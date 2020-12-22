Financial Services
Access Bank seals partnership with Coronation Insurance on bancassurance
Access Bank has announced a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive bancassurance in Nigeria.
In a bid to avail its numerous customers of the best underwriting and claims experience, Access Bank of Nigeria has entered into a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive an efficient and effective bancassurance system.
The partnership was discussed during an earlier organised webinar themed, “Managing Risks that Keep CEOs up at Night,” held on October 7, 2020.
Why Coronation Insurance
In explaining the choice of Coronation Insurance Plc from a pool of other insurance firms in Nigeria, the CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, explained that apart from the close ties the bank has with the insurance firm, it considered some other important criteria, such as the financial strength/capitalization and underwriter speed of response to customers.
In his view, Coronation Insurance satisfied all the required criteria, part of which informed the decision to choose the firm over others.
What they are saying
The CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, commented on the close relationship between the bank and the firm. He said: “Coronation Insurance, formerly known as Wapic Insurance, was part of the Access Bank ecosystem and we do have fond memories of its spin off when our shareholders received their dividends after the spin-off.
“I am very proud of the great strides that the institution has made since its spin-off, recording several achievements, one of which is being among the fastest growing corporate risk underwriter over the last decade, and being among the top three most capitalized insurance businesses in the country.”
On why Coronation Insurance was picked as its partner, Mr. Wigwe said:
“In choosing among a pool of potential organizations to fill this gap, we have had to look at a couple of identifiers, with the first among them being underwriter speed of response to customers and the second is the financial strength and the capitalization base of the underwriter.
“Given all these, and with the interest of its customers at heart, Access Bank considered all of these qualities and found coronation to be leading between the various categories. We want our customers to have the best underwriting and claims experiences.”
Also, the Chairman of Coronation Insurance, Mutiu Sunmonu, commended the partnership. He said:
“This partnership represents a key milestone in the Nigerian insurance industry. Through the coming together of both organizations, new standards of quality and service delivery will be established within the industry. It will also elevate the level at which insurance services are delivered to corporate customers within the country.”
In addition, the founding CEO of Agusto & Co. Limited, Bode Agusto spoke on the impact of key macroeconomic risks on businesses in Nigeria. He outlined three main macroeconomic risks and briefly evaluated their impact- Inflation, exchange rate, interest rate.
Mr. Agusto noted that non-monetary assets such as plant and property, imported raw materials are greatly impacted by these factors. He concluded by asserting that the Nigerian currency (Naira) is a weak currency owing to inflation and as such Nigerians should not be owing hard currencies like Dollars, Euro, Pounds etc. He also called for the consideration of Depreciated replacement cost when insuring assets.
Furthermore, the CEO of Munich Re of Africa, Nico Conradie talked about managing cyber risks in an organization. He noted that insurance companies and Banks are not immune to cyber-attacks, citing examples of recent cyber-attacks of some key institutions in South Africa. In a nutshell, he remarked that businesses in Africa just like elsewhere are exposed to cybercrime.
Nico noted that Cyber Risk Insurance is a fast-growing market globally worth at least an estimated $7 billion. He concluded by emphasizing that cyber risks can be mitigated.
What you should know
- According to Wikipedia, Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company that is aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers, with the resulting commission shared between the bank and the insurance firm.
- Coronation Insurance was formerly known as Wapic Insurance and was part of the Access Bank ecosystem before its spin-off.
- NAICOM had earlier in January 2020, laid the foundation for the growth of bancassurance in Nigeria, when it approved 18 out of 20 applications sent in by operators to enable them run a retail business through the bancassurance platform.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Financial Services
CBN sequesters N349.72 billion from banks in new CRR debits
Nigeria banks have had their vaults debited of the sum of N349.72 billion in the apex bank’s latest CRR sequesters.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hit twenty-three (23) financial institutions with a debit of N349.72 billion in Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) related sequesters.
Sources informed Nairametrics that these debits occurred towards the end of last week, as the apex bank intensifies its effort in mopping liquidity amid rising inflation. The recent action by the CBN is sequel to a debit of N226 billion recorded a month ago, as reported by Nairametrics.
The top 10 affected banks are; Zenith Bank (N65 billion), GTBank (N63 billion), Stanchart (N55 billion), Citi (N35 billion), Access Bank (N33 billion), FBN (N16 billion), UBA (N15 billion), Union Bank (N10 billion), Stanbic (N8 billion), and Fidelity Bank (N7 billion).
The chart for the CRR debits of all financial institutions is graphically depicted below.
Source: Nairalytics
Why this matters
The CRR is an important monetary policy tool used by the CBN to regulate the economy. It is pertinent because amongst others, it helps the apex financial institution to redirect focus to other strategic sectors of the economy such as the real sector, a goal that aligns with that of CBN.
The CRR is also an important tool in managing the country’s foreign exchange liquidity since the whittling down of CBN’s OMO borrowing.
What you should know
- Nairametrics gathered that CRR debits have been frequent since late last year.
- In addition, CBN increased the rate from 22.5% to 27.5% in January 2020, with the aim of addressing monetary-induced inflation, whilst retaining the benefits of its Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) .
Financial Services
NDIC set to liquidate 42 Microfinance Banks
NDIC is officially closing 42 MFBs whose operating licenses had earlier been revoked by CBN.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is verifying the claims of stakeholders of the 42 microfinance banks (MFBs) that recently lost their operating licenses in the latest efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanitize and weed technically insolvent operators in the industry.
