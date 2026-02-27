Access Holdings PLC, represented by Group Managing Director and CEO Innocent C. Ike , inaugurated the Nigerian Pavilion at the 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show, reinforcing the institution’s leadership in connecting African and European markets and advancing Nigeria–France trade, investment, and agricultural collaboration.

Access Holdings PLC, the parent company of Access Bank Group, has reinforced the leadership of the financial institution, in connecting African and European markets as its Group Managing Director and CEO, Innocent C. Ike, officially inaugurated the Nigerian Pavilion at the 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show.

The event marks a pivotal moment in advancing strategic trade, investment, and agricultural partnerships between Nigeria and France, while positioning Access Holdings at the centre of cross-continental economic integration.

Representing Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings and the France–Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), Ike opened the pavilion before an audience of global investors, policymakers, and corporate leaders, signalling Nigeria’s readiness to deepen commercial engagement with Europe and strengthen value chains across the agricultural sector.

“The Nigerian Pavilion represents readiness, readiness to partner, to invest, and to grow together.” Ike stressed in his opening remarks also reminding the audience that “Paris serves as a gateway into Europe, while Nigeria represents one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic markets. The presence of Nigerian banks here enhances trade finance, investment flows, and cross-border partnerships across continents.”

The inauguration marks the beginning of a week-long series of engagements aimed at unlocking new investment opportunities, strengthening agribusiness value chains, and enabling greater participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in cross-border trade. As a leading African financial institution with an expanding global footprint, Access Bank, continues to serve as a key enabler of international commerce, providing the financial infrastructure required to connect businesses, markets, and capital across continents.

A cornerstone of this strategy is the Paris branch of Access Bank UK, which since its establishment in 2023 has played a critical role in facilitating trade and investment between Europe and Africa. Under the leadership of Justin Maria, the branch delivers specialist trade finance, corporate banking, and structured financing solutions that enable European and African businesses to execute cross-border transactions efficiently and scale their international operations.

Through its active participation in high-level platforms such as the Nigeria Business Forum and the Spotlight Nigeria Business Forum, Access Holdings has strengthened investor confidence, supported capital flows, and reinforced its position as a trusted financial partner for companies expanding into African and European markets.

The opening ceremony brought together distinguished public and private sector leaders, including Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc; Adaora Umeoji, Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank Plc; Umar Dikko Radda, Executive Governor of Katsina State; and Emmanuelle Blatmann, Director of African Affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside senior government officials, investors, and corporate executives.

The Nigerian Pavilion, sponsored by the France–Nigeria Business Council and supported by leading institutions including Access Holdings/Access Bank, reflects the growing momentum behind Nigeria’s global trade ambitions and the strategic role of the Group in facilitating economic connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, Access Bank remains committed to building bridges between Africa and international markets, supporting trade, enabling investment, and empowering businesses to scale across borders. The Group’s participation in the Paris International Agricultural Show underscores its broader vision of positioning Africa, and Nigeria in particular, as a key player in global commerce.

About France-Nigeria Business Council (FNBC)

The France–Nigeria Business Council (FNBC) is a strategic public-private platform designed to deepen economic, trade and investment ties between France and Nigeria. It brings together senior business leaders, government officials, and institutional partners from both countries to advance bilateral cooperation across key sectors including financial services, infrastructure, agribusiness, energy and industrial development. The Council’s advocacy, networking and strategic dialogues help shape a favourable environment for cross-border business expansion and investment flows between French and Nigerian markets.

About Access Bank

The Paris branch of The Access Bank UK, led by Justin Maria, offers specialist trade finance, corporate banking and cross-border services that help French, European and African businesses execute international transactions, manage cash flows, and access structured financing across borders. Paris Branch executives have represented the bank in discussions on finance, digital innovation and Nigeria-Europe economic cooperation, reinforcing the institution’s role as a trusted partner for companies entering African or European markets.