inq. Digital Nigeria limited unveils new solutions
inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, a leading cloud and digital solutions provider, has announced the launch of two new solutions – Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution. These new solutions will enable businesses to build secure, cloud-ready, and AI-enabled networks to automatically review their surveillance videos in real-time.
Edge AI Video Analytics as a Service leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze video content and applies data gathered from this analysis to provide critical insight and reports for your business operations. This solution is currently available in three offerings – Compliance as a service (facial recognition), Retail Analytics (crowd management) and Intelligent Security (monitor theft and transaction discrepancies). It is suitable for organizations that rely on real-time event monitoring and alerts while also enhancing efficient resource management by reducing time spent reviewing surveillance recordings
Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution, powered by uCPE architecture, provides enterprise-grade industry solutions at the click of a button. It enables businesses scale-up rapidly, reduce network costs in addition to creating a dynamic and secure network capable of responding swiftly to changing business requirements. inq. Digital’s SDN/NFV is available in three offerings: Branch Orchestration, Enterprise Branch Security and Managed NFV.
The launch of Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and SDN/NFV Solutions reiterates inq. Digital Nigeria’s commitment towards providing simpler and seamless solutions to complex business challenges for businesses across Nigeria.
inq.Digital Nigeria continues to leverage its core strength of innovation, exceptional customer service and regional experience to improve organizations’ efficiency, increase productivity, enhance revenue generation and drive significant cost savings.
Grenada as the Dream Investment & Citizenship by Investment Destination
Investors, particularly those with families, feel strongly that Grenada is the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for generations to come.
An island that offers crystal blue water, white sandy beaches, nutmeg scented breezes, and a life-changing investment opportunity? Yes, such a place does exist. A high quality of life, well-developed infrastructure, low crime rate, and pristine natural environment make the island of Grenada not only a dream vacation destination, but also a dream investment destination. Located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, Grenada offers investment opportunities whose benefits reach far beyond its sandy shore. One of these opportunities is the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme administered by ultra-luxury resort developer, Range Developments.
Investors, particularly those with families, feel strongly that Grenada is the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for generations to come. Second citizenship in Grenada recently became even more accessible for international investors, as the minimum investment criteria was reduced from US $350,000 to US $220,000. By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, which provides visa free travel to 140 coutries (including to the United Kingdom, Schengen Region, Russia, China) and allowS them to make an investment (suggested minimum is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency (under the E2 visa program) and the ability to work there.
Range Developments’ government-approved project is Six Senses La Sagesse is the market leader and is expected to be complete by 2022. The hotel will feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 investor visa application, allowing one’s family to reside and work in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries, including the EU Schengen area, the UK, China, Singapore and Russia. Grenada is one of only six countries in the world that has a visa waiver agreement on a 30-day stay with China. Additionally, no visit to or residence on the island is required. With a processing period of approximately just 90 working days, Grenada’s programme is one of the only CBI programmes where passports are issued as part of the process.
Another reason investors say they chose Grenada is because of its flexible rules about what determines a family member. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship for parents, grandparents, dependent children (below the age of 30), and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity.
Saint Georges University is also an attraction for many looking for higher education opportunities, as it’s world-renowned for its medical programmes, including medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, and the health sciences. Grenada is one of the most politically stable countries in the region, with a democratic state and constitutionally held elections every five years. With relatively low inflation and a stable exchange rate, the country is also financially stable.
“Our projects have attracted over 1,600 investors and we have helped more than 4,000 individuals gain second citizenship so far,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “We always advise our clients that second citizenship by investment is a wise decision, but particularity for those with families, our programme in Grenada is a natural choice.”
Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes.
Financial Services
Switch by Sterling: The remittance game changer
Subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Although Nigerians in diaspora have always been able to access banking services in Nigeria through digital platforms, the recent introduction of the Switch banking app by Sterling Bank is bound to be a game-changer in the mobile banking space.
This is because Switch, a multi-service banking app, leverages technology to address some inadequacies of cross-border transactions and online money transfer such as Dollar to Naira or other convertible currencies on the front burner.
Regardless of exchange rate volatility, subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Coming on board when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a new policy that ensures unhindered remittances for Nigerians in diaspora, Switch has berthed as a product of corporate foresight and a veritable source of foreign exchange earnings for Nigerians.
…Mobile Apps have Come to Stay
The advent of Switch into the mobile banking space in Nigeria has raised the bar of competition in a territory where MoneyGram, Western Union, PayPal, WorldRemit and RiaMoney have held sway over the years.
The app’s user-friendly features have endeared it to Nigerians in diaspora and relegated the competition in every aspect of money transfer from abroad. Essentially, the app is uniquely designed for diverse financial products such as insurance, treasury bills, fixed income securities, payment requests, investments and asset financing, among others.
