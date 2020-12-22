Hospitality & Travel
Dana Air to open internal inquiry on discrimination of passenger with disability
Dana Air has commenced an investigation into the altercation that saw a man with a disability denied of flying.
Dana Air has taken responsibility for the grounded aircraft incident over the weekend and has opened inquiry into the altercations with a passenger with disability.
In a statement posted on Tuesday, Dana Air disclosed that it regrets the discomfort and frustrations it caused to passengers on Friday, which has affected its daily operations.
- “We grounded the aircraft on Friday for safety concerns, and in an uncommon fashion, we had to do same with a different equipment on Saturday. Neither grounding was because of potential threats to safe operation, rather in compliance with our own self set high safety standards. Such disruptions have significantly affected operations, especially when traffic is high these days.
- “We strongly disclaim the notion that our company or our employees discriminate against persons on account of disability or any factor for that matter. This is inconsistent with our history and record, which is available for all to see,” it stated
Dana acknowledged the viral social media video showing altercations between its employees and a person with disability.
- “Although we make no determinations yet, one way or the other, suffice to state that receiving this footage, other pieces of evidence and extensive discussions with regulators had led us to immediately open an internal inquiry. We take responsibilities seriously, and never encourage or condone any impropriety by our employees. We will also cooperate with relevant consumer protections authorities.”
What you should know
A passenger, Dr. Chike Okogwu, on Sunday disclosed that Dana introduced a new policy that forbids accepting passengers with wheelchairs. He tweeted,
- “Discrimination against persons with Disabilities in Nig. I booked a 7:20PM flight from Abj-Lag which was rescheduled to 9.05PM. I got my boarding pass only for Dana Air to say a new policy forbids carry us with wheelchair.”
It's turning bloody here in Abuja Airport. If we die, we die. I say no to discrimination of persons with Disabilities in Nig.
— Dr. Chike OKOGWU.
The Passenger was later granted bail today after he was arrested.
Disability discrimination in #Nigeria needs to end!
— Chidi Odinkalu
Canada invites fresh 5,000 Express Entry candidates for permanent residency
Candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited.
The Canadian government in its latest draw invited another 5,000 immigration candidates to apply for its permanent residency, making it a total of 102,350 issued year-to-date.
Invited candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited, the same as required in the last round in November.
- In case of a tie between candidates, IRCC applied the tie-breaking rule. This indicates that candidates who had a CRS score of 469 or more, needed to have submitted their Express Entry profile before June 4, 2020.
- This is the second time in a row that the CRS requirement has dipped to 469. The CRS requirement had typically hovered above 470 for all program draws.
The number of ITAs issued to date is the highest it has ever been. Canada surpassed its ITA target on November 18, when a record-breaking 5,000 ITAs were issued. There has also never been a single year where the number of ITAs issued surpassed 100,000.
The large number of invitations is in line with Canada’s commitment to welcome over 400,000 new immigrants in 2021, most of which will be coming through the Express Entry system.
What you should know
- Express Entry is Canada’s immigration application management system for three federal economic-class programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. These invitation rounds typically take place every two weeks and the vast majority involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.
- Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are issued an ITA for Canadian permanent residency through regular draws from the pool. Although, while a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, the CRS does award additional points to candidates who have one.
Why this matters
This serves as an opportunity for Nigerian youths who will be seeking to travel out for academic and work purposes, especially at a time when strike actions have disrupted academic activities in the country and unemployment rate skyrocketed as a result of covid-19 lockdown.
East and West Africa regions have most visa-open countries – AfDB Report
Africa Visa Openness Index Report 2020 states that the most visa-open countries are found in East and West Africa.
The countries in both East and West Africa regions have been found to be the most visa-open countries, as contained in the Africa Visa Openness Index Report 2020, recently published by African Development Bank (AfDB).
Africa Visa Openness Index measures which countries in Africa are facilitating travel for citizens of other countries and how.
According to the report,
- “Overall, the most visa-open countries are found in East and West Africa – these two regions accounted for 80 percent of the top 20 most visa-open African countries in 2020. Three countries – The Gambia, Seychelles, and Benin, now offer visa-free access to all African visitors.”
Key Highlights of the Report
- In 2020, Africans did not need a visa to travel to 26% of other African countries and could obtain a visa on arrival in 28% of African countries.
- Similarly, in 2020, Africans needed visas to travel to 46% of other African countries.
- Only 24 countries offer eVisas, reflecting 44% of the continent. This is quite low considering that eVisa can be quite a useful method for streamlining travel processes and facilitating visitor access. Importantly, eVisas can also speed up and secure entry for travellers as most countries respond to the changing travel climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A lot of African countries need to be more open by, for example, offering visas on arrival for African visitors – only 28% of African countries do. Increased openness and integration are quite vital in developing regional tourism, though this disposition suffered a severe shock due to the pandemic, as most countries closed their borders and tightened their immigration protocols.
Bottom line
The AfCFTA would largely address the critical concerns as well as give the desired impetus for increased open borders and cross-country mobility for economic recovery, allowing Africans to travel, invest, and do business within the continent.
Transport Fare: Motorcycle “Okada” commuters paid more in November
Data from the NBS reveals the average fare paid by commuters for a journey by motorcycle (Okada) spiked by 4.13% in November.
The latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals the average price paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased to N276.38 in November 2020 from N265.41 in October 2020.
This represents a 4.13% increase in the transport fare paid, month-on-month basis and 120.15% Year-on-Year, from N125.54 in the corresponding period in November 2019.
Motorcycle (Okada) commuters in Niger (N1,520.46) paid more, followed by Kogi (N390.15) and Taraba (N360.40), while commuters in Adamawa (N75.99), Katsina (N110.40) and Kebbi (N140.28) paid the least.
Transport fare by Bus
- The average fare paid by Nigerian commuters for bus journeys within the city spiked by 73.84% year-on-year from N192.05 recorded in November 2019 to N333.86 in November 2020 and month-on-month increase of 3.61% from N322.22 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Zamfara (N595.22) paid more, followed by Bauchi (N510.65) and Nasarawa (N438.45), while commuters in Abia (N195.24), Borno (N213.21) and Kebbi (N220.30) paid the least.
- The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.39% month-on-month and by 36.38% year-on-year to N2,240.66 in November 2020 from N2,209.84 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Abuja FCT (N4,380.40) paid the highest, followed by Lagos (N3,100.00) and Sokoto (N3,100.00), while Bayelsa (N1,500.10), Enugu (N1,597.10) and Bauchi (N1,642.12) paid the least.
Transport fare by Air
- As regards to air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.13% month-on-month and by 18.47% year-on-year to N36,301.74 in November 2020 from N36,256.08 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Anambra/ Cross River (N38,500.00) paid more, followed by Lagos (N38,400.00), Jigawa (N38,260.00), while passengers in Akwa Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Gombe (N34,550.00) paid the least.
Transport fare by Water Way
- The average fare paid by passengers for waterway transport increased by 0.86% month-on-month and by 35.39% year-on-year to N756.84 in November 2020 from N750.42 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Delta (N2,294.23) paid the highest, followed by Bayelsa (N2,215.65) and Rivers (N2,185.10), while passengers in Borno (N229.10), Gombe (N280.10) and Kebbi (N300.00) paid the least.
Why this matters
Transportation cost accounts for the second-largest budget item for lower middle-class Nigerians, and takes a reasonable part of their total take-home pay, most times not less than 20%.
The increase in transport fare is due to higher fuel prices, depreciation of the naira and general increase in prices of goods and services
