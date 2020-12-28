Personal Finance
How to get rich solving problems for wealthy people
If you want to create wealth with speed as a working-class professional, you must become a person of value to successful people.
In a world where only 5% of the population is wealthy, there is no denying the fact that creating wealth is hard. And it is even harder when you follow the wrong path to wealth. While there are many paths to wealth, not all paths are created equal. Some paths are fast, some are slow and others never truly lead you to wealth. Among all the paths, the smartest path to take is the path that leads directly to where wealth is domiciled. And there is only one such path in the world. It is the path that leads you to successful Business Owners. Successful business owners are the wealthiest people in the world. They are the custodians of wealth and any path that connects you to them can accelerate your financial success. Thus if you want to create wealth with speed as a working-class professional, you must become a person of value to successful people.
But how do you become a person of value?
To become a person of value, there are certain things you must do. The goal of this article is to show you the things you must-do if you want to attract the wealth, respect, and admiration of wealthy people.
The Path to Becoming a Person of Value
Becoming a person of value is a critical journey to take because it serves you, your nation, and the other people around you. To become a person of value, you need to develop certain competencies that give you the ability to add value. You must also refine these competencies until they become like a shining light that announces your presence. Successful people are people of value and they carry enormous light wherever they go. They are like the bright light that shines in the darkness. And the illumination that clears confusion and doubts. Thus if you want to attract the attention of successful people, you must be a person of value. It is the value that you carry that attracts the wealthy to you. And not your good looks, packaging, or connections. Thankfully it is easy to shine in a world that is full of average people.
Average people carry dim lights and they are difficult to see in the midst of other average people. In the same way that it is hard to see an unripe mango in the midst of many unripe mangoes but easy to see a ripe mango in a bunch of unripe mangoes. Average people are lost in the crowd of their own and this makes wealth creation ten times harder for them. Becoming a person of value thus has many upsides. You are easily seen by others and your light attracts enormous attention to you.
Yet not all lights are created equal. Different lights carry different intensity and impact. For example, a Phone light has a certain amount of brightness and intensity and can only cover a certain distance. In comparison, a Car Head Lamp can cover a farther distance. If your value is like that of a phone light you will make little impact and earn little money. But if your value is far-reaching and carries more brightness like the car headlamp. You will create more impact and wealth. Little lights can easily go unnoticed in the midst of many brighter lights.
So how do you increase the intensity of your light or value and attract the attention of wealthy people?
To increase the intensity of your light there are three things you must do.
The First thing is to develop and refine certain high-income skills. With the right skills and competence the brightness, reach and intensity of your value will expand. The second thing is to shine your light from near rather than from afar off. Even the brightest of light loses intensity the farther away it is from the target object. The Third thing is to shine your light of value in the right direction. Shinning a light at someone from the back has a lesser impact than shinning the same light directly at the person from the front. You can create more impact if the direction of your light is the right direction. Many people carry light but only a few carry a bright light. I know this because chances are high that you have already interacted with wealthy people during the course of your life. But somehow that interaction did not lead to enormous wealth for you. For example, working-class professionals interact with a wealthy CEO every day. Yet, not everyone is noticed by the CEO to the same degree. The main difference in how the CEO sees everyone is in the intensity of the light that they carry. Certain people are barely seen or recognized in the workplace because they carry dim lights. So even when they are close to the CEO they do not create any Impact or attract attention. Proximity is not the same as attention and impact. Only those with light creates attention and impact.
So how do you know whether your light of value is shining?
The quickest way to know how you are shinning is to review how much you earn compared to others in your organization. It is also to check and see how many people are farther ahead of you in terms of income. And finally, it is to check the amount of interest you draw from top management seeking to engage you for higher opportunities. The lower your income and the lesser the top management’s interest in you. The more value and light you need in your life.
So what do you do with your light to become valuable to wealthy people?
To become valuable to wealthy people there are four things that you must do
First, you must understand what wealthy people see as Value and the Problems they are seeking to solve.
Second, you must develop the capacity to solve these problems
Third, you must get rewarded for solving this problem in ways that channel some of the wealth to you.
Fourth you must preserve the wealth that you earn.
Let’s look at each of these components in detail.
