopia’s decision to ban foreign investors from its financial services, which contravenes AfCFTA rules.
“I’m not saying countries must rush to dispute settlement. All I’m saying is that, if they do, the jurisprudence will bring clarity to the body of trade law that we’ve developed in the form of this agreement,” he said.
He added that AfreximBank is working to implement a continental trading platform to enable smaller businesses trade efficiently in the continent without currency difficulties.
Mr. Mene warned that the AfCFTA created some losers and not enough winners and said there might be backlash to free trade in the continent.
“Often in trade agreements the big winners are the already industrialised countries and the big corporations who can access the new markets literally overnight,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Nigeria became the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- In November, Customs officials in the continent agreed to draft continental guidelines to enable the movement of goods, services and people for the agreement.
- SBM Intel – an Africa focused geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm, said the ratification of the AfCFTA agreement, expected to take off in January 2021 can potentially shape the fortunes of the international trade dynamics in Nigeria in 2021.