Surge in buying interest drives bullish bourse
The benchmark All Share Index gained for the sixth consecutive month, up higher by 14.0%.
In the latest released NSE Domestic & Foreign Portfolio Investment for October, total value traded surged in line with expectations as value grew 81.5% m/m to N244.9bn (US$634.6m) in October 2020 from N135bn (US$350.6m) in September 2020.
Activity level among domestic investors grew 71.9% m/m to N163.18bn (US$422.8m) while foreign investor transactions surged 104.0% m/m to N81.7bn (US$211.7m). Domestic investors still retained dominance of trading activities on the local bourse as their share of total transactions in October stood at 66.6% (YTD; 62.56%) while foreign investors’ share of total transactions was 33.4% (YTD; 37.4%).
On the domestic front, transactions were dominated by institutional investors who traded N93.2bn (US$241.6m) while retail investors executed transactions worth N69.9bn (US$181.2m). We note that the volume of transactions among retail and institutional investors grew 96.0% and 57.4% respectively. Foreign outflows rose to N56.4bn (US$146.2m) in October compared with N26.1bn (US$67.8m) in September.
In the same vein, foreign Inflows increased to N25.3bn (US$65.5m) in October from N14.0bn (US$36.4m) in September, resulting in a net outflow of N31.1bn (US$80.7m) in October compared with a net outflow of N12.1n (US$31.4m) in September.
A contribution of high liquidity due to a dearth of alternative investment opportunities considering negative real interest rates on fixed income securities and positive Q3 results led to the surge in activity level which supported a strong bullish performance in the local bourse in October resulting in the highest monthly gain since 2018.
The benchmark All Share Index gained for the sixth consecutive month, up higher by 14.0%. Going forward, we expect the domestic investors to continue to dominate activities in the domestic bourse as foreign investors remain cautious.
Here is what most people wish they knew before entering international business
Here are 4 tips you should know before you enter the international league.
Joining the international market is profitable for your upcoming business because it offers you low-cost ways of producing your products. It also puts you at a level where you can compete with big companies in the industry.
However, it is not simple to just enter a foreign market and start transacting. The dynamics involved in expanding your business globally are far more complex than the domestic ones you are accustomed to.
Here are 4 tips you should know before you enter the international league:
1. Impact of cultural and language differences
Growing a business locally is easy as there are no cultural and language barriers that you need to worry about. Although, when you are getting into the international market, these two factors are obstacles that you need to plan for because they can either grow or stagnate your business.
To manoeuvre through this hurdle, you need to get your staff to learn about foreign cultures and languages of the place you are expanding your business. If they cannot learn, you need to hire representatives that understand such languages and cultures. Because, it is a daunting task for you to keep traveling to go find talent, you need to involve PEO services at this stage.
Before taking up any firm on their services, it is suggested to read those PEO reviews. Looking at what other clients felt about that PEO that you are looking to hire will ensure that you get the best professionals who will help you expand your business globally.
2. Foreign rules and legislations
Each country has its laws that companies need to comply with before they can begin to operate in that region. Some laws govern data protection, taxation, acquisition, sales contract, and intellectual property rights.
The consequences of failing to be compliant with them are often hefty fines that can bankrupt your company. So, what do you do to weather these legal storms? You must understand the provision of each of these laws so that you adhere to them accordingly.
But, given how complex legal issues can be, you should get an attorney in your country and your target international market to help you manoeuvre such issues. Their involvement will give your business a smooth sail enabling you to succeed.
3. Capital required
The process of expanding your business internationally is not a simple undertaking that can happen overnight. You need enough money and time to make your business cross over to the international borders.
While you might be making a lot of profit locally, at times it might not be sufficient to help with your global expansion plans. When you do not have the capital needed, you need to find investors who would be willing to help you grow your business.
Depending on what your company deals in, you can either ask your bank for support, partner up with other entrepreneurs dealing in the same product as you, or ask friends for support.
When these potential stakeholders do not come through for you, you need to cast your net wider and go look for investors in business fairs or search them in local directories. In short, do what you can to find people who believe in your expansion plan and are willing to fund you!
4. Need for quality service and products
The international market is very competitive hence the need for you to improve your products and services for your foreign customers and clients. You ought to know that each market has got its quality standards and assurances that you need to meet for you to have a competitive edge.
Apart from improving products, you need to uphold a particular consistency in the standards of quality. Every facet of your business needs to ensure such consistency, else you will lose your credibility in the new market that you are trying to conquer.