1. Understanding What the Wealthy Sees as Value
The purpose of every relationship is to solve a problem. Thus the only way wealthy people see value in you is when you can solve important problems for them. To become a source of value you must focus on solving important problems for wealthy people. There are two major problems that keep the wealthy up at night. The First is the Problem of how to expand their wealth. And the second is the problem of how to preserve existing wealth. These two problems are the biggest problem for wealthy people which they desperately want to solve. And this is where you must focus on if you want to be wealthy.
So how do you solve these problems?
To solve these problems you need to develop certain capacities. There are four main capacities you need to develop to solve wealthy people’s problems and become wealthy yourself.
The Four Capacities That Solves Wealthy People’s Problems
The first Capacity is the capacity to Increase: The Capacity to Increase involves things like increasing Sales. Revenue. Profit. Growth. Value for customers. Relationships/Collaboration. Customer Retention. Return on Investment. Return on Assets. Efficiency. Visibility. Equity. Brand Preference etc.
The second Capacity is the Capacity to Improve: The Capacity to Improve involves things like improving Productivity. Speed. Human efficiency. Job satisfaction. Decision Making. Capabilities. Customer Service. Data or Information analysis. Reputation. Loyalty. Quality etc.
The third Capacity is the capacity to Reduce: The Capacity to reduce involves things like reducing the Cost of Operation. Reducing Time, Waste, Effort, Complaints, Risk, Conflict, Administrative Burden, Infrastructure, etc.
The Fourth Capacity is the capacity to Create: The Capacity to create Involve things like creating new Strategy, new Systems, New Processes. New Business Models. New products or services. New Knowledge, New Perspective, New Resources, New Transformation, etc.
Although these seem like a lot of capacity to develop at a time. The goal is to focus on the capacity that can accelerate your journey to wealth. Among all the capacities there is one that can lead you to wealth the fastest. This one is your ability to Increase Sales, Revenue, and Profit for the wealthy. This is the one because it helps business owners enlarge their wealth. And when their wealth is enlarged they can share some of the proceeds with you. All other capacities require time to develop. They require time to build Trust, Reputation, and pedigree.
So how do you develop these capacities?
Let’s take a look.
2. Developing the Capacity to Solve Problems for the Wealthy
To solve problems that produce high income there are certain skills that you need. Top on the list is three skills we call the rich skills because there have the capacity to make you rich. The first skill is creativity or innovation skill. You need creativity and innovation to solve high-income problems. The second skill is Relationship building skills. You need relationships to create wealth. And in fact, Wealth is only created in the context of a relationship. The third skill is marketing skills. You need marketing to convert products and services into Cash. Without marketing, you cannot create wealth or increase revenue. These are the three high-income skills you need to solve high-income problems.
So now that you know the problems and what you need to solve them, how do you get wealthy from it?
3. Getting Rewarded When you Solve Problems
The main reason why you want to solve problems for wealthy people is that it can make you wealthy. Thus understanding how you will create wealth in the process is critical for your own success. To create the most wealth there are four things that you must have. The first is multiple Income earning opportunities. That is a platform that enables you to earn multiple incomes from different successful business owners. The second is the relationship structure in which you deliver value. And there are two types of relationship structure. The first is the Top-Down structure. This is where you deliver value through a worker, subordinate or Apprentice, type relationship, and are paid a minimum monthly income as per your time investment. The second is the Peer Approach. This is where you work as a peer or co-creator of value and are paid as per the value you provide. The way in which you create the most wealth is through the peer relationship structure.
For example, if you offer a piece of advice to your company as an employee that helped your company increase revenue by 20%. At best you will get a thank you note, an award of excellence, or some small bonus that may be far less than the value you provide. This is because you are locked in a relationship structure that only pays you a fixed amount of income regardless of the value you provide. If the same advice is given by an independent advisor or consultant. He gets paid ten times higher or more because he operates in a different relationship structure that pays for value and not the number of hours invested
Thus, if you want to create wealth and move your life forward with speed. You must choose the peer relationship structure over the top-down or subordinate relationship structure.
The Third factor is to choose products or services that are easy to sell. Products that are relevant to a lot of people and for which people are already seeking to buy are easy to sell. The more difficult a product or service is the longer it will take for you to create wealth from it.
So after you create wealth the next thing to do is to preserve what you have made.
4. Preserving Your Wealth
One of the reasons why many people never get rich is not because they are not earning income but because they are losing income and not preserving it. Earning income does not make you rich it is the income that you preserve that makes you rich. Thus to create wealth with speed you must not only earn income but preserve the income that you earn. What does preserving income means? Preserving income means doing three things.
