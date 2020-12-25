Macro-Economic News
PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts in December
The manufacturing sector relapsed in December from 50.2 index points recorded in the month of November 2020.
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), for the month of December, witnessed a contraction, as it stood at 49.6 index points. This was disclosed in the PMI report, recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to the report, the manufacturing sector relapsed from 50.2 index points recorded in the month of November 2020. It however, gained marginally compared to 49.4 index points recorded in October 2020.
The report also disclosed that out of the 14 surveyed subsectors, 4 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order:
- Transportation equipment
- Nonmetallic mineral products
- Paper products
- Food, beverage & tobacco products.
However, textile, apparel, leather, and footwear subsector remained stationary while the remaining 9 subsectors reported contractions in the following order:
- Primary metal,
- Petroleum & coal products
- Cement
- Electrical equipment
- Fabricated metal products
- Printing & related support activities
- Plastics & rubber products
- Chemical & pharmaceutical products and
- Furniture & related products
Non-manufacturing PMI
PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 45.7 points in the month of December 2020, indicating contraction in Non-manufacturing PMI for the ninth consecutive months.
Of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, 5 subsectors reported growth in the following order:
- Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
- Water supply, sewage & waste management
- Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
- Educational services and Professional
- Scientific & technical services
While twelve subsectors reported declines in the following order: Management of companies; Utilities; Transportation & warehousing; Real estate rental & leasing; Construction; Finance & insurance; Agriculture; Wholesale/Retail trade; Information & communication; Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles; Health care & social assistance and Accommodation & food services.
What you need to know
- In December 2020, suppliers’ delivery time was faster, new orders and production level increased while employment level and raw materials inventories contracted.
- The business activity index for the non-manufacturing sector contracted at 46.9 points from the expansionary level recorded in the month of November 2020.
- The employment level Index for the non-manufacturing sector in the month of December 2020 stood at 45.1 points, indicating contraction in employment level for the ninth consecutive months.
What this means
PMI is a survey that is conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria and shows the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month.
- For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses, which is computed as the percentage of responses with positive change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change, except for supplier delivery time, which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change.
- A composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding. 50 points indicate that there is no change, while a PMI below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting.
- A contraction in manufacturing activities means that the sector is yet to recover from the covid induced downturn which crippled the manufacturing activities for 6 consecutive months before recording slight expansion in the previous month.
Most consumers will likely not buy costly items in the next 12 months – CBN report
CBN Report shows that most consumers do not intend to buy any big-ticket items in the next 12 months.
Majority of consumers believe that the next 12 months would not be an ideal time to buy any big-ticket items such as motor vehicles, houses, amongst others.
This is contained in the Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) report for December 2020, recently released by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to the report, the overall buying intention index in the next twelve months stood at 29.9 index points, indicating that most consumers do not intend to buy big-ticket items in the next 12 months.
Also, the buying intention indices for consumer durables, motor vehicles and houses, etc were below 50 points, which shows that respondents have no plans to make these purchases in the next twelve months.
Other Key highlights
- The consumers’ overall confidence outlook was pessimistic in Q4 2020 standing at -14.8 index points. Consumers attributed this unfavourable outlook to declining economic conditions, family financial situation and declining family income.
- Most consumers expect that prices of goods and services would rise in the next 12 months, with an index of 43.1 points – largely driven by savings, food & other household needs, Education, Purchase of Appliances/durables, Purchase of Cars/Motor Vehicles, and purchase of houses.
- Consumers generally expect the unemployment rate to rise in the next one year, with unemployment index for the next 12 months remaining positive at 36.9 points in Q4 2020.
- Consumers are expecting the borrowing rate to rise and anticipate the naira to appreciate in the next 12 months, with indices of 12.2 and 3.9 points respectively.
What you should know
- The Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) was conducted during the period of November 16 -25, 2020.
- A random sample size of 2,070 households was chosen, drawn from 207 Enumeration Areas (EAs) across the country, with a response rate of 99.8%.
What this means
Consumers are quite optimistic in their outlook that next quarter and next 12 months look good with opportunities to save some money, rather than spending them to buy big-ticket items, from the expected increase in net household income – an anticipated improvement in Nigeria’s economic conditions.
Inflation rate, yet to factor in rise in higher electricity prices
The recent hike in electricity prices is yet to be factored into the consumer price index which measures the inflation rate
The recent hike in electricity prices is yet to be factored into the consumer price index which measures the inflation rate. The National Bureau of Statistics revealed inflation rate for the month of November 2020 was 14.89%.
According to reliable sources involved in the collation of the inflation rate data, electricity price increased could not have been captured in the basket of goods and services as most electricity consumers started paying the new tariffs in December and not in November when the new prices kicked in.
November inflation rate of 14.89% up 1.6% compared to the previous month (October). Even though the month-on-month inflation rate of 1.6% is the highest recorded in over a year, analysts still believe it should have been higher if the impact of the higher electricity prices were factored into the latest numbers.
Electricity Price Increases – The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued an order that electricity prices will increase starting September 1st, 2020. But following the threat by labour to go on strike, the government and the unions reached an agreement to suspend the strike. After many deliberations, prices were allowed to increase starting on November 1st, 2020. The government also agreed to a discount of 10% that expires on January 1st, 2020.
