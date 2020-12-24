Coronavirus
Covid-19: New UK variant also confirmed in Singapore
Singapore has confirmed its first case of the UK strain of the Coronavirus.
The Singaporean government has announced its first case of the new Covid-19 variant similar to that recently announced by the UK.
Singapore said that it placed 11 in quarantine and tests returned positive for the new strain, in a report cited by Reuters.
Singapore disclosed that the new strain was an imported case from Europe and has already been placed in quarantine alongside those that the person had come in contact with.
- “There is currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community,” Singapore’s Health Ministry said late on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian nation also blocked visitors with recent travel history to the United Kingdom and has reported very little local infections daily.
Reports indicate the patient with the newer variant entered Singapore on December 6 and was declared positive on December 8.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spreads faster, and may already have left the UK, as it works hard to contain the spread.
- UK scientists warned that the new variant of the Coronavirus, which is spreading in the UK, carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike previous strains.
- Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK and stated that mutations are normal in the cycle of a virus, commending scientists for real-life surveillance of the variant.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 23rd of December 2020, 1,133 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 80,922 confirmed cases.
On the 23rd of December 2020, 1,133 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 80,922 cases have been confirmed, 69,274 cases have been discharged and 1,236 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 903,800 tests have been carried out as of December 23rd, 2020 compared to 893,590 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 23rd December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 80,922
- Total Number Discharged – 69,274
- Total Deaths – 1,236
- Total Tests Carried out – 903,800
According to the NCDC, the 1,133 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (397), FCT (357), Kaduna (81), Plateau (63), Katsina (46), Sokoto (32), Oyo (28), Ogun (21), Kano (19), Rivers (18), Osun (13), Edo (12), Niger (12), Bayelsa (11), Borno (11), Bauchi (8), Jigawa (2), and Ondo (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 27,488, followed by Abuja (10,479), Kaduna (4,709), Plateau (4,367), Oyo (3,821), Rivers (3,111), Edo (2,802), Ogun (2,410), Kano (2,100), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,795), Katsina (1,488), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,328), Gombe (1,192), Ebonyi (1,091), Osun (992), Abia (983), Bauchi (912), and Borno (789).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (630), Bayelsa (518), Benue (515), Akwa Ibom (413), Ekiti (405), Niger (393), Jigawa (389), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (279), Taraba (207), Yobe (176), Kebbi (155), Cross River (94), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Africa to spend $9 billion on Covid-19 vaccine, access to supply is big problem
Africa would need about $9 billion as funding to purchase enough of Covid-19 vaccines.
The African continent would need about $9 billion as funding to purchase enough Covid-19 vaccines to curb the spread of the pandemic in the continent.
An African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) official said on Wednesday, that the continent is faced with a bigger problem of having access to the supply of vaccines amid the global race for doses.
According to Reuters, this disclosure was made by Afreximbank Chief Economist, Hippolyte Fofack, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, during a media chat.
Fofack said that the Cairo-based bank and other development finance institutions are collaborating with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain vaccines for the novel coronavirus.
He said that African nations cannot compete with wealthier and more developed economies that have already secured huge supplies of doses from the Covid-19 vaccine developers. Fofack said,
- “If the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is left to (the) market, many developing countries will be essentially rationed out of it, Africa included. The key constraint is the supply of vaccines. Even if Africa had 100 billion dollars, we will not be able to access enough doses.”
The Afreximbank Chief had disclosed that African countries will need to ask wealthy governments for excess vaccines.
What you should know
- The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned against a Covid-19 vaccine nationalism, pointing out that richer countries would not remain safe from the pandemic if the poorer nations are left exposed to coronavirus.
- The UN health agency said it would be in the best interest of the wealthy nations to help every country protect itself against the disease.
- Afreximbank estimates that Africa will need to spend about $5.8 billion on purchasing vaccines and another $3.3 billion for distribution, to reach the target of vaccinating at least 60% of 1.3 billion Africans with effect from 2021.
- Some of the funding is expected to come from COVAX, a global alliance co-led by the World Health Organisation that aims to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.
COVID-19: 79% of Africans are disposed to taking vaccine – Africa CDC Survey Report
The Africa CDC survey report indicates that majority of Africans are ready to take COVID-19 vaccine as long as it is safe and effective.
A survey conducted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), shows that a majority of Africans (about 79%) are ready to take COVID-19 vaccine if it is safe and effective.
According to the survey report,
- “Significant variations in willingness were noted across countries and across the five regions in the continent, from 94 percent and 93 percent in Ethiopia and Niger respectively, to 65 percent and 59 percent in Senegal and the DRC respectively.”
From the survey report, it is established that the rejection of a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly correlated to the level of misinformation about the virus, as most of the people who declined to take a vaccine believe that the disease is man-made, does not exist, or is exaggerated and does not pose a serious threat as claimed.
What they are saying
Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC, said:
- “This survey is an eye-opener that provides critical scientific evidence to guide interventions by Africa CDC, member states and partners for optimization of COVID-19 vaccine uptake across the continent.”
What you should know
- The survey was conducted to investigate public knowledge and perceptions about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine; thus, identifying knowledge gaps, cultural beliefs, and attitudes to inform interventions for the pre-deployment of vaccines across the continent.
- It should be noted that willingness to take a COVID-19 vaccine or not depends largely on trust in vaccines, as well as perceptions of its importance, safety and efficacy.
- The survey was conducted between August and December 2020 and more than 15,000 adults aged 18 years and above were interviewed.
- 15 countries were covered i.e. Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia, and Uganda.