First, you must channel all extra income towards accelerating your Freedom first and not upgrading your lifestyle. Second, you must standardize your expenses so you can save big portions of your income. And third, you must structure your investments to help you achieve Financial Independence and Freedom with speed. These are the three things to do if you want to preserve your wealth.
Perhaps you are saying to yourself, this is a lot of work. Well, creating wealth is a lot of work and so also is staying broke and poor. The big question is, which work would you will rather do?. Work that creates wealth or work that keeps you poor? The choice is yours.
If you are serious about creating wealth, becoming valuable to the wealthy and investing for financial independence and freedom. We can help you.
About author
Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author and Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper. She is a contributor at BellaNaija, Nairametrics, and Proshare and she is on a mission to help working-class professionals and CEOs become more financially successful.
Personal Finance
10 Remote jobs for stay-at-home moms in 2021
As a stay-at-home mom, here are some remote jobs that you can venture into come 2021.
Some women tend to stay at home, not because they are lazy or unskillful, but because they need time at home to take care of their children and handle some household chores. Though, we are in the 21st century where people tend to look at women who stay at home as idle and lazy, being a stay-at-home mum does not mean that you are lazy or less productive, as you can be at home and still do something financially profitable.
Gone are those days where women who stay at home are termed idle, as some of them are utilizing every opportunity they see around them to carve a niche for themselves. For some stay-at-home moms who had not figured out what they can do at the comfort of their homes to enable them to earn, here are some remote jobs that you can venture into come 2021.
1. E-commerce
Buying and selling online is one of the business ideas in Nigeria that is fast growing. It is presently the most effective method of selling as people can buy whatever they want to buy without necessarily having to meet you. You can decide to advertise wears, shoes, handbags, and jewelries online for people to place their orders. And with the help of dispatched riders, their goods can be delivered at their doorstep. One advantage of E-commerce is that it enables you to meet your target audience as virtually everybody can access their social media. Also making use of social media analytics will also enable you to know what your customers’ needs are.
Furthermore, for you to excel when it comes to e-commerce you need to have a good knowledge of digital marketing and there are free courses online on digital marketing that will equip you on how to get started.
2. Freelance writing
Content writing is another job stay-at-home mums can explore, especially for one who has passion for writing. Freelance writing is a high-demand job in Nigeria and a lot of companies are on the lookout for writers who can develop a well-researched work that will generate traffic to their site. Thus, stay-at-home mums who are good writers are encouraged to take up writing opportunities. They can decide to write for a blog and publication company and get paid for their skills. For you to get started, all it entails is to explore the internet to see organizations that are in need of writers and apply.
3. Bakery and small chops business
The bakery business is a lucrative business that many stay-at-home mums can venture into. We all know that in Nigeria every event needs a cake, small chops and pies, be it a wedding, birthday party, reunion, and graduation party. For a stay-at-home mum, you can decide to go into this business while taking care of your kids. The good thing about the baking business is that even though you do not have culinary knowledge about it, you can still pay to get the right knowledge that you need, or you can get some free classes on Youtube on how to bake. Once you are good at your job you can get referrals from previous clients. Before you know it, you will become well known.
4. Business plan writing
There some start-up companies that might need a professional business plan writer that will enable them to write a convincing business plan, to help them get sponsorships from corporate organizations or get a federal government grant for their business. If you are a stay-at-home mum that is good at drawing up comprehensive business plan, then you should consider being on the lookout for such start-up companies and apply on writing a convincing business plan for them and get paid for your job. This job can be done in the comfort of your home, all it entails is a good internet connection and a laptop.
5. Soap and cream production
Organic soap and cream are what is really in vogue as people infrequently patronize foreign manufacturers of soaps and creams. As a stay-at-home mum, who is looking for what to go into to enable her to earn, can learn how to make soap and cream using natural products. The skincare industry has been a lucrative business and it is highly competitive. That is why it is important that before you get started, you need to have a good knowledge of the business as it will enable you to know the right product that is suitable for different skin complexions to avoid damaging people’s skin. You can also decide to diversify into different areas like making liquid soap and air fresheners.
