COVID-19 has grown beyond second wave, now a Tsunami – Expert
A medical expert has lamented the care-free attitude of Nigerians to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she has described as a Tsunami.
To the Medical Practitioner, the virus has grown beyond a second wave stage to a Tsunami.
Onyia, who disclosed this on her LinkedIn page, explained that as far as Paelon Memorial Hospital is concerned, the development is no longer a second wave but a Tsunami.
She said,
- “My phone ringing of the hook, patients crowding in and around the tent, making tough calls, who to take in our treatment centre, who to put in one of our four vents. I have to take ethical decisions that i have not taken in over 38 years of practice. It is therefore simply infuriating to see people wearing masks on their chins, crowding together with no respect for social distancing, and carrying on, business as usual.”
What you should know
- On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had warned that a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Nigeria appears imminent by January 2021 due to continued violation of safety protocols during the Christmas period.
- This disclosure was made by the Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, while speaking during the National briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.
Covid-19: Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times more than initially reported
Researchers claim the number of coronavirus infections in the Chinese city of Wuhan could have been 10 times more than official figures.
The number of coronavirus infections in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease was first discovered, may have been more than 10 times what the official figures showed, according to a study by researchers.
According to a report from AFP News Agency, this disclosure is contained in a report by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control (CDC), which suggested that about 4.4% of the Wuhan’s 11 million residents had developed antibodies against the virus causing Covid-19 by April.
This comes to around 480,000 infections in Wuhan by April, which is almost 10 times the official tally to date of 50,000 cases in the city.
This study is coming ahead of next month’s visit by a team of international scientists to Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus and follows months of negotiations with the Chinese government, who had been reluctant to agree to an independent inquiry.
China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally, which could also explain the discrepancy between the total confirmed cases and the actual number infected.
What some experts are saying
A senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, Huang Yanzhong, said that:
“The discrepancy revealed by the CDC’s data may point to potential underreporting due to the chaos in late January and early February when a large number of people were not tested or were not tested accurately for Covid-19.’’
Qin Ying, a serological expert from the CDC, said on Wednesday that disparities in data were not unique to China.
- “Several countries have already published similar serological surveys and… in most instances the number of people with antibodies against the coronavirus was several times higher than the confirmed case count. So this kind of disparity is a widespread phenomenon.“
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the coronavirus pandemic, which had killed over 1.7 million people globally was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in China.
- China has been faced with a lot of criticisms, both locally and internationally, over its initial handling of the virus, which includes failure to report any of the cases for days in early January and even attempts to silence whistle-blowers.
- However, despite being initially the epicentre of the pandemic, China has largely been able to successfully contain the spread of the virus at home, and was the only major economy to report positive economic growth this year as restrictions on businesses and internal travel were lifted.
- The total number of confirmed cases in China stands at 87,027 with 4,634 deaths, according to data from the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
Covid-19: Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine gets first regulatory approval in UK
Coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca has received its first approval in the UK.
The United Kingdom, on Wednesday, became the first country in the world to give clearance to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca, as it battles a major surge during winter driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
AstraZeneca said the approval of the vaccine, which will be key to mass immunizations, was for a 2 dose regime and had been authorized for emergency supply. The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made in a statement from the UK Health Ministry on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
The vaccine, which is the second to be approved in the UK, after that of Pfizer/BioNTech, will be prioritized for the country’s most vulnerable groups early in the new year, according to statements from the company and the government.
The Health Ministry in its statement said,
- “The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.’’
This move will help the UK ramp up vaccination against the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed about 1.7 million people around the world, devastated the global economy and caused a lot of disruptions to normal lives for billions.
The UK has invested more in this vaccine, which had faced safety issues during its clinical trials, more than other shots. The vaccine can be deployed immediately because it is easier to transport and store than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, as it requires only refrigerator temperatures rather than deep freezing.
Some countries have restricted international flights from the UK and South Africa specifically, currently battling with a new strain of the coronavirus, which government sources and scientists say is more infectious.
AstraZeneca and other developers have said they are studying the impact of the new variant but expect that their shots will be effective against it.
What you should know
- This regulatory approval will come as a huge boost for AstraZeneca and the Oxford team, which has been accused of a lack of clarity about the results from late-stage trials.
- The results gotten from those trials showed its overall efficacy was 70.4%, considering that the efficacy was 62% for trial participants given 2 full doses, but 90% for a smaller sub-group given a half, then a full dose.
- Researchers said that the 90% efficacy for the low-dose/high-dose regime needed more investigation. AstraZeneca did not specify which dose regime had been approved.
FG warns of significant increase in Covid-19 cases in January 2021
The FG has warned of a possible spike in coronavirus cases in January of 2021 resulting from a violation of safety protocols.
The Federal Government has warned that a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Nigeria appears imminent by January 2021 due to continued violation of safety protocols during the Christmas period.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu while speaking during the National briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the NCDC boss said that Nigeria would in January 2021 pay the price of violating the COVID-19 protocols during the festivities.
While explaining the helplessness of the federal government in the face of gross violations of Covid-19 safety, Ihekweazu pointed out that the country’s health system was currently struggling to cope with the surge in the number of daily injections.
What the NCDC Director-General is saying
Ihekweazu said, “We just faced the worst week since we started responding to this outbreak. We had more cases in Nigeria last week than in any other previous week since the beginning of the outbreak.
“Pictures and videos from across the country paint a very disheartening situation because it appears that our messaging, our appeals to Nigerians over the last few months have not been heeded and we have gone ahead with business as usual. Events centres are full, social activities are full and so it is no surprise that cases are rising.
“January will be a tough month, no doubt about it. So, we have to brace ourselves for the consequences of the activities that we decided to carry out in December. Our colleagues, the Chief Medical Directors CMDs are here today because of the pressures that we face across the country”, he said.
The NCDC boss added: “Our treatment centres are filling up, we are struggling to keep up, we are struggling to find the facilities and oxygen to manage. Every night we are faced with phone calls of patients desperate for care.
” So, unfortunately, January will be a tough month for all of us. It will be tough, but we still have an opportunity to do what we need to do, liaising with state governors to be more purposeful in implementing the measures that we have collectively agreed on.
“We have seen some of them doing that but many of the states in the country haven’t and pretend as if there will be no consequences. This is the reality we face and so we have got to brace ourselves for January.”
On the new variant of the virus, Iheakweazu said that there was no change in the presentation of symptoms, except that it was more transmissible which would mean more cases, including critical ones, and the possible increase in fatalities.
What you should know
- The spike in the number of Covid-19 cases has seen the Federal Government, in collaboration with the state governments, announced the strict implementation of safety protocols. The government said that its analysis showed that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out, comes out positive.
- In order to reduce the possibility of importing the new strain of the virus, the federal government through the PTF has worked out additional quarantine protocols to be observed by travellers coming from the UK and South Africa.