To stay on track, you need to conduct regular quality assurance checks on the services and products that you are providing. This approach will set your business apart and ensure that you live up to your customers’ expectations.
Conclusion
One of the parameters that measure the success of a business is going global. With enough capital, appropriate time, market awareness, expert PEO service providers, and personal commitment, you will take and maintain your business at the international level.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
On the reopening of major land borders by FG
Opening of the land borders is a welcome development as it will positively influence the prices of goods in the short to medium term.
Yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, during the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting announced the immediate reopening of the country’s four major land borders; Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.
This action is believed to be in readiness for the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which is scheduled for January 1 2021. She further stated that other land borders will be reopened on or before 31 December 2020. The ban on importation of rice, poultry and other products however, remains in place.
We recall that last year August, the Federal Government announced the total closure of land borders which was part of its efforts to prevent smuggling of illegal arms, food & agricultural products to stimulate local production (See: CSL Nigeria Daily_15 October; Customs ban imports and exports via land borders). We had stated that the total closure was inadequate to achieve the goal of promoting local production for as long as the local business environment remains hostile.
We also suggested that the government limit the ban to items that were being smuggled where the country has a decent supply level to meet demand. Furthermore, we noted that the total closure of the land borders would result in higher prices of goods especially food items. By implication, food inflation has been on the rise, increasing to 18.30% in November from 14.09% in October 2019 when the full border closure was announced.
The last GDP numbers announced also showed a contraction of the trade sector (down 12.1% y/y). We note the steep contraction in the trade sector GDP is reflective of not only covid-19 related pressures but also adverse trade policies such as closure of land borders.
We note that while the border closure has negatively affected prices of goods and services, some listed companies in Food processing and Agriculture such as Flour Mills of Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, Presco, Okomu etc have benefitted significantly from the lack of competition from smuggled products and this has reflected in improved earnings for these firms.
On the other hand, the policy had caused setbacks for Nigerians whose major business activities had depended on the land borders such as the cement producers, manufacturers, freight forwarders and transporters and many other companies with a viable export business. There have been reports that many manufacturers have closed down their export segments because of the border closure.
In our opinion, opening of the land borders is a welcome development as it will positively influence the prices of goods in the short to medium term in light of the economic shocks caused by the pandemic and the recent food scarcity brought about by poor harvests, incidences of flood and insecurity in the food-producing regions especially amidst expectations of increased demand during the Christmas festivities.
That said, opening of the borders without effective strategies in place to combat smuggling may see a reversal of the fortunes of the companies that had previously benefitted from the border closure.
Inflation rises for 15th consecutive month
On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.60% in November, 0.06ppt higher than October’s 1.54%.
Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released inflation data for the month of November which showed that headline inflation in Nigeria rose for the fifteenth consecutive month to a 34-month high of 14.89% in November from 14.23% in October. On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.60% in November, 0.06ppt higher than October’s 1.54%.
The food sub-index rose strongly to 18.30% in November, 0.92ppt higher than October’s 17.38 while it rose by 2.04% on a m/m basis (0.08ppt higher than October’s 1.96%). FX liquidity constraints, the impact of the border closure, poor farm yields since the start of the harvest season due to incidences of flooding in major food-producing areas are all factors that continue to constrain food supply and impact food prices. Added to this, the high rate of insecurity especially in the food region has further contributed to the low food supply as many farmers are afraid of going to their farms, hence resulting in scarcity. Recently, there were reports that armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on civilian men and women who were harvesting their fields and at least 43 persons were killed and others kidnapped.
The core sub-index on the other hand fell to 11.05% (0.09ppt lower than October’s 11.14%). On a m/m basis, the core sub-index rose by 0.71% in November ( 1.25% in October). The biggest increases in the core sub-index basket were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, hospital & medical services, furniture repairs, pharmaceutical products, passenger transport by road, repairs & maintenance of personal transport equipment, vehicle spare parts, etc. While the increase in health-related expenses remains reflective of the Covid-19 pressures, we believe the increase in cost of transport by road is linked to the recent spike in petrol prices and the increase in transport costs by air has been largely affected by the significant rise in flight tickets.
Looking ahead, we expect food inflation to maintain an upward trend considering expectations of increased demand during the Christmas festivities amidst low food supply. In the same vein, increased electricity tariffs (the implementation of the new tariffs that was briefly suspended has been re-introduced) will also contribute to inflationary pressures.