6. Hairstylist
Women spend a fortune on their hair to look beautiful. Such hair can be in form of hair braiding, weavon fixing and wearing of wigs. All these come in different styles. Stay-at-home mums can key into this hair business opportunity to make a living or learn how to make wigs. They can display them on their various social media handles so people can place their orders. They can also create a small space in their balcony where people can come in, pay, and make their hair. And if a neat job is done by them, they can get referrals from their customers.
7. Fashion design
Fashion design is another lucrative business stay-at-home mums can venture into. Being a tailor is a good option if you have a passion for fashion. A lot of times tailors do not need a shop because they can work from the comfort of their homes. Tailoring business pays well especially if you are a very good designer. Though learning it can be a bit difficult, it requires full concentration and is suitable for someone who is good with equations as it requires a lot of additions and subtractions. Also, it is apt for someone who is highly creative as that will serve as your unique selling point.
Once you are good at your job, you will end up getting a lot of clients as people really want to be noticed when it comes to fashion especially during a party. For you to get started all you need is a sewing machine, sewing accessories and a good knowledge about fashion.
8. Online Teaching Job
Teaching online is a job stay-at-home mums can take up, especially for anyone that is great at a specific subject. They can earn a living by teaching something that they are good at. For example, teaching different subjects, foreign languages, and hand skills. There are numerous ways that you can educate people. Like having a Youtube page where you post different videos on what you want to educate people on, ask them to subscribe and like your Youtube channel as it is a good way of generating revenue for yourself. Also, you can make online courses where you layout everything and offer to individuals on the web where they pay to access them.
9. Blogging Job
Blogging job has been one of the best online jobs in Nigeria. Though it requires consistency and hard work. Blogging has to do with sharing information on a website. Information could be about any topic. You can run your own blog or blog for others. There are people and companies looking for bloggers to manage their blogs for them, write contents and drive engagement on the content. You can search for those kinds of jobs on job boards and others.
However, it is more lucrative to start your own blog, grow it and make money. You can blog about different topics: food, politics, news, sports, fashion, business, personal finance and more. It is cheap to start a blog. You will need about ₦4k for a domain name and about ₦4k for hosting every month. But it is cheaper to pay for hosting for a year. That will be about ₦27k. With ₦31k you can start a professional blog and be on your way to making serious money online.
10. Daycare Business
This is a business opportunity that affords you the chance to make money while spending so much time with your children and other people’s children. The only hitch I see in this is dependent on the kind of accommodation you have. Asides from this, a good understanding with your husband would make this much easier to set up. A daycare centre can easily grow to the point where you need more space and must get a place for the business itself. Many career moms need your help with this. It would surprise you how much mothers would pay to get their kids away for some hours especially if they trust you.
In conclusion, aside from the listed above, there are other jobs stay-at-home mums can take up that are not mentioned. They are as follows; Makeup artistry, Video editing, accessories making and consultation. All these jobs are suitable for mums who stay at home. Remember do not make anyone make you look less of yourself because you are staying at home. Utilize every opportunity you see around you to make a living for yourself.
Personal Finance
5 Financial tips for women in 2021
If you have been mismanaging your money as a woman, it is not too late to get your financial life together and live a balanced life in 2021.
As the year 2021 is fast looming, some people have the sense of being given a fresh start to correct some mistakes they made in the previous year. They start by making notes, either mentally or on paper, their new year resolution that they are determined to accomplish. Though some might stumble over the first steps of change and quietly retreat to old, unhealthy habits.
Setting goals and abiding by them without defaulting is totally not easy, but 50% of your goals can be achieved when you are determined and persevere. Some of the goals are as follows: changing your job, starting a business, setting financial goals, furthering your education, etc.
Setting a financial goal is important especially for women who are struggling to gain financial freedom. In as much as some women are financially inclined, some are still struggling with their finances. Reason being that they lack some basic tips about personal finance. For example, budgeting, saving, paying a debt and investing. This lack of financial tips usually makes it difficult for them to handle their finances which can have a negative impact when it comes to creating a solid financial future for themselves.
The good thing is that you can still get your financial life on track for the year 2021 if you are still striving to do so. Here are some Financial tips that will give you a heads-up.
Here are 5 Financial tips for women in 2021
1. Financial Planning
When setting a financial plan for 2021, it is important to detail what you want to achieve and how long it will take you to actualize it. Personal finance experts usually advised that you need to identify your short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals and strategize on how you can reach them.
Your financial plan must address different aspects of your life. (savings, investing, education, insurance, and estate planning). When you are setting a financial goal, it is important to note how much it will cost, and the date you want to achieve it.