According to Nairametrics Research, Electricity prices for consumers increased by an average of over 100% on paper (not accounting for tariff freezes).
Eko Disco – Weighted Tariff average was about N30/kWh and jumping to N49/kWh – 63%
Ikeja Disco – Weighted Tariff average was about N28/kWh and jumping to N47/kWh – 67.8%
Abuja Disco – Weighted Tariff average was about N36/kWh and jumping to N57/kWh – 58.3%
Important to note that these are weighted averages. For some residential customers in the Band A tariff (having 20 hours daily average power supply) they could see their tariff rise as much as 125% while customers with less than 12 hours average power supply will not experience an increase.
Why it is not factored in
Nairametrics understands the prices of goods and services used to measure the impact of inflation are drawn from the actual spending of consumers in the month under review compared to what they spent in prior months.
As mentioned earlier, the inflation rate for the month of November of 14.89% fell below most consensus expectations. Nairametrics team of analysts projected an inflation rate slightly higher than 15% on the back of higher electricity prices.
However, because electricity prices for most post-paid consumers are paid in arrears, they will not experience the increase in spending until December 2020 when they actually start paying the bills. It is after that the full impact of electricity prices will be felt in the consumer price index data.
Thus, by the second week of January when December inflation numbers will be revealed, we expect to see an inflation rate closer to 16% for the month of December 2020.
Why this matters
The inflation rate is a significant index in the economy affecting a wide range of transactions from contract pricing to even the value of the exchange rate.
- A higher inflation rate due to increased electricity prices is bound to impact Core inflation (which excludes food inflation).
- Core inflation, the metric often used by most industries is at 10% and much lower than the wider All Items inflation rate of 14.89% because it eliminates the galloping food inflation.
Inflation stats
All items inflation – 14.89%
Food Inflation – 18.3%
All items less food inflation – 11.05%
All items less food and energy – 11.6%
What they are saying
The Central Bank of Nigeria in its latest monetary policy committee meeting blamed the rising inflation rate on supply-side factors such as insecurity, logistics gridlocks, and also increase in electricity prices.
“The Committee noted that inflation continued to be driven by supply side disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other legacy factors. Key amongst these are: the security challenges in parts of the country; increase in food prices; and the recent hike in pump price of PMS and electricity tariff. The MPC, therefore, emphasized the need to address structural supply side issues putting upward pressure on costs of production and unemployment.”
Whilst the majority of electricity consumers did not experience higher electricity bills payment in November, prepaid customers did experience as they will be expected to pay the most recent tariff since they pay in advance and not in arrears. However, less than 40% of consumers are metered in Nigeria.
Transport Fare: Motorcycle “Okada” commuters paid more in November
Data from the NBS reveals the average fare paid by commuters for a journey by motorcycle (Okada) spiked by 4.13% in November.
The latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals the average price paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased to N276.38 in November 2020 from N265.41 in October 2020.
This represents a 4.13% increase in the transport fare paid, month-on-month basis and 120.15% Year-on-Year, from N125.54 in the corresponding period in November 2019.
Motorcycle (Okada) commuters in Niger (N1,520.46) paid more, followed by Kogi (N390.15) and Taraba (N360.40), while commuters in Adamawa (N75.99), Katsina (N110.40) and Kebbi (N140.28) paid the least.
Transport fare by Bus
- The average fare paid by Nigerian commuters for bus journeys within the city spiked by 73.84% year-on-year from N192.05 recorded in November 2019 to N333.86 in November 2020 and month-on-month increase of 3.61% from N322.22 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Zamfara (N595.22) paid more, followed by Bauchi (N510.65) and Nasarawa (N438.45), while commuters in Abia (N195.24), Borno (N213.21) and Kebbi (N220.30) paid the least.
- The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.39% month-on-month and by 36.38% year-on-year to N2,240.66 in November 2020 from N2,209.84 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Abuja FCT (N4,380.40) paid the highest, followed by Lagos (N3,100.00) and Sokoto (N3,100.00), while Bayelsa (N1,500.10), Enugu (N1,597.10) and Bauchi (N1,642.12) paid the least.
Transport fare by Air
- As regards to air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.13% month-on-month and by 18.47% year-on-year to N36,301.74 in November 2020 from N36,256.08 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Anambra/ Cross River (N38,500.00) paid more, followed by Lagos (N38,400.00), Jigawa (N38,260.00), while passengers in Akwa Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Gombe (N34,550.00) paid the least.
Transport fare by Water Way
- The average fare paid by passengers for waterway transport increased by 0.86% month-on-month and by 35.39% year-on-year to N756.84 in November 2020 from N750.42 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Delta (N2,294.23) paid the highest, followed by Bayelsa (N2,215.65) and Rivers (N2,185.10), while passengers in Borno (N229.10), Gombe (N280.10) and Kebbi (N300.00) paid the least.
Why this matters
Transportation cost accounts for the second-largest budget item for lower middle-class Nigerians, and takes a reasonable part of their total take-home pay, most times not less than 20%.
The increase in transport fare is due to higher fuel prices, depreciation of the naira and general increase in prices of goods and services
