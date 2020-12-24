Commodities
Oil prices gain, energy demand in America ticks up
Brent oil futures were up by 0.83% to $51.62, increasing the odds of staying above $50/barrel before Christmas.
Oil prices ticked up at Thursday’s trading session, extending gains after a plunge in U.S. crude oil inventories boosted fuel demand hopes and hopes of a possible Brexit deal.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Brent oil futures were up by 0.83% to $51.62, increasing the odds of staying above $50/barrel before Christmas. Also, the West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.73% to trade at $48.47.
Both oil major contracts gained more than 2% yesterday.
Recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a plunge of 562,000 barrels in U.S. crude oil supply for the week to Dec. 18. Although the plunge in U.S crude oil inventories was much smaller than the 3.186-million-barrel plunge many leading energy experts had earlier envisaged as well as the previous week’s draw of 3.135 million barrels.
The Energy Information Administration data follows the American Petroleum Institute’s report of a 2.7-million-barrel gain in U.S. crude oil supply the day before.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the latest macro coming from COVID-19 fronts calming the nerves of oil traders
“The oil market rallied along with broader markets supported by a flat-out bullish EIA inventory report.
“And thanks to medical experts warning against overreaction to the new virus strain, there is a greater understanding it will not trigger a new wave of severe lockdown blockades around the world as France showed the way by quickly re-opening trade and transport links with the UK, which provided a major sigh of relief to oil markets for a lockdown perspective,” Innes stated.
Also, macros coming from the United Kingdom and EU bloc revealed they were nearing a deal in sealing a Brexit agreement, moving away from the chaotic finale anticipated on January 1.
Commodities
Oil prices drop amid curb on air travels
At the time of writing this report, Brent oil futures were down by 1.06% to $49.30 thereby dropping below the $50 mark.
Oil prices drifted lower at the mid-week trading session in London.
The plunge in crude oil prices is largely due to a surge in U.S. crude oil stockpiles and the travel restrictions put in place to limit a new mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus, putting pressure on already weak fuel demand.
What you must know about the oil price flux
- Tuesday’s data from the American Petroleum Institute printed a gain of 2.7 million barrels in U.S. crude oil supply for the week ending Dec. 18. The build was larger than the 3.25-million-barrel draw in forecasts prepared by energy experts and the previous week’s build of 1.973 million barrels.
In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on recent market fundamentals prevailing in the oil market:
“And rubbing salt in the oil market wounds today, oil prices lurched lower, after yet another inventory build that was very much bearish to a consensus to what was penciled in by analysts.
Oil traded lower again overnight with worries over the new virus variant and restricted mobility in most of Europe as demand fear resurfaces travel restrictions. And to assume this could be an isolated UK event might be unwise.”
What to expect: The oil cartel is expected to ensure that its crude oil production capacity meets the prevailing energy demand. However, the present situation highlights oil bears having a grip on the black liquid hydrocarbon market, at least for the near term until the COVID-19 caseloads get subdued.
Commodities
COVID-19 mutant strain causes chaos at Oil markets
Crude Oil prices dropped deeper at the second trading session of the week, following a new strain of COVID-19 virus.
Crude Oil prices dropped deeper at the second trading session of the week in London.
This is coming after heavy losses from the Monday trading session, as a new strain of COVID-19 virus shutdown major economies in Western Europe.
The fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain has already shut down a larger part of the United Kingdom and also prompted many countries to close their borders to English travellers and in some cases their goods.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures were down more than 2% trading below $50/barrel.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost over 2%, to trade at $46.73 a barrel.
Both major benchmark contracts plunged by 3% yesterday, partly wiping recent strong gains on the back of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, seen as key to easing human mobility restrictions.
What you should know about the oil price flux
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, further dug deeper into recent macros weighing heavily on oil prices,
- “Oil slid and then finally crashed off the end of the reflation runway before bargain hunters helped lift Brent crude back above $50.00. The nefarious mobility restriction linked sell-off saw both grades drop about 6% amid the new super -spreading strain of the virus, which sees politicians mandating more mobility restrictions in most of Europe. And with the UK at the epicentre, it triggered absolute border pandemonium.”
What to expect
Oil traders anticipate significant sell-offs at today’s Oil trading session as all those bullish synergies around reflation and a weaker US dollar are reversing a touch with the latest chaos in the UK on the back of the mutant strain of the virus.
Commodities
Oil prices break below $50 per barrel
Brent crude plunged by over 4.75% to trade at $49.85 a barrel after rising 1.5% to its highest since March on Friday.
Oil prices dropped over 4% at Monday’s trading session amid reports that reveal the fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain has shut down much of the United Kingdom.
This has further led to tighter restrictions in Western Europe, thereby triggering fears among oil traders about a slower recovery in fuel demand.
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude plunged by over 4.75% to trade at $49.85 a barrel, after rising 1.5% to its highest since March on Friday.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also dropped by 4.65% to trade at $46.88 a barrel, after gaining 1.5% on Friday to its highest since February.
Oil prices are drifting lower on the strong rebound seen in the U.S dollar index coupled with the new COVID-19 variant, which is reportedly much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 virus, leading to a wider spread amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, countries like Canada, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Chile have banned travelers from going to the United Kingdom with some also banning freight from the United Kingdom.