2. Manage your everyday expenses
Women make 75 per cent of retail transactions in Nigeria. This means they often have a good idea of where their money goes. However, it is a good idea to make a list of your regular and essential expenses, so you know the minimum amount of money you need to “keep the lights on”. Also, you need to understand your spending on items with greater variation in cost and track your expenses for at least two weeks to understand your spending patterns.
To make tracking your expense easy, you need to look at your bank statement and bills for 2020 to help you figure out how much you need to set aside each month for your expenses.
3. Save first and spend later
The Save first and spend later strategy is the very core of being an empowered and financially savvy woman. Knowing that it is important to put something away for the future before paying for present expenses is so woke and one of the surest pathways to financial freedom.
You can decide to save with a commercial bank, an online savings platform or buy a piggy box to enable you save at home, whatever works for you.
Saving is important for any woman who wants to gain financial freedom. As you can save towards a goal, which can be saving towards an investment, getting an asset, or even furthering your education.
4. Prepare for a rainy day
Putting money aside for unexpected costs and emergencies improves your ability to withstand financial shocks and gives you peace of mind. We might not know exactly what unexpected costs we will face in the future, but we can be sure that we have money set aside for it.
A ‘rainy day’ fund is a pool of money that we can use to pay for expenses when unexpected events occur. Putting aside money regularly, even a small amount, will help you to build up your ‘rainy day’ fund over time.
A major lesson that the event of 2020 taught us is to have an emergency fund. As the major happening of this year took us unaware. For example: If you put aside just 500 daily, you will have savings of N182,500 in a year. The more money you have in your ‘rainy day’ fund, the better prepared you will be. Remember, any money saved for a rainy day is better than none.
5. Make Financial Market your friend
Another Financial tip for the year 2021 is to learn how to multiply your money as a woman. You may not necessarily earn great, but with the right strategy, it is easy to make a nice pile from a small sum. The best way to multiply your money is to make the financial market your friend. A lot of scammers are out there trying to reap people off their hard-earned money in the name of trading on forex/bitcoin.
Though, these digital currencies (Forex/Bitcoin) are genuine, but some miscreants are using them as an avenue to scam people. Some women are so easy to fall prey to quick get rich scheme, nevertheless, it is not a sustainable part as it is fraught with risks not many people can handle.
There is a less risky path that can be learned, it requires an education and the resources to make informed decisions. Your hunting ground to multiply your wealth is a diversified portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, and alternative assets such as real estate, commodities etc.
In a nutshell, if you have been mismanaging your money as a woman, it is not too late to get your financial life together and live a balanced life in 2021. Women are naturally great at balancing priorities, so all you need to do is apply the same logic to money. It is not about hoarding cash or depriving yourself of buying things you love, but it is about understanding that there is wisdom in delayed gratification.
Personal Finance
How to make your ideas breakthrough in the business world
To convert ordinary ideas to breakthrough ideas there are four things you must do.
One of the fastest ways to increase your speed to financial success is to discover an idea that breakthrough in the business world. Ideas breakthrough when they create the desired impact and make the business owner successful. Thus one of the most fascinating things to watch is an idea that evolves from an ordinary idea to a million-dollar idea in the hands of a seemingly ordinary entrepreneur.
This is because this process gives the entrepreneur a rare chance of creating their own wealth. Yet coming up with ideas is the easy part. Millions of great ideas are discovered every day. The difficult part is making an idea successful. Research shows that over 75% of business ideas fail within the first ten years. These ideas were once thought of as brilliant ideas. And the business owner once had high hopes for this idea.
Thus what business owners think about an idea is less important than what the market thinks and feels about the idea. Although ideas rule the world, it is evident that certain ideas are beaten by the world to death. So what do you do to maximize the success of an idea? How do you make an idea successful? And how do you turn ordinary ideas into million-dollar ideas?
The answer is twofold.
To maximize the success of an idea you need to approach it from two angles.