READ: Nigerian economy to grow by 2.38% in Q4 – CBN
The NDIC will conduct the verification exercise between Monday and Thursday 24 December at the branches of the MFB and will involve meeting with the depositors, creditors, and shareholders of the banks to ascertain their relationships, as well as their deposits in preparatory to their liquidation by the corporation, which is statutorily empowered to do so.
READ: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector gains momentum in November, first time in 6 months
According to NDIC Twitter handle,
- “This is to inform the depositors, creditors, shareholders and the general public that the operating licenses of the under listed forty-two (42) Microfinance Banks (MFBs) have been revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), effective 12th November 2020.
- “The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Official Liquidator of the banks whose licenses were recently revoked, is in the process of closing the listed banks and pay their insured Depositors.
- “We, therefore, request that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday, 21st December 2020 till Thursday, 24th December 2020.
READ: Update-#EndSARS: Flutterwave Chairman says he ordered closure of firm’s payment platform
What you should know
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on 12th November 2020, revoked the licenses of the banks and the NDIC is expected to prepare their rites of passage to finally close the regulators’ books on them.
- In 2018, over 153 Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) and six Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) lost their operating licenses, according to the 2018 Annual Reports of the NDIC. This latest revocation is another in the series of clean up by the two banking regulators (NDIC and CBN).
- Most MFBs have been battling with high level of non-performing loans which had inevitably resulted in high portfolio risk (PAR) and impaired their capital and liquidity to do businesses.
- The 42 MFBs are Hedgeworth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Future Growth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Bagwai MFB, Bagwai LGA, Kano; Ere City MFB, Oriade LGA, Osun State; Cafon MFB, Garki II, Abuja; Akcofed MFB, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State; Gufax MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Partnership MFB, Onitsha, Anambra State; ICB MFB, Ilah, Delta State; Onima MFB, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State; and Hometrust (NATIONS) MFB, Nkwere, Imo State.
- Also on the list are Ringim MFB, Ringim, Jigawa State; Bigthana MFB, Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna; Rogo MFB, Rogo LGA, Kano State; Makoda MFB, Makoda LGA, Kano; Takai MFB, Takai LGA, Kano State; Bebeji MFB, Bebeji L.G.A., Kano State; Ajingi MFB, Ajingi LGA, Kano State; Garko MFB, Garko, Kano; Kangiwa MFB, Kangiwa LGA, Kebbi State; Augie MFB, Augie LGA, Kebbi State; Mopa MFB, Mopa, Kogi State; Solid Base MFB, Ijumu LGA, Kogi State; Ultimate Benefit MFB, Lokoja, Kogi State; Ovidi MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Kirfi MFB, Kirfi LGA, Bauchi; Credit Express MFB, Kakawa Street, Lagos; King Solomon MFB, Western Avenue, Iponri, Lagos; Riggs MFB, Victoria Island, Lagos; Billionaire Blue Bricks MFB, Ajah, Lagos; Susu MFB, Yaba, Lagos; Wealthstream MFB, Apapa, Lagos; Aguda Titan MFB, Ogba, Lagos and Sapphire MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
- The list also includes Metro MFB, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, Mountain Top MFB, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos; Unyogba MFB, Ofu LGA, Kogi State; Wapo MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Ibogun MFB, Ifo LGA, Ogun State; Korede MFB, Igbotako, Ondo State; Ahetou MFB, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State and Fufore MFB, Yola, Adamawa State.
READ: CBN raises alarm over fraudulent loan offers, investment schemes with charged fees
Financial Services
Access Bank Nigeria Plc spent N9.34 billion on CSR in 2019
The sum of N9.34billion was spent by Access Bank on Corporate Social Responsibility in 2029, according to the bank’s report.
Access Bank Nigeria Plc has revealed that it spent the sum of N9.34billion on Corporate Social Responsibility, in a bid to live up to its role as a responsible corporate citizen.
This is according to a recent report by the bank tagged “Access Bank Plc – 2019 Sustainability Report,” made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
READ: Access Bank N15bn green bond set to be the first cross listing ensuing from NSE-LuxSE partnership
Nairametrics gathered from the report that a large focus of the bank’s CSR efforts has been on health and education, which is evident from its numerous initiatives, such as the Adopt-A-School Programme, project L.E.A.D amongst others.
- The report stated that the bank carried out over 2,500 HIV tests during the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
- In addition, it also provided improved access to healthcare for over 90,000 beneficiaries through its partnership with Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation.
- Furthermore, the report emphasized that the Bank had made further investments in alternative energy, bringing the total number of its solar-powered ATMs to 605.
- The bank also reduced its carbon footprint through the implementation of more environmentally-focused initiatives, including the expansion of its waste recycling initiative, through which it achieved a 5.5% increase in the amount of waste recycled.
- To improve its waste management system, it launched a Paper to Pencil recycling initiative to convert Access and Diamond Bank’s branded paper waste to pencils for schools.
- The bank noted that the use of alternative energy sources across most of its branches led to a 33.6% reduction in electricity consumption for 2019.
READ: FBN Holdings Plc posts Profit of N21.9 billion in Q3 2020
What you should know
- Access Bank Nigeria Plc was ranked as the 2019 overall best company in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability in Nigeria by Forbes Africa.
- To demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, the bank in 2019 issued a N15 billion green bond, the first-ever corporate green bond in Africa to be ‘Climate Bonds Certified.’
READ: May&Baker announces the appointment Patrick Ajah as Managing Director
Saviour Dickson Akpanatai
December 9, 2020 at 5:11 pm
This is great. Glad to be part of Access Bank and Wapic now known as Coronation Insurance.