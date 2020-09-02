Manufacturing
These industries appear to have returned to pre-pandemic levels
In the August sequel of the manufacturing and non–manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index report, the CBN reported that two sub-sectors in the manufacturing space expanded substantially, with the PMI of these subsectors going above the levels reported in February 2020. This development is attributable to the eased lockdown restrictions as operations in these sub-sectors are currently back at pre-pandemic levels.
In the same vein, Plastics & rubber products, Transportation equipment, Chemical & Pharmaceutical products and Textile, apparel, leather & footwork subsectors expanded in the period under review, though the expansion was low when compared with pre-pandemic periods.
Cement and Non-metallic mineral products sub-sector remain resilient
The latest figures released by the apex bank suggest that the manufacturing sector continues to grapple with the knock-on-effect of COVID-19, owing to global and domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending and high operating costs.
Notwithstanding, activities in the Non-metallic mineral products and Cement sub-sectors remain resilient, as the Purchasing Managers Index for these sub–sectors stood at 66.0 and 64.4 index points respectively, higher than the 65.3 and 62.5 index points reported in February, before the pandemic induced disruption.
Back story
Nairametrics had earlier reported that manufacturing PMI for August stood at 48.5 index points, indicating contraction in the sector for the fourth consecutive month. Also, out of the 14 surveyed subsectors, 6 sub–sectors reported expansion (above 50 index points thresholds), while the others contracted.
It is imperative to note that this is an improvement when compared to manufacturing activities in May, June or the performance in July which saw 12 sub–sectors decline with one reporting no change, while one expanded.
The drivers
The impressive performance of the Non-metallic mineral products and Cement sub-sectors, according to the manufacturing PMI report, is attributable to the expansion in production, new orders, employment and raw materials’ inventories.
This is evident in the subsectors’ production which expanded substantially, as the production PMI for Non-metallic mineral products and Cement expanded by 26.9 and 22.3 index points respectively during the month under review.
The new order PMI, a very important component of the index which tracks the level of new orders received for the month, rose sharply by 20.3 and 22.2 index points respectively.
The sharp rise of 22.3 index points indicate that employment in the cement subsector improved impressively, while employment in the Non-metallic mineral products sub-sector improved by 9.4 index points. Also, raw materials inventory grew substantially in the month under review, despite headwinds from higher input prices.
Why this matters
The Non-metallic mineral products and Cement sub-sectors encountered headwinds in key operations as structural bottlenecks, coupled with domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending and high operating costs affected the operations of these sub–sectors.
Despite the headwinds which resulted in the contraction of the manufacturing sector, it is important that two sub-sectors are back to operating at pre-pandemic levels, while four others continue to thrive and expand.
In conclusion, this development indicates recovery as manufacturers continue to benefit from the relaxation of the lockdown, other sub-sectors are expected to expand in subsequent periods as the economy continues to recover.
Nigeria to post bigger contraction in Q3, as PMI deeps further
Scarcity of dollar, depressed oil prices and limited fiscal support to contract economy further.
Nigeria's Manufacturing sector is expected to witness further contraction by the end of third quarter and end of 2020, as the manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) contracted consistently in the last four months.
According to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, manufacturing PMI stood at 48.5 index points, against 44.9 points recorded in July, 2020.
Back story: On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order:
* Non-metallic mineral products
* Cement
* Plastics & rubber products
* Transportation Equipment
* Chemical & pharmaceutical products
* Textile, apparel, leather & footwear.
The remaining 8 subsectors reported contraction in the following order:
* Printing & related support activities
* Electrical equipment
* Petroleum & coal products
* Primary metal
* Furniture & related products
* Paper products
* Food, beverage & tobacco products
* Fabricated metal products
As the manufacturing index recorded a decline, production level, new orders, employment level, and raw material inventories all recorded further decline compared to their July 2020 figures.
PMI for non-manufacturing
Meanwhile, the composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at stood at 44.7 points in August 2020, indicating contraction in non-manufacturing activities for the fifth consecutive months.