The first angle is to know the important things about ideas. That is what an Idea is and what it is not. And the second thing is to know how to make an idea breakthrough in the business world. Below I explain each of these angles in detail
The Nine Important Things about Ideas that you should Know
1. Ordinary Ideas cannot make you Rich
One of the most common myths in the world is to think that coming up with brilliant ideas is the key to success. While great ideas do play a role. Ideas in their ordinary form cannot make you rich. This is because ordinary ideas are thoughts and insights in the head of the business owner. And these thoughts and insights are unproven and oftentimes far removed from reality. I know this because millions of great ideas are discovered every day. And one would expect that there would be millions of successful businesses in the world. But as it stands there is only a handful of them. The mere fact that there are only a handful of successful businesses proofs that coming up with brilliant ideas is not the final answer to wealth.
To create wealth you need to test and validate your ideas with real customers. Testing and validating your ideas is the only way to know want customers are willing to pay for. When customers invest in an idea it is proof that some of the assumptions made by the business owner are valid. Your goal is to get your idea into the wild market as quickly as possible. Test it to see what is working. And streamline your solution to only reflect what is working.
2. One Idea Cannot Make a Business Successful
One of the secrets to business success is the ability of the business owner to innovate ideas and combine them intelligently. A successful business is thus a combination of complementary ideas. To think that just one idea is the game changer is naïve. Although great businesses are based on one overarching idea. They are built on a combination of several ideas. Thus to a breakthrough in business, you must innovate continuously. And combine ideas in ways that maximize your business wealth.
3. All Ideas can either Succeed or Fail
There is no idea that is a strict success. All ideas have the capacity to either succeed or fail. And what determines the success or failure of an idea is threefold. The first is the idea executor. The second is the execution strategy. And the third is the alignment of the idea with the target customers. Businesses that have the right idea executor, the right strategy and the right solution will generally succeed.
4. The Business Owner is the greatest determinant for Idea success
The business owner carries the most power that can make or break an idea. The same idea in the hands of different business owners will produce different results. Just like a ball in the hands of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and the same Ball in the hands of a Novice will produce different results. The difference in results is not based on the idea. But based on the difference in the capacity of execution of the business owners. There are three factors responsible for the difference in capacity. The first is the speed of personal growth of the business owner. The second is the rate of testing, validation, and learning. And the third is how well a business owner knows and listens to the customer.
A great idea in the hands of a competent business owner will succeed. And the same idea in the hands of a deficient business owner will fail. Even when great business owners find themselves in a bad idea situations. They are able to innovate their way out of it.
5. There are no Successful Ideas
Successful businesses are made by a person and not an idea. When an idea succeeds in the business world. It means that a business owner has been able to lift their ordinary ideas to the level of a million-dollar idea. Without the influences of a business owner, ideas remain in their unprofitable state. To lift an idea from its ordinary state to the million-dollar level is a messy process. What determines the length and depth of the mess and how long it takes to hit the million-dollar mark is how well the business owner understands the customers.
6. Ideas succeed at the right time and within the right Environment
Not all ideas can thrive in the same place, at the same time, and given the same conditions. Some ideas are geographical in relevance and are better suited for a certain location. Other ideas are global in relevance and can thrive in any environment. Even so, the environment in which an idea finds itself plays an important role in deciding the success of an idea. This why a business based in Lagos will deliver a different success results than the same business based in Port-Harcourt or Kaduna. Understanding how the environment affects your business idea is critical for business success.
Similarly, timing plays an important role in the success of an idea. Certain ideas are far ahead of their time and others are late in time. When you come up with ideas that are late or far ahead of their time you prolong your years of struggle in business. The key to business success is to come up with ideas that are relevant today or combine those ideas with those that will be relevant in the future.
7. Best Ideas are not the answer best solutions Are
A success of a business depends on the kind of problem it solves and how important this problem is to the customers. To solve problems you need solutions. Thus finding the right solution is the key to business success. When you shift your focus from finding the best ideas to finding the best solutions. You increase your odds of success in business. To create the best solutions you need to know three things. The first is how the customers are currently solving the problem you seek to solve. The second is the gap in the existing solutions. And the third is how your solution will close this gap and deliver superior value to customers. These are the three ways to create solutions that exceed customer’s expectation.
8. You do not need to be the first
A lot of business success is execution and not the idea. Thus spending your whole life looking for novel ideas that can be stolen, lost or destroyed is the fastest way to waste your time. The business world does not care about novel ideas. It cares about brilliant execution. The best ideas are useless unless executed properly. And being the first to come up with an idea does not guarantee success. Pioneers of ideas work ten times as hard. They do all the heavy lifting for those coming behind. And their chances of failure is pretty high. Without rock-solid resilience to go through uncharted paths and laborious work. You will not make it. So do not be put off by ideas that already exist. The mere fact that people are working on the idea proofs it is a profitable idea. Plus it is easier and faster to create wealth in a proven market.