The money transfer app, which has gained frontline status in its short period of existence, stands out from the competition and serves as a hub for sending money to Nigeria from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The easy to use app provides an opportunity for issue resolution using e-mail and social media accounts.
… Coming on Board of Switch
In order to register on Switch, a client is expected to provide aname and contact information while the registration ends with funding of the account. This enables the client to deploy the savings account to transfer money into other Switch users for free and transfers to non-Sterling bank account with fees of N25 or less.
The Switch app can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or App Store. Subscribers can effortlessly register on the web by a click on the web too. Proving attractive to Nigerians of 18 years and above, its simplicity is fast boosting subscribers’ confidence. Clients will pay zero fee for transfers in the first six months.
…Switch Hedges Subscribers against Fraud
The world of mobile apps is like a game of whack-a-mole. As one fraud is being tackled, fraudsters rear their heads elsewhere with new tactics. Criminals have always exploited the mobile space with fake mobile apps.
However, the ongoing uptick in registration for Sterling Switch is not unconnected with the mobile app’s fraud-protection strategy that runs on advanced machines, specially designed to thwart fraud at both the install and in-app levels. This effectively hedges subscribers of Switch against cyber attacks.
…Switch by Sterling, a win-win
Switch is indeed a game-changer. The much sought-after solution provides better value to customers, builds a stronger brand, unlocks power of better connection for customers and makes account opening easy.
Prospective customers need not download many apps in order to invest in different asset classes. Switch provides opportunities for subscribers to build wealth through investment in various asset classes. It boosts profitability for the custodian.
Subscribers can transfer above N50,000 to other Nigerian banks. In order to enhance its services along the value chain, the solution operates on extended partnership network with PIP iT in the UK, i-invest and Doubble.Ng, among other institutions.
As a top brand, Switch by Sterling identifies its target demography, encourages user engagement, ensures compliance with platform design guidelines, uses frictionless navigating features and is highly responsive.
Switch stands out as the cheapest means for Nigerians in diaspora to transfer money online without risks associated with cross-border transactions. The financial mobile app is fast becoming the benchmark for other mobile apps in the Nigerian banking space.
5 Things to know about account opening for your SME business
A few tips to keep in mind while deciding the bank to choose for your new business, which most banks refer to as SME accounts.
It currently seems like the only way to make it in this country is to go into business. But the path of entrepreneurship is in itself filled with obstacles that Sango himself cannot thunder away, from double taxations to impediments during importation, high cost of doing business, increases in exchange rates and a recession that is keeping people from spending as much as before.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria have contributed about 48% – on average – to the national GDP in the last five years. Making a total of about 17.4 million enterprises, they account for about 50% of industrial jobs and nearly 90% of activities in the manufacturing sector, in terms of number of enterprises. Despite the significant contribution of SMEs to the Nigerian economy, challenges still persist that hinder the growth and development of the sector
As an aspiring business owner, one of the few tips to keep in mind is that once you begin your business you may meet daily glitches and even though these disappointments are abundant, some of them can be prevented by making more thought-out decisions before entering into any business. Thinking through the option of registering a business name, whether to find a physical space or become an online vendor, or which bank to use as your service provider.
I’ll be discussing business registration next time, for now I’ll be giving you a few tips to keep in mind while deciding the bank to choose for your new business, which most banks refer to as SME accounts
- Customer service: You are an entrepreneur in Nigeria, that in itself is wahala enough, you do not need a bank that has terrible customer service or is unable to help you via an accessible channel. Going back and forth with customer service over the phone, waiting for 10 minutes without reaching any bank staff just listening to bad phone music, or needing to know someone who works there personally before you can have an issue rectified are NO NO’s for business accounts. When you visit your current banks, speak to other customers in the customer service section, you will be surprised at what you find out.
- Seamless transactions: Customers today expect a seamless experience during transactions when it comes to accessing banking services. In Nigeria, it might be a stretch to expect the existence of a bank which doesn’t have any glitches during transaction but it is not too much to want to use a bank with a majorly good history. Nobody wants to constantly hear ‘madam dey don transfa the moni but e neva enta’. You should also look out for a bank that operates seamlessly on multiple devices such as a smartphone, tablet, desktop or physical visit in the bank (short lines at customer service).
- Business Loans: Figures from recent statistics by SMEDAN show that there are about 37 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, most of these businesses are unable to acquire loans most often because they can’t meet the bank requirements for these loans.
- Bank Charges: Every bank has different kind of charges that they slap a funny name to and debit you for. For business accounts you should look out for a bank that has a fixed monthly charge, not one that bills you with no explanation. Check out for the fixed charges that banks have that may differ with the SME category (micro, small, medium).
- Incentives for Entrepreneurs: Business is business but business doesn’t always have to be cut and dry. Very few banks offer support for their SME accounts to entice you to open an account, even few follow through with their promises. Take advantage of what they can offer like SME masterclasses, free e-commerce websites etc