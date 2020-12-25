Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG says the new UK strain is not yet in Nigeria
Federal Government says that the new mutant strain of the coronavirus disease in the UK has not been discovered in Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu, on Thursday, December 24, 2020, during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.
While advising Nigerians to stay calm and safe, Iheakwazu noted that viruses by their very nature mutate.
What the DG NCDC is saying
The NCDC boss said that the agency, sometime ago, partnered with the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), to do some sequencing, but did not find the UK variant which he described as deadlier than the original strain.
He said, “Over the last few days, we have monitored reports of the virus mutating in the UK, South Africa and some other countries, but it is important to establish some facts about what we know, what we do not know and what we are willing to learn over the next few years.
“We haven’t found the UK strain but it is not something we have been looking for…To find that you have to do sequencing and our focus has not been on sequencing. We did some sequencing in the past but we haven’t found that.
“However, we are doing more sequencing now. Is it possible that they are circulating? Yes. This is because there are a lot of travels between the UK and Nigeria.’’
While pointing out that NCDC would collaborate with other stakeholders to collect new samples for sequencing in order to determine their variant, Ihekweazu advised state governments to reopen testing centres as the health agency cannot conduct all the tests alone.
He said, “This is ongoing work. It cannot happen in a hurry. It is very complex. Sequencing is not a straight forward business which is why we have only a few centres that are able to do it.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, the UK Government warned that a new strain of Covid-19 spreads faster and had already left the UK.
- The new variant which UK scientists warned that it carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike the previous strains, has spread to several other countries.
- However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against any panic over the new Covid-19 variant and stated that mutations are normal in the cycle of a virus.
Sanwo-Olu directs worship centres to suspend all night services, no crossover events
Lagos State Governor has directed worship centres to suspend all-night services, including vigils and crossover events.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed worship centres to suspend all-night services, including vigils and crossover events, noting that the Federal Government imposed a curfew between 12 midnight and 4 am would be strictly enforced.
This is part of the emergency measure being employed by the government to halt the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic as the governor also urged religious leaders to ensure their followers observe the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
This disclosure was made by the governor while responding to questions from pressmen at the State House in Marina, Lagos.
What the governor is saying
He said: “All over the world, Christmas period is associated with gathering, merriment and traveling, which all, sadly, contribute to the spread of the virus. We must now seek to minimize as much of these activities as we can, at this time. Let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection.
“The quicker we are able to tame this raging virus, through responsible behaviour, the higher the likelihood that we will enjoy a 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020. By acting responsibly, we are not doing only ourselves a favour, we are doing other people a favour as well, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable.”
The governor pointed out that the instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission.
What you should know
It can be recalled that there has been the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, with Lagos State regarded as the epicentre. The state government had directed the shutdown of all schools indefinitely and had warned of strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocols and measures across the state.
Covid-19 Testing: FG to suspend passports of 100 Nigerians for noncompliance
100 Nigerians will have their passports suspended for flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.
The Federal Government has announced it will suspend the passports of 100 Nigerians for 6 months and also publish their passport numbers for “flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.”
This was disclosed by a media aide of the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, after the daily Covid-19 Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
- “Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says it’ll, this weekend, publish a list of 100 Nigerian Passport Nos that will be suspended for a minimum of 6 months for flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel,” Ogunlesi tweeted.
He added that the PTF had contacted 100 people who revealed that they failed to do a test after arrival.
- “PTF says the 100 affected persons (this is only Phase 1, more coming) have been contacted and have confirmed that they failed to do the post-arrival test. Only passport numbers will be published, PTF says, not names. Nigerian Passports will be suspended for 6 months. PTF says penalties will also apply to persons caught presenting fake negative PCR Tests for travel. Apparently it’s a thing – Nigerians cooking up fake negative results and uploading them to the Travel Portal and/or presenting them to airlines,” Ogunlesi said.
What you should know
The order to suspend the passports of Nigerians who disobey testing procedures was first issued as a warning by the FG in September.
- “If you do not have a test by day 14th regardless whether you have paid or not, we have a system for identifying cases with Nigerian passports and restrictions will be placed on those passports for six months period,” PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, had warned.
- “For those that are non-Nigerians that have not had the PCR test done between the 7th and 14th days and on their way out of the country, we will revoke their visas,” he added.
Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021 due to a surge in the number of cases.
FG orders passengers from UK, South Africa to register on travel portal
FG has ordered air passengers from the UK and South Africa to register with the Nigerian International Travel Portal.
The Federal Government has ordered air passengers from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa to register with the Nigerian International Travel Portal.
This was disclosed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. The PTF explained that its decision was due to the new variant of the virus discovered in the countries.
National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, explained that the directive was effective from Monday, as they were to also fill in the health questionnaire, and mandated to upload a negative COVID-19, polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) result with a validity of not more than five days.
According to him, travelers must pay for a COVID-19 PCR test at day seven of arrival in the country without which they would not be allowed to board flights.
The PTF boss added that a special register would be opened at the airports for passengers from these two countries, specifically to track and ensure they presented themselves for the COVID-19 test on day seven.
He said, “We’ll continue to be concerned about the emergence of the new variant coronavirus in the UK and additional mutate that was described coming from South Africa.
“The system for travels in terms of ensuring the safety of our citizens and preventing the importation of cases in the country is one of the most strict. We are one of the few countries that do double testing, that have a travel portal where you can go in and enter your details including your health questionnaire and pay for a test.
“If you do not present a permit travel or you cannot present a travel permit, the airlines are being directed not to board.
“So if you are coming into Nigeria from the UK and South Africa, it is in your best interest to familiarise yourself with the Nigerian International Travel Portal and make sure that you put in your health details.”
How it works
- Upload your PCR result, which has to be negative, and you pay for a day seven test upon arrival in Nigeria.
- When you arrive, a special register will be open for all passengers arriving from these two countries.
- FG will have enhanced surveillance where these passengers will be contacted after they have arrived home. They will be checking on them to see if they are having any symptoms.
- Passengers are expected by day seven to unfailingly go for their COVID-19 PCR test, which they must have before boarding the aircraft.
What you should know
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved that thenceforth, particularly for those coming from the UK and South Africa, the PTF was expected to pay special attention to the flights.
- “If you do not do your day seven tests by day 10, you will automatically go into the suspension list. Your travel document – passport will be suspended for a minimum period of six months.
- “If you carry a Foreign passport with a visa, we will revoke your visa. And because it is easier to track a smaller group of persons than a larger group of passengers,” he said.