9. Your No 1 Business Idea is Marketing
When I ask a lot of business owners what business they are in. I usually get a reply that signifies the business industry, Business name, or sector. While this is an appropriate answer for simplicity and differentiation. You must never forget the No 1 business you are in. Your No 1 business is marketing. That is your ability to continuously attract your ideal customers. Convert them to paying customers. And make them buy from you over and over again all at the lowest possible price. If you fail in your No 1 Job your business idea is dead on arrival. Without marketing, you cannot make money in business. And without money, there is no business.
So now that you know the nine important things there is to know about ideas. How then can you make ordinary ideas breakthrough in business?
To convert ordinary ideas to breakthrough ideas there are four things you must do. The first is to find a great problem to solve. The second is to discover a Great Solution. The third is to become a million-dollar idea Executor. And the fourth is to get your first set of customers. Below I explain these four components in detail
- Find a Great Problem to Solve
The singular purpose of an Idea is to solve a great problem for many people. But what is a great problem?
A great problem is any problem with lasting relevance that affects a lot of people. And there are five key areas to look at if you want to find great problems.
The first area is the areas of Movement. Human beings by nature want to move from one place to another. They want to expand business opportunities, acquire new territories, and have new experiences. Any idea that Increases the speed, style, and convenience of movement of humans and cargos has the potential to create wealth.
The second area is the area of Transactions. Human beings since history do not have all that they need in one place. Thus they depend on others to get what they need. This unequal distribution in wealth and advantage is the reason why transactions are important. People and Countries exchange cash, goods, and services to meet their needs. This makes transactions central to the way we live as humans. Ideas that simplify, or increases the speed of transactions have the potential for creating wealth.
The third area is the areas of Communication. Human beings have the innate desire to relate with one another. Deep inside our DNA is the desire to communicate, build rapport, and nurture rich relationships. Thus, any idea that eases communication. And makes it more convenient and intimate, has the potential for creating wealth.
The Fourth area is the area of Finance. Money answers all things and it is how we run our personal and global economy. Money gives you the ability to survive. Live a dignified life and have a good standing in society. Without money, you cannot eat, drink, pay bills, and have a roof over your head. Making money is thus fundamental to how we live, work, and grow. Ideas that help people make money, survive better and live a more dignified life have the potential for creating wealth.
The Fifth area is the area of Personal Development. Every human being wants to become a better version of themselves. Deep in every human being is the desire to understand themselves. Their source. The world. Other human beings, diseases, plants, and animals. This makes human development fundamental to human nature. Ideas that help people discover themselves. Understand their purpose and live with other people effectively has great potential for creating wealth.
These are the five great problem areas you should focus on. These five problem areas are not automatic wealth ticket. To succeed in them you need to innovate in five areas. The first is the Product Design. You need to come up with a better look and feel, and products that enhances customer status. The second is Predictability. You need to create more predictability in the customer’s transformation process. Customers want predictable results. The third is Speed. Customers want to achieve more in less time. You need ideas that is a big time saver. The Fourth is Convenience. Customers want to reduce stress and have a blissful product experience. You need to make your solution seamless for the customer. And the fifth is Cost. Customers want value for their money. You need to increase the perceived value of your products. These are the five key areas to innovate on if you want to create wealth solving the five great problems.
- Discover a Great Solution
A great solution is any solution that eliminates customer’s pain, helps customers achieve their desired goal. And solves the problem for the customer in ways that they want or wish. Creating a great solution is not an easy process. It is not easy because it takes a lot of testing to get to the right answer.
There is a wide gap between the world view of the typical business owner and the target customers. Business owners come from the Ideal world. They develop solutions based on the Ideal with little consideration for how the customer wants the problem solved. Creating solutions from the ideal world can be tricky and full of assumptions. To create solutions that match customers’ needs. Business owners must shift from their ideal world to the customer’s world.
Customers live in the real world. And in the real world, Ideal rarely exist. Customers are entangled with problems, obstacles, and challenges. And they can barely see a way out. Thus they are looking for simple solutions with a clear less disruptive path they can take to get to their desired goal. This means that the first time an idea is introduced into the market is not likely to be the breakthrough time. There is likely to be disconnect between what customers want and what business owners think customers want. It is at this point, that business owners need to make a decision. They either choose to follow customers lead and evolve the idea to what customers want or choice to remain with the original idea and fail.