Out of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, only the utilities subsector reported same level, while the remaining 16 subsectors reported contracted in the following order:
* Repair,
* Maintenance/washing of motor vehicles;
* Real estate rental & leasing; professional,
* Scientific, & technical services;
* Management of companies;
* Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply;
* Educational services;
* Health care & social assistance;
* Finance & insurance; construction;
* Arts, entertainment & recreation;
*Transportation & warehousing;
* Accommodation & food services;
* Water supply, sewage & waste management;
* Wholesale/retail trade; agriculture and Information & communication.
What this means
PMI is a survey that is conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria to show the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month.
For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses, which is computed as the percentage of responded with positive change, plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change; except for supplier delivery time which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change.
The latest PMI figure below 50 for the fourth consecutive months implies that Nigeria may post a bigger than expected contraction in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.
Managing Partner, FA Consult, an audit firm and a chartered accountant, Peter Adebayo, said:
"The economy would witness further decline in the second half of the year, even till first quarter of 2021. I expect the scarcity of dollar, depressed oil prices and limited fiscal support to put pressure on the economy."
In all, as key sectors continue to suffer contraction, unemployment may surge in the economy.
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts for 4th consecutive month – CBN
Out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion.
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in August 2020 has witnessed a contraction for the fourth consecutive month, as it stood at 48.5 index points.
This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its August PMI report released on Wednesday.
The report stated that out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order:
- Non-metallic mineral products
- Cement
- Plastics & rubber products
- Transportation Equipment
- Chemical & pharmaceutical products and
- Textile, apparel, leather & footwear.
The remaining 8 subsectors reported contraction in the following order:
- Printing & related support activities
- Electrical equipment
- Petroleum & coal products
- Primary metal
- Furniture & related products
- Paper products
- Food, beverage & tobacco products
- Fabricated metal products
GDP: Nigeria's manufacturing sector on tight ropes
Only two sub-sectors in the manufacturing space reported real growths.
It is no longer news that Nigeria's manufacturing sector contracted by 8.78% in the second quarter in real terms. This is a major decline when compared with a marginal growth of 0.43% reported in Q1 2020, and a contraction of 0.13 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, only two sub-sectors in the manufacturing space – chemical & pharmaceutical products and motor vehicles & assembling, reported real growths of 3.79% and 6.95%, respectively. This is higher than the real growths of 0.58% and 1.04% in the first quarter, and a contraction of 1.27% and 1.5% in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
The other 11 sub-sectors in the manufacturing space all contracted.
Among the sectors that contracted were eight subsectors that reported double digits contraction, with oil refining activities contracting the most by 67.6%, extending the streak of contraction by six quarters. It should be noted that the last time the sub-sector reported a major expansion was during the fourth quarter of 2018 (33.6%).
The contraction in the activities of these subsectors is attributable to global & domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending, and high operating costs. Subdued operations caused by the lockdown and other containment measures to combat the pandemic also affected manufacturing activities.
The contraction in the manufacturing sector during the second quarter is consistent with analysts' expectations, at least based on the CBN's recent Manufacturing PMI reports. These reports signalled the contraction of the manufacturing sector in the second quarter, with the Manufacturing PMI for May and June standing at 42.4 and 41.1; well below the benchmark index of 50%.
Expert's perspective
The Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry, Dr Amuda Yusuf, maintained a cautious stance on the economy. He said that "although there has been a gradual reopening of the economy, business and commercial activities would remain subdued".
He emphasized that with the protraction of the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of a vaccine, there is a high possibility that the economy would contract, though marginally, in the third quarter.
The DG of LCCI further raised concerns about how the manufacturing sector has been struggling before the pandemic, despite being one of the biggest beneficiaries of CBN's loan-to-deposit policy.
He explained that the weakness of the manufacturing sector was due to global & domestic supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, weak consumer spending and high operating costs.
In his statement, he called for the removal of the structural bottlenecks to productivity through a mix of fiscal, monetary and regulatory measures.
He counselled that, a proper blend of fiscal and monetary policies, with proper implementation of the sustainability plan among other measures, would give the economy a boost in the near term.