It is the ability of the business owners to listen to customers. And quickly transform the original idea to forms that are more aligned with the customer that create wealth in business. Idea changes and iterations are inevitable in business. And these changes do not signify business failure. Rather there signify that an idea is evolving to the form that is more acceptable by customers.
Typical examples of ideas that have evolved from their original form include the following. Coca Cola evolved from a Pharmaceutical store to a beverage company. Tiffany jewelry evolved from a stationary store to a luxury jewelry store. Nokia evolved from a paper Mill Company to a Phone company. And Avon cosmetics evolved from a book sales company to a beauty company. All of these companies understood one thing. They understood that the only idea that makes it in business is the idea that is perfect in the eyes of the customer. Having ideas that are perfect in your own eyes is the slowest way to create wealth. To create wealth with speed you must discover ideas that match what customers agree is perfect for them.
- Become a Million Dollar Idea Executor
What makes businesses succeed is the ability of a business owner to execute a business idea brilliantly. A Million dollar idea Executor is thus anyone that has mastered the art of combining massive action with massive reflection. And a cheaper way of learning. This means that this person must act fast, fail cheaply, and never waste any learning experience.
The truth is that, you may not yet be this person. And becoming this person requires a process without which you cannot lift your business idea off the ground. Poor execution is the fastest killer of great business ideas and thus becoming a million-dollar idea executor is critical for your business success.
So what do you do to become a million-dollar idea executor?
To become a million-dollar idea executor you need to do three things
First, you must understand who a million-dollar idea executor is for your business. That is you must create the profile. Second, you must determine what you need to do to become this person. And third, you must do everything within your power to become this person and move your business to the next level.
Becoming a million-dollar idea executor is not about acquiring expensive formal education. These types of education are based on theory and theory rarely works in the business world. To evolve into a million-dollar executor you must be refined in the trenches of the real business world. In the real business world, there is massive testing and action. Continuous action creates competence. Competence creates understanding. And Understanding creates capacity and confidence. It is the ability of a business owner to combine competence with understanding and reflection. That creates the wisdom and resilience needed to lift a business up to wealth.
- Get Your First Set of Customers
The purpose of a business is to make money in exchange for value provided. And the only activity that makes the money-making part possible is marketing. Marketing is simply letting people know that you can solve their problems. And convincing them that they should pay you the stated amount for the problem that you solve. Without successful marketing, no business can succeed long-term. To succeed with marketing you must ensure that the cost of acquiring customers is lower than the Lifetime Value of the Customer. That is there must be a wide difference between what it cost you to serve the customer and the reward that you get from serving the customer. This is the only way to create profit in business. Profits are critical for long-term business success. If your profit margins are low or non-existent you can hardly deliver excellent customer value to customers. The purpose of profit is to create the allowance a business owner need to exceed customer’s expectation. It is also necessary to fuel and sustain a business long-term. If your business is really solving a great problem, customers do not want your business to disappear. So settling down for low profit is harming your business and customers long-term.
The truth is that you cannot just increase your profit margins. To succeed with higher profit margins you need to justify it with a higher perceived value. Customers are not stupid and should not be treated as such. So rather than ask the question how can I lower my prices? Ask the question how can I increase the perceived value for my products.
Your goal as a smart business owner is to understand what customers want and what they perceive as value. And to inject this value into your products and services. The higher the customers perceived value of your products the more willing they will be to pay for your products. The more customers pay, the more profit you make. The key here is to note that Perceived value is not the same as real value. And sometimes the most valuable products are the least profitable products. Thus increasing value is not the answer. The answer is increasing perceived value in the eyes of the customer.
I know these seem like a lot to cover for a budding entrepreneur or even an experienced one. This is why it is impossible to build a great business all by yourself. You need the right relationships, the right counsel and the right collaborations to lift your business idea to the next level.
If you would love to invest in yourself. Leverage sound business advice and get professional business mentoring that will cut short your years of struggle in business. We can help you.
About author
Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author, and Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper. She is a contributor at BellaNaija, Nairametrics and Proshare and she is on a mission to help working-class professionals and CEOs climb the wealth Pyramid and become more financially successful. To learn more about Grace and how she can help you send an email to [email protected]